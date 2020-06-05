You are here: Home News / Why Joe Burrow Is Only Partially Correct That Black America Needs White America’s Help!

Why Joe Burrow Is Only Partially Correct That Black America Needs White America’s Help!

(ThyBlackMan.com) It would be disingenuous to feign surprise regarding the stream of athletes who have come forward to address the murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota. I am sure that we all agree that the murder of Black men by law enforcement officers has become so common that it is neither shocking nor surprising to any of us.

In fact, the ritualistic murder of Black men has been a psychological release for many Whites who revel in modern-day lynching’s the same way that their ancestors did throughout the 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th Centuries. If nothing else, the George Floyd’s murder by so-called law enforcement officers and the hunting and killing of Ahmaud Arbery by private citizens raises difficult questions regarding my White countrymen. A reasonable person is left with no other conclusion than to say that it is time for White America to get its house in order.

Let me be absolutely clear, it is White America that dug this rugged-path of racial bias and animosity centuries ago, not Blacks. Blacks have been trying to survive this hellish ride as best we can. Yet, these facts have never lessened a prevailing narrative that continues to resurface at inopportune moments. It has risen yet again via a Twitter post by the Bayou Buckeye Joe Burrow.

Burrow’s tweet advances a well-meaning, yet incorrect belief that it is Black America that needs help; as expected, there is no mention of a desperate need for White America to get its house in order. According to Joe Burrow, the first selection in the 2020 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals,

The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights.

Although I applaud Burrow’s attempt to delve into the shark-infested waters that surround the island of American racial matters, like so many other athletes, Burrow has scant understanding of this complex issue.

The foremost evidence of his lack of understanding is the fact that he believes that “The Black community needs our help.” This common trope is wrong-headed.

Although unfashionable to state, it is not Black America that needs help. It is White America that needs divine help in breaking its pattern of oppression and repression of a Black populace that has asked for little more than the ability to avoid them. Despite what many Whites believe, the average Black person would be absolutely fine if they had no interactions with a community that has produced evil-doers who seem to have dedicated their entire existence to the continuation of racial inequality by any means necessary.

Although it may appear counter-intuitive, the harsh fact is that Blacks have little role in ending bigotry or institutionalized racism. How could they? There is no doubt that these social ills emanate from a White populace infested by a virus that was never impacted by Blacks praying and pleading to their sense of decency. I believe that the only effective counter to racial bigotry and institutionalized racism is the intervention of an army of committed White soldiers willing to dedicate their lives to addressing the ardent bigots in their midst.

Their enemy is not hidden.

Make no mistake about it, well-meaning Whites know the identities of those that have dedicated their entire lives to the continuation of Black oppression. Well-meaning Whites invite them to sit at their table during Thanksgiving, they exchange gifts with them during the Holiday season, and work alongside them in Fortune 500 companies. Virulent bigots take pride in their worldview and are therefore far from anonymous. It is White America’s responsibility to not only expose them, but also deal with them in whatever way that they deem appropriate. In all fairness, there has been a rising tide of such activities; I applaud Whites for their efforts.

One of the foremost thorns in the side of accomplished Blacks is the undeniable fact that their racial identity ties them to other Blacks that they have little to nothing in common with. Whites are not immune to this unfortunate situation. For purposes of safety, Blacks have historically viewed Whites as a monolithic population seeking to execute evil dealings.

Yet, even in this matter, White America’s situation is markedly different from that facing Blacks. White America could use its formidable power to wipe evil-doers from not only their communities, but also the nation. The historical record proves that White America possesses frightening power when determined to make alterations to their society.

I only hope that Whites make the conscious decision to aid Black America by addressing the root of America’s race problem. Albeit uncomfortable to admit for well-meaning Whites, many of these people are family members and close friends. The enemy is encamped all around well-meaning Whites, now they must open their eyes, identify this scurrilous element, and take definitive action to destroy it.

Staff Writer; Dr. James Thomas Jones III

Official website; http://www.ManhoodRaceCulture.com

One may also connect with this brother via Twitter; DrJamestJones.