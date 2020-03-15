Money / You are here: Home Business / How to Rank When People Search Your Brand Name on Google.

How to Rank When People Search Your Brand Name on Google.

(ThyBlackMan.com) You have a business and you want to get it on the first page of Google search results. Well, this is something most business owners want. They want their brand name to show up whenever someone looks for it on Google. Since search engine algorithms are complex, even SEO experts find it difficult to boost page ranks in the competitive landscape.

To help businesses and entrepreneurs get better rankings in search engines for their brand name, here’s the ultimate guide. You will also find tips on how to improve your brand’s visibility with easy-to-follow steps.

Create Google My Business Page

This is an easy way to get more exposure for your brand. All you need to do is to go to Google’s My Business page and create a profile for your business. Depending on the nature of the business, you can add services, products, and other information about your brand. You can also add your business location so that people searching on Google maps can easily see your business listed for the right keywords.

Get a website

If you want a strong online presence nothing can be better than a website to attract visitors and convert them into loyal customers. There are different types of websites which include single page, multi-page sites as well as e-commerce websites. Depending on your business needs, you can get a website developed for you. There are many free and paid platforms to create websites. You can use them for a quick start or you can hire a website designer for the job.

Optimize your online assets

Having a website or a blog only won’t help you rank better on Google. You need to optimize those pages to attract the right customers. If you have already listed your business in local directories, make sure that the content you put there should be optimized well. Use the same tactic for your social media accounts and website. Whatever content you create for your brand, use keywords and make it more engaging and readable.

Create and distribute content

You may think that there’s nothing left to write about in your industry, but that’s not true. The best thing about search engine algorithms is that rankings of pages keep changing which means the posts of your competitors that you see on the first page of Google won’t be there forever and if you can create a better piece of content, search engines will push that content at the top. Content development and distribution should not stop because the content is everything.

Focus on quality traffic

Many businesses focus on the number of people visiting their website. Although it’s necessary to have a good amount of traffic to a website, however, it’s important to note that not all the traffic is good traffic. Driving quality traffic to your website is as important as generating sales, but you must focus on a specific audience which your business targets. Create buyer personas so that you’ll be able to identify who your target audience is and then you’ll be able to market your product for them.

Use PR opportunities

Good public relations opportunities are gold for your business. Use them to help your business’s branding needs. There are collaboration options available online which you can utilize to spread awareness about your business. You can create and distribute press releases online through different websites. Newsworthy content often gets picked up by media outlets and receives greater attention than other content formats. Check if you can utilize such platforms to spread awareness about your brand.

Grow your network

Nothing can be better than growing your connections. It will not only help you get more business opportunities, people when they know about your brand and use your services, won’t mind talking about it with their connections. This way, you can create a mass appeal for your brand. It may take time, but the results can be surprisingly good.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com