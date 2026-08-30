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(ThyBlackMan.com) I have lived long enough to watch an entire generation start believing a person is whoever his pictures claim. That belief has cost people plenty. The federal complaint against Daejon Love, filed this month in the District of Oregon and later made public, is among the clearest warnings I have seen in a while about how easy it has become to buy trust with props you never actually owned.

Prosecutors allege Love, 35, spent more than four years pretending to be a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers. A second identity ran alongside it, that of a wealthy real estate investor. The scheme was not a solo act, either. Taylor Jamie Chan, who was 18 at the time of his arrest, allegedly posed as Love’s personal financial adviser. Together the two are accused of pulling roughly $1.3 million from at least 26 women, most of them met on dating apps. The FBI picked up both at the Boise Airport on August 24, 2026. They face charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, though neither man has been convicted, and both remain presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Read the affidavit anyway. What jumps out goes well past a lone accused hustler. You start to see how our culture got trained to skip the hard question.

Here is what I mean. Love did not walk into a bank and forge documents in front of a teller. According to the affidavit, he built a persona online. His Instagram bio reportedly read like the genuine article, undrafted wideout, team hashtag and all. His feed showed him in team gear, working out on a beach in a helmet, posing next to exotic cars. Somewhere out there sits footage from 2024 where he appears to sign what he called an NFL contract, and when somebody asked which team, he answered “Niners.” Representatives for both the league and the 49ers later told the FBI he had never worked a single day for either.

None of that stopped the story from spreading. Court papers note something that genuinely rattled me. Because Love pumped these false claims across social media, search engines and even artificial intelligence tools sometimes repeated the lies as fact. Sit with that. Put a lie in enough places, and the software folks lean on for straight answers starts parroting it back. In 2026, that is not a small footnote. That is the whole warning.

The tools he allegedly used were cheap and ordinary. Prosecutors point to a phone app called Fake Bank Account Pro, which he supposedly used to manufacture screenshots of enormous balances. One fabricated display reportedly topped thirty million dollars. Another put cash beside a fat stack of stocks. In early 2024, court documents note, he asked Chan to whip up a screenshot showing a $3.4 million balance, then returned the following month wanting a stock account that appeared to hold $11 million. These were not vault doors. These were fakes anybody with a smartphone could generate before breakfast.

That is the part I want my people to sit with. None of those images independently proved that the lifestyle, fortune, or professional status he advertised was real. Somebody rents a car for an afternoon and hands the keys back. A weekend in a friend’s condo fills a whole photo roll. Designer clothes are just a purchase. Even enormous account balances sit an app away. All those pictures prove is that he stood near nice things once. Visible wealth proves you have access to a camera and a moment. It does not prove a dime is yours.

The women in this case were not foolish. That framing lets everybody else off the hook. Prosecutors describe a layered operation designed to hand victims what resembled independent confirmation from several directions. There was the man himself, romancing them, talking about building a future together. Then came the supposed adviser vouching for the returns. The fake balances backed it up. Then came the group FaceTime calls where the two allegedly walked women through phony investment gains in real time. When you get the same story from what feels like a few sources, your guard drops. That is human. Con work has always relied on it.

The cruelest detail sits near the end. When some women ran out of cash, Love allegedly told them to take out personal loans, promising quick repayment. Some did. And once a woman had nothing left to give, or started asking too many questions, prosecutors say he simply blocked her and vanished with the money. Investigators interviewed victim after victim, and not one reported getting back a single return or even seeing a legitimate account statement.

So what do we do with a story such as this? We stop letting appearance stand in for proof. That is the whole lesson, and it costs nothing to apply. If a man says he plays pro ball, that is checkable in about ninety seconds. Rosters are public. If somebody is pushing an investment, the account belongs at a real institution you can call, not in a screenshot he controls. Anybody promising fast money with no verifiable trail is telling you exactly who he is, whether you want to hear it or not. Verification is not an insult to a person you care about. It is the baseline respect you owe your own money and your own peace.

I keep coming to how modern this whole thing feels. My generation grew up knowing you had to earn credibility over years, in your neighborhood, among people who watched you show and prove. Now a stranger can manufacture two decades of reputation in an afternoon and beam it to your phone. The platforms reward the flashiest version of somebody, not the truest. And when the algorithm and the search bar start agreeing with the fraud, the ground under all of us shifts.

The FBI believes there may be many more victims who have not yet been identified. If a piece of this rings familiar, the bureau is still taking calls. But the larger point outlives this one case. We are being conditioned, daily, to mistake performance for substance. The antidote is old and unglamorous. Ask the question. Check the receipt. Make the man prove it before you hand over anything that matters.

A lifestyle you can see is not a life you can trust. Somebody had to say it plain.

Staff Writer; J.G. Lacour

Covering the NBA, NFL, college basketball, college football, and Major League Baseball from a Black man’s perspective. He loves the full world of sports, but the NFL remains his favorite.

Need to contact this bro, feel free to use this email address; JGLacour@ThyBlackMan.com.