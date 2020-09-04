Weekly Columns / You are here: Home Opinion / The Racial Violence that Erupted in Barack Obama’s and Joe Biden’s America.

The Racial Violence that Erupted in Barack Obama’s and Joe Biden’s America.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I went to Ferguson shortly after all the mayhem back in 2014. I saw sections of the city burned to the ground. I talked to pastors and residents who shared that little had changed even years after all of the mainstream media hype. In an article in 2014, I accused the news media of malfeasance in what seemed to be blatant efforts to foment a racial war. They’re still fanning the flames from their cozy air-conditioned studios today almost gleefully relaying America’s politically driven chaos.

After walking through Ferguson, and having lived and worked in desolate urban neighborhoods for years, I’ve grown used to the fake news establishment’s effusive, yet so temporary, concern about poorer black communities. MSM are like vultures; they aggressively pick apart the carcass of one ravaged city only to fly off to the next one to feast on the carnage.

Some things never change.

It’s 2020, and all of the sudden racial strife is President Trump’s fault? I’ve been writing about these issues for more than a decade, and I’ve been following the societal wreckage of the Black Lives Matter black nationalist movement since it first emerged. Remember in 2014 when Ferguson was burning over the killing of Michael Brown? That happened in President Obama and Vice President Biden’s America. Remember when five Dallas police officers were assassinated by a black nationalist? That was in Obama and Biden’s America. Baltimore Mayor, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake (a Democrat), admitted aiding the mob, saying: “…we also gave those who wished to destroy space to do that as well.” They did and caused tens of millions worth of damage. That was in Obama’s and Biden’s America. Over the course of many years, they failed to quell the violence and unrest.

I hate racism. And I hate when it’s used as a political weapon to silence dissent, force conformity, and exploit and extort to raise millions of dollars. Funny how a supposedly anti-capitalist movement is enjoying all the financial benefits of the capitalism they claim to despise.

The Black Lives Matter Foundation began in response to an all-female jury acquitting George Zimmerman of Trayvon Martin’s death back in July 2013. (Just a little side note, the three pro-abortion black women who founded the #BlackLivesMatter movement didn’t call for justice, marches or any kind of protest when a black woman named Tonya Reaves was killed by a Planned Parenthood abortionist in July 2013. Dr. Mandy Gittler refused to call 911 and allowed Reaves to bleed out for 5.5 hours from a botched abortion. Her black life didn’t matter to BLM leaders. Black women killed by abortionists never matter to the pro-abortion movement). The movement surged as a result of the Michael Brown tragedy—one that should remind us that no young person, regardless of hue of skin, should ever make choices that put him or her at the wrong end of a gun. BLM groups and other progressive/Marxist/Antifa activists still cling to the false narrative, of course, that Brown was murdered by Officer Daren Wilson. Never mind that both the Grand Jury and the Obama’s DOJ concluded there were no “hands up.” The DOJ’s report, which declined any civil rights action against the officer, stated: “Wilson and other witnesses stated that Brown then reached into the SUV through the open driver’s window and punched and grabbed Wilson. This is corroborated by bruising on Wilson’s jaw and scratches on his neck, the presence of Brown’s DNA on Wilson’s collar, shirt, and pants, and Wilson’s DNA on Brown’s palm.”

But don’t worry. Revolutions are often based on lies. And when you have a mainstream media willing to continually repeat the lie and embolden a black nationalist movement, you have poisonous propaganda that does nothing but cause chaos and confusion.

You can’t blame Trump on a Marxist movement that was radicalized and realized during the Obama presidency. And what did Obama offer to quell the flames? More rhetorical gasoline. Even at the slain Dallas officers’ memorial he showed his support for the often violent #BlackLivesMatter movement saying: “ America cannot simply turn away and dismiss those in peaceful protest as troublemakers or paranoid.”

Peaceful? Clearly that word has an entirely different meaning to liberals. But, at least they’re consistent, I guess. They denied the violence then, and they largely continue to deny the violence now. Democrat leader Jerry Nadler called the violence that has been airing for months in cities across America, a “myth.” Joe Biden has an on/off relationship with condemning violence. He directs his ire toward President Trump but not the derelict Democrat Mayors and Governors who have allowed this mayhem to rage like wildfires.

This is not how to pursue justice. It shouldn’t be a political game. This will never right the wrong of anyone whose death deserves justice. These lives simply become another statistic in activists’ unashamed blaxploitation.

I watched the DNC Convention. I waited to hear any condemnation of the riots, the looting, the destruction of people’s businesses, and the killings of police officers and others during these “peaceful protests.” I heard nothing. It was surreal. Anyone with functioning eyes could see the shocking footage. And it looks just like it did in Ferguson and many other cities during the Obama/Biden years.

This pattern of distort, divide, and destroy will never change this racial climate.

The Democrat Party is undeniably standing with a movement that is dangerously succeeding in having police departments defunded across the nation. Who will that help? Ask Minneapolis. CBS reports the number of people killed has risen 95 percent in comparison to last summer. The only ones promoting #DefundThePolice are those with a warped agenda to dismantle, destabilize, and demoralize. An August 2020 Gallup poll showed that 81 percent of African-Americans want the same police presence or even more.

I’m all for reform, for more accountability and a routing out of corruption no matter the institution of authority. Let’s start first with politicians who want to pretend there’s nothing going on behind the burning curtain.

