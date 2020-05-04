You are here: Home Ent. / The 5 Best Public Enemy Songs From Yo! Bum Rush The Show.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Public Enemy is a group that dropped its debut late in the 1980s but came in with aggression, rawness, and energy. It was similar to LL Cool J coming in with Radio only there was less bragging and just more intensity. While I loved the “Bring the Noise” crossover with Anthrax, it’s not one of those Public Enemy songs you ride with to dive into their catalogue exactly.

Five Dive: Public Enemy Songs from Yo! Bum Rush the Show

No, we’re starting from 1987’s Yo! Bum Rush the Show and looking at five standout Public Enemy songs from the album. Remember, five dives always start with the debut. In hip-hop, whenever an album drops you have the streets’ opinion and the people who get paid for their opinion.

The streets’ opinion in the late 1980s is somewhat harder to gauge since it’s where we get word of mouth mainly. It’s not like public opinion now which can be averaged on ratings sites or through social media posts. In the music press of the 80s, Yo! Bum Rush the Show was viewed very positively.

Some reviewers took issue with the presentation and the heavy political themes. I’m not saying no one else was doing the same but Public Enemy made it part of their group’s approach front and center. That aside, everyone generally agreed that their debut was a great album and with good reason.

Let’s look at five tracks from this one and let us know your five in the comments.

You’re Gonna Get Yours

If you want to start off an album right, I always say come with some fire and some energy on the first track. I mean, if that’s your band or group’s direction. The first track has to be mighty powerful and “You’re Gonna Get Yours” was. This was the album’s “I Can’t Live Without My Radio.” It’s the song that introduces Public Enemy and their approach.

“You’re Gonna Get Yours” sets the pace for the album, the beat is awesome but there’s better on the album. Chuck D comes at you off the jump and you’re wondering what the hell did you do to him. It’s not my absolute favorite on the album but this is a dope song.

Too Much Posse

This was Flavor Flav’s showcase. You can tell because of the interlude. For some reason, this song works for me. Everyone has that song that you know isn’t best the from a technical or lyrical standpoint but you rock with it. Off Yo! Bum Rush the Show this is my “I dig it” Public Enemy song. It’s a song that worked perfectly for Flavor Flav. It would be safe to say that this is something of the sleeper on the album.

Raise the Roof

This song here. First off, the beat’s got some attitude to it. Second, Chuck D went for a late round knockout on this track. Clocking in at 5 minutes and change, “Raise the Roof” starts off with some verses that are good but nothing that really wowed me. The longer tracks on the A-side really delivered.

Then you get to the fourth verse. That verse is a damn knockout punch. It might be a rabbit punch because the flow of the song has you expecting something similar to the first three verses then Chuck D surprises you. The man just flows and flows.

“Raise the Roof” is a dope song for Chuck D to go off on that is elevated to anthem level. Actually, this was one of the anthems on Yo! Bum Rush the Show. It would’ve made for a great single with as much energy it gives off.

I’m going to give this one “Best In Show” honors. It builds up to that last verse and I wasn’t disappointed at all.

Yo! Bum Rush the Show

I’m not the biggest fan of songs with interludes but Chuck D came in just when I sighed and was about to fast forward. Plus, the pacing of this song took me out of it on a few listens. It was actually the one track that I kind of forgot about if I just have the album playing.

“How do you forget the title track?” Put it on the B-side but then have the B-side have some A-side tracks. That said, it’s actually a good song that could’ve been a single off the album. It probably should’ve been just based on being the self-titled track.

Megablast

Most of the album gave me the kind of vibe where you have a favorite band or musician, you listen to something old, and you can make connections of the what inspired the sound. Basically, history for music nerds. This is one of those Public Enemy songs that caught me off guard the first time I heard it.

I’m a big Three 6 Mafia fan, they’re my favorite hip hop group of all time. The production on “Megablast” took me back to some early Three 6 albums in its grittiness and disjointed beat. Then Chuck D just rides the beat for what seems like longer than under 3 minutes. His flow is incredible here.

The chorus also clicked with me instantly as Three 6 Mafia uses it in “I’m So High” from 2000’s When The Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1. Incredibly dope track and Yo! Bum Rush the Show has a lot of history and innovation in it from start to finish.

Staff Writer; M. Swift

This talented writer is also a podcast host, and comic book fan who loves all things old school. One may also find him on Twitter at; metalswift.