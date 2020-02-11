You are here: Home Health / How Using Cheap CBD Oil Can Benefit Your Health.

How Using Cheap CBD Oil Can Benefit Your Health.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The popularity of CBD oils is increasing as research and anecdotal evidence support the many health benefits from this extract of marijuana plants. More people are acknowledging and going for CBD oil because of its touted health benefits in helping manage different medical conditions, including back pains, as well as symptoms of cancer. Apart from that, CBD oil can also help manage epilepsy, anxiety, and nerve pain.

Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not fully legalized the use of marijuana plant extracts, more US states are legalizing marijuana, paving the way for the popularity of products like CBD oils among consumers.

What Is CBD Oil, And What Does It Contain That Gives It Health Properties?

CBD or cannabidiol is one of the extracts of cannabis plants that does not contain psychoactive properties like those tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is another cannabis extract that makes people feel high.

CBD oil is a mixture of an inert carrier oil and a CBD extract. The inert oil can be hemp seed oil or coconut oil. The mixture is then bottled and sold in different concentrations, and is commonly referred to as a tincture. The mixture can also be sold as CBD sprays, CBD gummies, and CBD capsules. Some CBD oil concentrations may contain some amounts of THC, although this is dependent on one’s state.

CBD oil is thought to be an appetite stimulant, reduce anxiety, and alleviate pain. The properties of CBD also can assist in treating some types of seizures.

Health Benefits Of Using Cheap CBD Oil

The effect of CBD’s contents on the brain’s cannabinoid receptors is significantly less compared to THC, implying CBD does not induce a psychoactive effect that makes people feel high.

CBD, instead, influences opioid brain receptors that help the body manage pain. It also impacts glycine receptors that regulate the hormone serotonin, which is responsible for the feeling of happiness.

Although the price of some types of CBD oils might be relatively higher, acquiring cheap CBD oil can still reward you with satisfactory health benefits, such as the following:

1. Improved Heart Health

Findings from a 2017 study by The Journal of Clinical Investigation indicate that consuming CBD oil among some people can help ease high blood pressure (hypertension), thereby reducing the risk of heart disease.

In the study, blood pressure was lower among the sample population treated with CBD upon exposure to stressful factors. The CBD treatment also significantly reduced the stroke volume by an ensuing efficient heartbeat.

Further prospective indications from the study suggested the potential of CBD in addressing hypertension among people that battle with anxiety and stress.

2. Anxiety Relief

Since the contents in CBD oil do not induce a feeling of highness, its properties can cause a calming effect among people with anxiety. The chemical contents in CBD, in many instances, trigger agonist responses in binding to a brain receptor. Although a high dosage can drain the brain, relatively smaller portions can induce a calming effect on the brain receptors responsible for feelings of anxiety.

3. Relieving Nerve Pain

Although medical marijuana is among the most common medical prescriptions for intractable pains, it is also a frequent prescription for patients suffering from a terminal illness. CBD oil contains marijuana chemical extracts with pain relief qualities.

A 2012 research by the Journal of Experimental Medicine on the effect of CBD on rats (their behavioral, biological, and genetic composition closely takes after that of humans) revealed reduced neuropathic pain and less inflammation upon CBD injection in their hind feet.

Consuming CBD oils can, therefore, help you manage and reduce nerve pain.

4. Manage Addiction

People suffering from drug addiction should also embrace CBD oils. In a study review published by Libertas Academica in 2015, CBD oil can be helpful to substance abusers.

The conclusion from the study by the University of Montreal scientists revealed positive results when using CBD oil products to treat people addicted to drugs, particularly cocaine and opioids.

Although the effect varied depending on the drug that an addict used, the overall result was CBD oil’s positive impact on curbing addiction.

5. Treating Seizures

An approval of Epidiolex by the FDA in June 2018 saw an increased application of CBD extracts in treating seizures associated with the Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes. Some findings reveal CBD’s role in boosting the concentration of some seizure medications, making them more effective.

Final Thoughts

CBD oil contains low psychoactive properties. Its chemical elements can help improve and maintain the health of your heart by stabilizing blood pressure and calming stress. It can also help reduce inflammation and neuropathic pains. Other benefits include the treatment of some seizure conditions, management of addictions, and reduction of anxiety by inducing a reverse effect while binding with brain receptors responsible for stress.

