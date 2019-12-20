You are here: Home Health / New Year, New You: 7 New Things to Try in 2020.

New Year, New You: 7 New Things to Try in 2020.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) It’s about that time of year where everyone starts reflecting on the past 365 days and concocting new ways become a better version of themselves in the coming year. Between making healthier choices, exercising more frequently, and everything else in between, there are so many creative ways to carve out an exciting future for yourself by simply setting goals. With a new year comes the opportunity to manifest a new you—it’s a mere matter of chasing those goals down that separates you from your best self.

In need of some inspiration to motivate you for 2020’s new and exciting opportunities. Put a few of these inspiring ideas on your bucket list.

1. Travel to a new country

Allow yourself to get bit by the travel bug and use those PTO days you’ve been saving up—it’s about time you visited a completely new country that is full of new faces, new foods, and breathtaking sights to see. Not only is traveling a fun experience for those itching to try something new but it’s a great way to immerse yourself into the great big world that you call home.

Check out these tourist destination hotspots in 2020:

Rome, Italy

Phuket, Thailand

Seville, Spain

Udaipur, India

Alexandria, Egypt

2. Try a new sport

Staying active can be difficult when you’ve got so many other things lining your calendars but taking the time to try a new sport or activity can get your blood pumping and give you something new to look forward to perfecting. Whether you’re all zipped up in a ski suit and hitting the slopes or outfitted with a helmet and a longboard with a funky design, picking up a new active hobby will have your heart pumping and adrenaline rushing.

3. Go camping

No, camping isn’t for everyone—but how can you know if you like it if you’ve never tried? Allow yourself to thrive outside of your comfort zone by going off the grid for a night or two and spending some much needed time with mother nature and your innermost thoughts.

4. Learn how to cook a new meal

Even if cooking has never been in your area of expertise, making the effort toward becoming a better chef only pays off for you and all of your loved ones who come over to visit. Making a meal is one thing but learning how to make it impeccably is another. Figure out your favorite dish to eat out at restaurants and find a recipe that gives you a list of the ingredients to recreate it on your own.

Need some inspiration? Try one of these yummy dishes:

Ratatouille

Gumbo

Cioppino

Chicken Piccata

5. Volunteer

Volunteering is an excellent way to boost your self-confidence and self-esteem while also improving the lives and happiness of others. If you’re searching for new ways to find that sense of fulfillment in your life, volunteering is one of the easiest ways to gain that satisfaction. Not only are you are doing good for your heart but you’re doing your community a service, too.

Consider volunteering with a local non-profit in your town including:

Animal rescue shelters

Food pantries

Habitat for Humanity

Libraries

YMCA

Red Cross

6. Meditate

Not only does meditation allow you some peace and quiet from the regular hustle and bustle of everyday life, but it also increases blood flow to your brain. Working to reduce stress levels, boost your immune system, and improve your overall mental health, meditation allows you to relax and restart your mind each and every time you do it.

If you’re new to the meditation game, try these apps to get started:

Calm

Headspace

Buddhify

Sattva

7. Smile more

It’s simple science that smiling releases endorphins and serotonin, effectively improving your mood and boosting your happiness levels. In essence, smiling can help make your mind and body feel as good as your smile looks. Instead of smiling for no reason (which still doesn’t hurt), give yourself more reasons to smile this coming year. Whether it’s spending more time with the ones you love or picking up a new hobby that brings you joy, investing in your happiness is always worthwhile.

What new things will you try in 2020? Let us know your resolutions and goals in the comments below!

Staff Writer; Fred Ford