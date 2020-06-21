Money / You are here: Home Business / A Liberal Dose of Sports.

A Liberal Dose of Sports.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Am I the only one who has noticed that the four major sports leagues in the U.S. have all made a conscious decision to promote radical liberal causes at the expense of simply being a sports league?

The National Basketball Association (NBA), The National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), and The National Hockey League (NHL) have all decided that promoting radical liberal causes is in their best interest.

I totally disagree and think this decision will lead to the ultimate demise of their respective leagues.

I make a clear distinction between the political views of the individual team owners and the leagues and its players.

During the 2015-2016 political cycles, team owners collectively gave $ 26.6 million to political campaigns: with over $ 23 million going to Republicans and almost $ 2.8 million going to Democrats.

Of this amount, over $ 800,000 was given to Hillary Clinton and almost $ 200,000 was given to Donald Trump.

All of these sports leagues have homosexual nights, but they don’t have a heterosexual night. Why? Because it does not fit the narrative they are promoting. The Walt Disney Companies which owns ABC TV and ESPN, is constantly rated as the most homosexual friendly company in the world. One of their singular missions is the radical promotion of homosexuality and its forced acceptance globally.

I challenge you to find any sports league that has aggressively promoted one single conservative cause.

How bout Evangelical or Christian night? Or school choice night? Or nuclear family night? Or police/law enforcement night? Or armed services night?

But you can bet your bottom dollar that there will most assuredly be a Black Lives Matter night when sports return; there will be a homosexual pride night; there will be a gun free night, etc.

Liberals are masters at creating allusions. They are good at creating the allusion that their base of support on any issue is larger than it really is. They use their friends in entertainment and the media to help them create this illusion.

It is estimated that only two percent of the U.S. population is homosexual; but yet their agenda dominates news coverage 24/7 at the expense of the ninety eight percent of the rest of the population.

Same thing for the transsexual community. They are estimated to only comprise one tenth of one percent of the population. But, you cannot avoid being bombarded with their radical agenda 24/7.

In reality, most Americans don’t support homosexuality, the transsexual movement, or Black Lives Matter; but the white liberal elite has made this their raison d’etre.

This is going to backfire against these sports leagues bigtime. People watch sports not only for the love of the game, but also as a way to get away from the hustle and bustle of life for a few hours.

People simply want a brief reprieve from the realities of their daily lives; and sports has been the diversion of choice for many.

The public has absolutely no interest in what LeBron James thinks about Trump or a governor’s views on the Black community.

They simply want to be entertained and nothing more.

Notice that Black conservatives like Ben Watson, former tight end for the New England Patriots, has received absolutely no support for his upcoming documentary on abortion, Divided Hearts of America. He is financing the project on his own. Watson is staunchly prolife, Black and shares his conservative views in media interviews. He is married with seven children.

If he were doing a documentary promoting homosexuality the NFL would be throwing money at him. He attended the University of Georgia and studied finance. He is very well spoken and has presented himself publicly and privately as the ultimate family man.

I guess he is too clean cut and conservative to command facetime from the NFL’s PR machine. But let him call Trump a racist and he will be promoted by the NFL 24/7.

Even sports reporters are not immune from being shunned by the liberal powers that be.

ESPN anchor, Sage Steele and former ESPN reporter Chris Broussard have been silenced for their conservative views.

Steele, one of the most talented and refreshing faces on TV, was removed from NBA Countdown because she criticized illegals protesting President Trump’s travel ban a few years ago; and she criticized Tampa Bay’s receiver Mike Evans for protesting Trump’s election by sitting down during the national anthem.

Broussard, a very devout Christian, was reprimanded for saying homosexuality was not compatible with his Christian faith.

It seems you can voice your personal opinion in the media as long as it is consistent with liberalism. Conservative voices like Watson, Steele, and Broussard are not allowed.

And when they came looking for you, there was no one left to defend your conservative rights!

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; Raynard1223.