New Home: How to Find a Church That Works for Your Family.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Are you looking for a new church home for you and your family? Read to learn how to find a church that you and the fam will love!

More than half of Americans belong to a church. If you want to join one or are looking to change from the one you’re in, where do you start?

Finding a new home of worship isn’t an easy journey. It takes a lot of thought, research, and examination of your own values.

If you’re not sure where to start, we’re here to help. Our guide makes it easy to find a church that works for you and your family.

Denomination

The first thing to consider when searching for a new church is your denomination. If you’re looking to stay within the same one, you can narrow your options down.

Look at other churches in your community that are the same denomination. Visit a few of them to see which one is the best fit.

Reinforce Your Beliefs

Don’t have a denomination? That’s OK, too.

Exploring your faith is something everyone should do from time to time. Researching houses of worship is a great time to discover what denomination, if any, is in line with your beliefs.

Take a moment to write down your core values and feelings on God. There’s bound to be a church that meets all of your needs.

Worship and Services

Even if you find churches that meet your needs, do they move you? It’s important to make a connection with the Almighty during services.

Quality of sermons was listed as the most important deciding factor for those searching for a new church.

Whether you prefer quiet, meditative prayer or love a robust music program that you can participate in, it’s important to find a style of worship that speaks to you.

Lifestyle

Church lifestyle is incredibly important. You need to feel welcomed and comfortable in your new religious community.

Are you the type that feels it’s important to get dressed up for church? Or is it OK to show up in jeans and a t-shirt?

You can learn about a church online to find out more about what they offer. For example, check out Parkwayfellowship.com to see their online services, mission trips, value statements, and more.

Talk to Friends

Friends that talk about their faith might have suggestions for you. Ask them what church they attend, what they like about it, and if they recommend it.

They might come up with ideas that you wouldn’t think of on your own. Be open-minded and you might just find a great new place to express your faith.

Find a Church for You and Your Family

There are many ways to find a church for you and your family. Pick any of these ideas to start a path to your new house of worship.

If all else fails, read your scripture and speak to God in your heart. He will always find the right way to inspire you.

Staff Writer; Brian Moore