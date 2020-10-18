Is Asus ROG Phone 3 the Best Gaming Phone?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you are already checking lists of best gaming phones online, you probably already know that Asus ROG Phone 3 is one of the strongest candidates. Launched in mid-2020, the smartphone packs a 6.59-inch AMOLED display which supports 1 billion colors. It offers 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution at 391 pixels per inch density.

While there’s a lot to talk about what Asus’s latest phone is capable of, is ROG Phone 3 the best gaming phone available in the market? Let’s find out.

Performance

Processor: There are only two smartphone chip series you can consider the best – Qualcomm’s Snapdragon and Apple’s A Series iPhone processors. Although we have seen Samsung Exynos and HiSilicon Kirin getting better over time, they are still dabbling in the smartphone space and need to be more polished. While other Android flagship phones are using Snapdragon 865, the ROG Phone 3 comes with 10 percent more powerful Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Memory: For A-grade performance in gaming, the processor alone is not enough. A smartphone needs powerful RAM and a highly capable graphic processing unit. Surprisingly, the Asus ROG Phone 3 ticks all the right boxes when it comes to processing power. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM which is probably a lot more than most people’s home laptops and even work PCs.

Graphics Processing: While RAM and processor are impressive, Asus uses Qualcomm’s Adreno 650 GPU which is the core of matchless gaming experience. According to its developer Qualcomm, the Adreno GPU series has shipped more than 2.5 billion GPU units worldwide. The integrated GPU chip Adreno 650 provides 25 percent better graphics rendering with Snapdragon 865 chipset. This significant performance upgrade from the previous version of the GPU is remarkable and makes gaming truly enjoyable on ROG Phone 3.

Display

With the right display quality, playing games on a smartphone feels much better. The Asus ROG Phone 3 doesn’t disappoint in this area. In fact, it features one of the best displays in the smartphone space. The ROG Phone 3’s AMOLED display supports 144Hz refresh rate which you will hardly find in any phone other than the likes of RedMagic 5G. While 90-120Hz refresh rate is limited to premium phones and most of the high to medium and low range smartphones shipping with display panels that support 60Hz refresh rate, the ROG Phone 3 delivers a matchless gaming experience.

Another reason why so many tech reviewers call the ROG Phone 3 a gaming beast is that the phone’s touch sensitivity and feedback are buttery smooth. As soon as your fingertips touch the display, the feedback is registered and the output is presented almost instantly. Thanks to its screen that supports 270Hz touch rate.

Battery

When it comes to gaming, battery life is as important as data processing units. Luckily for gamers, the Asus ROG Phone 3 comes equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery that easily lasts a day. Most importantly, this phone has several battery optimization techniques such as charging restrictions, power-saving modes, and power mode scheduling.

Asus ROG Phone 3 vs. other gaming phones

Everything including content, hardware, and software experience matters to gamers. That’s the reason why Apple iPhones, despite having the best mobile processor and exclusive games, are not considered gaming phones. It’s true that Apple doesn’t make niche specific smartphones, but it is also a fact that gamers don’t always run behind hardware power, as they look for a complete package to satisfy their gaming needs.

We compared Asus ROG Phone 3 with other gaming phones. After comparing the top gaming phones including Asus ROG Phone 3, Razer Phone 2, Xiaomi Black Shark, and Nubia Red Magic Mars, we found that the Asus ROG Phone 3 stands out not only as the best gaming phone but also as an all-rounder. The phone is not only good for gaming, but it also has everything you can expect from an everyday phone, except low weight.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com