10 Stunningly Obvious Facts about Sleep Most People Don’t Know Really.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Scientists and researchers all over the world are learning new facts about sleep and telling us things that most of us didn’t know. From the studies conducted in the last three decades, it has become very clear that sleep has a direct impact on our health, work habits, sex life, dreams, and even diseases. Here are ten stunningly obvious facts about sleep you probably don’t know about.

You’ve ruined your mother’s sleep by 46%

Children are the biggest reason why many mums are sleep deprived. A study confirms that mothers get less sleep than fathers and each child in the household increases the risk for their mother being exposed to insufficient sleep by 46 percent.

The best nap time is 26 minutes

NASA conducted research on pilots and revealed that the best nap time is 26 minutes. This power-nap enhanced the participants’ performance by 34 percent and it also helped them in staying alert. Their attentiveness was enhanced by 54 percent. But NASA also says that naps are a “double-edged sword” because of sleep inertia, a state in which your body enters a deep sleep and when you wake up, you remain groggy.

Deaf people use sign language in their sleep

You may have noticed hearing people talking in their sleep. Deaf people also do the same. They use sign language as it’s their way of communication. In fact, hearing people who have learned sign language also use that language often when they happen to be dreaming.

Sleep with your socks on to reach an orgasm

Wearing socks helps your body regulate temperature while you sleep, avoiding night sweats. A study by the University of Groningen reveals that sleeping with your socks on can even increase your chances of reaching orgasm by 30 percent.

75% of your night is spent in NREM sleep

As you begin to fall asleep, you enter NREM sleep. From light sleep to energy restoration, NREM sleep is an important part of your sleep cycle. The remaining 25% of your night is spent in REM sleep. It occurs 90 minutes after you fall asleep and recurs every 90 minutes. This is the time when dreams occur.

Gen Xers and millennials are more likely to be stomach sleepers

Although your sleep position depends largely on comfort and your habit, a survey found that Gen Xers and millennials prefer freefall position. This certainly affects their sleep quality because stomach sleeping can strain the lower back. If you also sleep in the freefall position, try sleeping without a pillow or use a soft pillow so that your neck won’t stay in a weird position for a long time.

Procrastinators are more likely to have poor sleep quality

Procrastinators have problems with sleep, according to a study, those who procrastinate have poor sleep quality. They also feel bad after waking up and have more difficulty staying awake at work. Procrastinators experience higher levels of stress that contributes to their sleep problems.

A weighted blanket can help you sleep better

Sleeping under a weighted blanket improves the quality of your sleep. Studies have proven that a weighted blanket can help those who suffer from anxiety and insomnia. In therapy, putting such pressure on your body is seen as a way to keep your body calm, but you should be more careful when weighted blankets are used for children.

REM sleep is a proven tool for creative problem solving

In an experimental study by researchers from the Department of Psychology at the University of California, the connection between REM sleep and creative problem solving was studied. Researchers learned that when you enter REM sleep, certain chemical changes in the brain enhance your problem-solving skills.

Depressed people dream up to 3 to 4 times more

Depressed people suffer from sleep imbalance. Despite sleeping for hours, they can wake up unmotivated and tired. Sadly, depressed people dream more as they continue to deal with an overload of thoughts caused by worrying.

