Donald Trump Formula for Victory: Guns, Black Voters and the NFL.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Well, I’m sure I’ve got your attention now, with that provocative title! But I’m not kidding. I think President Donald Trump will win by an electoral landslide on Nov. 3 because of guns, black voters and the NFL. Let me explain this winning formula.

First, guns. It’s hard to believe Democrats are this clueless, blind, deaf and dumb. And I stress dumb. They’ve made the 2020 election about guns. What a huge mistake in a country dominated by gun owners.

First, a Soros-funded St Louis circuit attorney made the PR mistake of a lifetime: indicting Mark and Patricia McCloskey for defending their own lives and home with their legal guns. This was a PR disaster for Democrats.

For decades, conservatives like me have argued Democrats want to take all our guns away. Democrats have said, “Of course not. That’s ridiculous.” Now it’s clear to everyone that’s exactly what they want to do, not only take our guns away but also prosecute law-abiding citizens for defending our own lives, on our own property.

If this is what you want, America, please stand up. Anyone standing? I thought not.

Then, as if to scream, “You’re right. We are coming for your guns,” New York’s radical, extreme, Trump-obsessed attorney general, Letitia James, announced a lawsuit to drive the National Rifle Association out of business. She called the NRA “a terrorist organization.” Talk about negative reinforcement. These radical Marxists aren’t hiding it anymore. They’re coming for our guns — all of them. They want us defenseless as crime, robberies, murder and rioting skyrocket across the country.

You think Americans are buying that? I guess not, because in three of the past four months, record numbers of Americans tried to buy guns.

Today’s Democrats put the “d” in dumb.” At least former President Barack Obama knew enough to hide his radical intentions. Today’s Democratic Party is out of the closet. It showcases its radical Marxist agenda. It’s scaring middle-class Americans to death.

Then we come to black voters. I believe there is a black “silent minority” that strongly supports law and order. It not only doesn’t want to disband or defund police; it wants more police on their streets.

Who makes up this black silent minority? Black business owners, black homeowners, black gun owners, black churchgoers and black families with children attending charter or religious schools. Many are Trump voters.

I also don’t believe black homeowners in the suburbs support Joe Biden’s goal of filling the suburbs with high-density, low-income housing. No one wants to buy a $500,000 home and then see its value ruined as the government builds low-income housing next door.

Anyone want to live next door to a drug den? Anyone want drug needles on the street in front of their home? This is not “racism.” It’s common sense and human nature. Black families who left dangerous, crime-ridden cities for the suburbs don’t want their home value ruined any more than you or me. Many of them will vote for Trump.

Biden’s comments on Thursday won’t help bring out the black vote either. Biden basically said he thinks the black community, with notable exceptions, has no diversity of thought. Now that’s the definition of “racism.”

The latest polls prove my gut instincts right. A new Gallop poll shows over 80 percent of black Americans do not support disbanding or defunding police. Nineteen percent want more police.

And a new Rasmussen poll finds that 83 percent of voters agree with President Trump’s decision to kill an Obama-era regulation that brings “diversity” to suburbs by building low-income housing.

I guarantee you these 80 percent and 83 percent totals include the black silent minority. You think they’ll be voting Democratic — against their own self-interest? I don’t.

If Trump merely doubles his share of the black vote from 8 percent in 2016 to 16 percent in 2020, that clinches a landslide electoral victory. Democrats will not find a path to victory if Trump gets 16 percent. A recent poll showed Trump with nearly 20 percent of the black vote.

That brings me to the NFL. The NFL just announced NFL Votes, a program to encourage NFL fans to vote. Thank you, NFL. Your players may be liberals who kneel for the national anthem, but I guarantee NFL fans are over 60 percent Trump Republicans. Your typical NFL fan is middle-aged, middle-class, macho and testosterone-driven. That’s “Trump country.” So, great job, NFL. Let’s get them out to vote!

There you have it, the Trump formula for victory: guns, black voters and the NFL.

Written by Wayne Allyn Root

Official website; http://rootforamerica.com/