Africans Are Developing The Art of Writing and Blogging During the Pandemic.

(ThyBlackMan.com) As a teacher of over 30 years, advocate for STREAM, and investor in African programs like Sunflower Trust and Let The Bible Speak TV, the goal is to reach African youth, teens and young adults to make learning relevant. Mentally engaging and helping youth and young adults to apply to life beyond academic lessons. Working increasingly with African youth, teens and young adults it is clear they have a passion for technology and applying tech to create digital careers to support themselves, their families and communities.

Writing, blogging and storytelling is why engagement, exposure, hands-on projects and youth lead instruction is vital anywhere in the world particularly in Africa because of its rich history and the Art of Storytelling. Before digital tech arrived communication was verbal, sharing stories to build knowledge and understanding so that history can be passed down from generation to generation. Now there is content development, writing of literature and blogging.

African youth in many cases even more that American youth understand the reasons for being a good reader, why reading, comprehension is important, the value of grammar and the engagement of networking and collaboration. Accessing videos from YouTube that contain lessons learned from Chinua Achebe a Poet, Writer, Mentor he serves and provides a foundation why education is valuable. Writers like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Ng?g? wa Thiong’o share stories that empower the mind and excite the spirit.

Ngugi Wa Thiong’o shares that there are good and bad storytellers, the good ones could tell the same story over and over again and it would always be fresh to the listeners because they (the storytellers) used inflection in their words with image descriptions, using different tones and making the story come alive.

The growth of African speakers like Mary Job Twitter https://twitter.com/maryojob across the diaspora to share their thoughts, dreams, and challenges of a united and progressive Africa. It is important to go beyond just interpretation, understanding and application of speaking, it is important to know how to put these pieces of education, technology, and building a knowledge based society to use in growing African communities and empower African children for generations to come. “African children need to be taught how to be producers of intellectual content at all levels.” William Jackson, My Quest to Teach, to build them into future creators and innovators.

Stated in the TEDx, “Africa Post-Colonial Development: Fatoumata Waggeh at TEDxGallatin” Africa must invest in herself and not allow foreign countries dictate the priorities of her people especially in education. No foreign country can understand the vision for another country and make the necessary changes to create generational wealth, progress and build all around stability. African youth, teens and young adults need to be able to create, develop and advocate for educational and technological growth using digital tools. Even during a pandemic there can be continuous progress.

Nations that do not invest in the growth of their children generationally run the risk of not developing into productive nations with thriving economies, they rely on foreign investors and fall back into colonized ideologies and economic slavery. The educational levels of citizens i one of the important factors that plays into if a nation will be able to be involved in global trade, technological innovation, the education of its people and even influence the political stability of that nation.

Africans have a unique vision for change that can be applied to many African communities across their respective nations. Listening to writers and activists on YouTube that have influenced not just thousands, but millions in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana Nigeria and across the continent of Africa. There are important thought leaders and entrepreneurs with progressive ideas and skills. These can be shared generationally to build the next level of writers, bloggers and content developers.

Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebe share their passions to improving their nation’s strength in areas of national educational accessibility, applying technology to best serve the poor and underserved. To effectively engage and empower with education is a key priority as each generation moves towards entrepreneurship, youth and teens are developing into smart creatives and technological innovators. Then grow into business owners that infuse finances into their communities.

The careers of African societies are no longer just agriculture and industrial they are progressively being adapted to knowledge application, thought leadership, tech innovation and research and development. Technology has the potential to reach millions to provide resources and new opportunities of learning and workings to provide the necessary things families need. The discussion of colonization by foreign rule can never stop because the consequences are still seen today.

Africans are developing the art of writing and blogging during the pandemic to share their unique stories. They are sharing their successes, triumphs, challenges, ideologies, passions and fears. Africans are the best story tellers in the world. It does not matter what platform, tool or App that is being used. African are using the Internet to build wealth and stability.

Africans must continue to apply their passions, abilities and talents to help their communities growing through education to make transformative changes using literature, writing, and the integration of technical resources. Words of encouragement and power are always helpful to inspire generations in Africa to strive for better….

“Getting things done is better than having things perfect. Done is better than perfect. Whatever you have in your hands, get going with it. Just do it.” Charles Igwe, Nollywood Global Media Group, Nigeria

