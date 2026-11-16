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(ThyBlackMan.com) The 2026 midterm elections gave us a seismic change. They offered an opportunity for all sides to examine what voters expected from elected leaders. The response was clear that Americans were not happy with what we have now. They expect change now from leader centered benefits to benefits for those who work hard and play by the rules. They expect positive results for themselves and their families. As soon as the count of victories became obvious, we knew those losing began to see they had made a huge mistake by thoughtlessly following Donald Trump. Voters definitely knew Trump’s record was on the ballot! They didn’t have to guess!

Early results showed Republicans were in for a rough night. Voters showed no interest in Trump’s renovations, naming things for himself and helping his family and friends to get richer! Early results showed Democrats had finally seen clearly what voters of all stripes were saying. It wasn’t about Trump’s legacy. Voter polling had highlighted concerns about affordability, government integrity, and presidential accountability. Soon after results began coming in, it was clear to those who hadn’t heard, “Your dear leader led you in the wrong direction—to what he wanted instead of what voters needed,” and they paid a heavy price. Those early findings began to show that voters had had it with Trump!

Voter polling showed that people concerned about groceries, healthcare, and gasoline strongly favored Democratic candidates. Financial hardship also emerged as a factor in Republican losses. The lesson was that economic messages needed to reflect households’ lived experience, not simply leaders’ assurances. Polling didn’t establish affordability alone had decided the election. In future races, leaders should have learned that affordability for the voters was more than a joke for Trump who had frequently mocked the word.

Government corruption was a crucial voting concern for more than half of voters, and many wanted Congress to provide stronger checks on the president who all along showed his interests towered over those of the voters. Those findings suggested that trust and accountability mattered. The lesson for public officials was that ethical standards and accountability needed to be visible in their governing practices.

I pray Democratic leaders understand that a victory is not unconditional approval even as they benefited from dissatisfaction with the administration. Winning office created an obligation to deliver; it did not settle every policy debate or guarantee lasting support. Democrats must know the voters won’t wait for plans to resolve their problems before they turn to criticism of them. They expect the Democrats to now begin spelling out what they are proposing to fix a system from which they are not benefiting. I would advise Democrats to make it plain that health care is high on the people’s agenda, so are racism and AIPAC influence. When the people go to the grocery store or gasoline station, they expect to see those prices going down. Voters are focused on affordability right now.

The central lesson of these midterms was not simply who won, but what elected leaders needed to do with the responsibility voters had entrusted to them. Affordability, trust, and accountability emerged as important concerns, while victory did not amount to unconditional approval. Fuller evidence is still needed to understand differences across communities. For both parties, the constructive response was to address everyday needs, uphold ethical standards, and welcome meaningful oversight. The election conferred authority; it did not, by itself, secure lasting public trust. What actions could elected leaders from either party take to earn and sustain public trust after the election? They could earn public trust by listening to constituents, explaining their decisions openly, and follow consistent ethical standards. They could also acknowledge mistakes, cooperate on shared concerns, and report honestly on promises kept and work still unfinished. The standard should be the same for everyone: service to the public, not loyalty to a party.

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/