Top 5 Stealth Games of the PS4/Xbox One Era.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Stealth games and RPGs are my jam. An RPG or action game with a really good stealth system will get my attention quickly. In those case, stealth doesn’t have to be a major component of the gameplay, it just has to be good. It has to be implemented in a way that it’s another way to go through the game or else why put it in there at all? We’re looking back at the five best stealth games on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

1. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (2015 Konami)

Metal Gear Solid is the big boss of stealth franchises. In recent years, it has become more flexible as far as action-oriented play styles but it still delivers as far as stealth is concerned. Actually, as is the case with all the games on this list, stealth is the best approach in Metal Gear Solid V. The mechanic isn’t as strong as it was in MGS3 but it is still extremely strong and when done right, it’s very rewarding.

Add on to this that you have this incredible story which adds on to and fills in parts of the ongoing Metal Gear saga and it gets A+ in every category. Missions can be approached in multiple ways and some mission locations even have a bit of an open world feel in that multi-part missions take place in multiple places in a region. You might drive past a location on your way to a mission and find out “Oh the next part of this mission takes place there? Huh.”

The opening chapters of Metal Gear Solid V really set the pace for what you’re getting into. It’s dark spy fiction with a sci-fi edge and it rocks! Also, Revolver Ocelot will always be top three coolest characters with the coolest name. It’s even better than the main character’s names in the series.

2. Dishonored 2 (2016 Arkane Studios)

If you want a game that is both 3D and pure stealth, Dishonored 2 is where it’s at. I feel this is the strongest story in the trilogy and some of the strongest gameplay both in the series and in stealth games. I mean, the game literally punishes you for going gung-ho and slashing your way through via the full brunt of the law!

Kill an enemy where the body can be discovered? Shame. Do the same thing and get caught, enemies show up to regulate and they’re wasp nest aggressive! Obviously, depending on the difficulty they can be hard to deal with but they’re aggressive as hell regardless of the difficulty. It’s just that if you crank it up you better have reflexes or good fleeing skills. It’s not hard to get ganged up on by the enemy and get taken out by ranged attacks!

Dishonored 2 is really where Arkane delivered its best work on the series.

3. Mark of the Ninja (2012 Klei Studios)

This was a game that kind of snuck up on me. I wasn’t looking for Mark of the Ninja at all. I dig 2D games, I love stealth games, and the ninjas use stealth? Wow, imagine that! Even the developers pointed out that Mark of the Ninja was partially made in response to ninjas not using stealth in games. The last time we got that as the focus was really the Tenchu games!

All of things should’ve put Mark of the Ninja high on my “Games to Play” list but I honestly forgot about it. So many games come out each season that it was going to get lost in the shuffle. When I finally played it early last year I was impressed. When you get stealth it’s usually in 3D and it works perfectly. In 2D, studios really have to work on mechanics since there’s only so many places to hide.

Klei really nailed it in this game using shadow and sound—as you should in a stealth game—and put their spin on it to fit this approach. Yeah, there’s puzzles but as far as action, this is pure stealth.

4. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (2016 Eidos Montreal)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided falls into a lot of categories gameplay-wise. You can play it like an action RPG and blast your way through missions while getting upgrades—which allow you blast through further missions with more force. Or you could be stealthy and take out most or all your enemies quickly before confronting the boss.

I always felt Deus Ex was meant for players to take the stealth route. The stealth mechanics and how enemies react and patrol point to this. It’s both easier to take this approach and difficult because you’re fighting the urge to just draw down on enemies with a shotgun and air out a room. However, if you that, reinforcements will show up and things will get hairy.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided allows for both approaches but it’s definitely stronger with stealth and is one of the best stealth games of this gaming generation. I prefer Human Revolution to Mankind Divided just on setting and story but I’ll admit that overall, Eidos really pushed everything along in this installment.

5. Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (2017 Arkane Studios)

I’m surprised this dropped so soon after Dishonored 2. The Dishonored series is just quality. You get really strong storytelling even in the weakest of the trilogy and just pure stealth gameplay. Sure, you can take an action-oriented approach and wreak havoc. You have the weapons and powers to do so easily. However, as is the case with Metal Gear Solid V and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, you would be in for a really hard time.

This has always been the case in Dishonored, the game is meant for you to take the stealthy approach by sneaking past or scoring silent kills. Failure to do so often results in the law being extremely heavy-handed in retaliation. However, that’s also part of the fun. After getting lumped up and killed a few times, you’ll either mix it up or go straight stealth.

Death of the Outsider is the weaker entry in the series but I enjoyed not only the gameplay but the storyline. I love when a game can keep it in the same universe but introduce a new lead. It just so happens that this lead is basically an ascended extra but it works. That said, I miss how the game “punished” you when you didn’t stealth your way through.

Did any of your favorites make the list? I’ll admit, if new Splinter Cell games were still being made, this list would’ve been shaken up heavily. Show us your favorite stealth games in the comments!

