Donald Trump Deserves Higher Honor Than Nobel Prize.

(ThyBlackMan.com) For over one hundred years, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded. In that time, this honor has been viewed as the ultimate prize for any political leader. Recipients are supposed to be great diplomats who have brokered historic peace agreements. In contrast, the recipients are often left-wing politicians who have a suitable political agenda for the five-person Nobel Peace Prize committee.

Despite their efforts to end the plague of communism in the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, neither Pope John Paul II nor Ronald Reagan received the Nobel Peace Prize. Instead, it was awarded to Mikhail Gorbachev, a communist dictator who was pushed into reform by the military buildup of the United States and the moral courage of President Reagan, Pope John Paul II, and others.

The Nobel Peace Prize has also been awarded to a Palestinian terrorist leader, Yasser Arafat, and a corrupt U.N. Secretary General, Kofi Annan. Former liberal Democrat President Jimmy Carter received the award, as did former Democratic presidential candidate, Al Gore. Even though he has gained tremendous financial benefits for promoting the issue of “global warming” and made a slew of inaccurate predictions, the committee bestowed the honor on Gore for “efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change.”

The worst decision ever made by the Nobel Peace Prize committee was to give the award to President Barack Obama in 2009. The honor was presented to Obama just a few months into his administration before he had accomplished anything of significance. As his tenure continued, Obama proved to be a total failure in foreign policy, brokered no peace deals and created tremendous division and racial conflict in his own country.

Obama took advantage of the “Arab Spring” movement to help install a Muslim Brotherhood leader in Egypt, Mohammed Morsi, who was later convicted for inciting violence and arresting and torturing protesters. Obama also created tremendous instability in Libya by advocating the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi, who was cooperating with Western nations and had forsaken nuclear weapons. Since his overthrow, Libya has been a cesspool of terrorism and attacks like the one on our consulate in Benghazi have occurred with frequency.

Fortunately, Barack Obama is no longer the president of the United States and the country has a leader, Donald Trump, who has achieved tremendous foreign policy accomplishments. President Trump has lessened hostilities with an outlaw regime, North Korea, and conducted several summits with their unhinged dictator. While no peace agreement has been achieved, North Korea is no longer sending missiles over Japan or other neighboring countries.

The president is working feverishly to end the war in Afghanistan and is bringing home troops from Iraq and Syria. He does not believe in “endless wars” and wants to focus on the needs of the United States of America and not nation building.

In recent weeks, the president has achieved historic peace agreements. First, a pact was signed normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is the first peace deal involving Israel in 25 years. This agreement was followed by another peace agreement between Israel and Bahrain. It is hoped that other Arab nations will soon follow and recognize the state of Israel.

The president also brokered an economic agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, ending 21 years of conflict between those nations. In addition, Serbia agreed to move their embassy to Jerusalem and Kosovo officially recognized Israel.

In the span of a few weeks, the Trump administration has convinced three Muslim majority nations to officially recognize Israel. It seems peace is breaking out over all the region, which is exactly the opposite of what occurred during the Obama years.

For these significant achievements, President Trump has been nominated twice for the Nobel Peace Prize. One nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term member of the Norwegian Parliament. He cited the Trump administration’s role in brokering peace between the UAE and Israel. In his nomination letter, Tybring-Gjedde noted “this agreement could be a game-changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity.”

For his work in securing an agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, the president was also nominated by Magnus Jacobsson, a member of the Swedish Parliament. Both leaders recognize the historic nature of what President Trump and his administration has achieved.

Of course, the far-left wing media in our country is either ignoring the nominations or calling for the elimination of the Nobel Peace Prize. A staff writer for The Atlantic, the liberal magazine that just finished trashing the president in a piece filled with anonymous sources, claimed the Trump nominations were “wacky” and it was time for the Nobel Peace Prize committee to “shut it down.” This writer wants to end the prize before, heaven forbid, the president receives international recognition for his accomplishments.

Not surprisingly, no one on the left needs to worry because there is no way the Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded to President Trump. He is not a globalist, believes in national sovereignty, wants strong borders and is not a proponent of international climate change agreements. Trump is a conservative who is pursuing the Reagan doctrine of “peace through strength” by rebuilding our military while bringing home our troops from wars that have been raging for 19 years.

Despite his real foreign policy triumphs, President Donald Trump will not win the Nobel Peace Prize. He does not share the liberal ideology of the five-person prize committee.

Thus, it is time for a new award to be created that recognizes true achievements and not virtue signaling. This award should be called the Reagan Peace Prize, named after another conservative Republican President, who was ignored by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee. Reagan brought peace to millions of people after the collapse of the “evil empire.” He truly helped the cause of freedom and promoted peace throughout the world. Trump is doing the same thing; it is time he is credited.

Written by Jeff Crouere

Official website; http://twitter.com/jeffcrouere