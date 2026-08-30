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(ThyBlackMan.com) Every young brother I know has heard the sermon. Buy the house. Stop throwing money away on rent. Build something you can leave behind. For years I preached that same gospel myself, standing in barbershops and cookouts telling nephews and coworkers that a deed was the closest thing to freedom a man like us could hold in his hands. Most of it I still believe. What I stopped believing was that the sermon told the whole truth.

Because here is the part they never put on the flyer. The principal and interest payment is not the whole expense. It is the invitation. The rest of the bill keeps coming long after the champagne goes flat and the folding chairs get put away.

Let me sit with you a minute the way an elder does when he actually cares whether you make it.

Look at where the market sits in the summer of 2026. The average rate on a thirty year fixed mortgage stood at 6.66 percent in late August. The median existing single family home nationwide sold for 440,300 dollars in July, enough to produce a monthly note that would make our grandfathers faint. But that note is the number everybody argues about, and it is the wrong one to obsess over. What quietly wrecks people is what sits underneath.

A 2025 Bankrate study estimated the average annual nonmortgage costs tied to a single family home at 21,400 dollars. Read that again slow. Twenty one thousand. Not the loan. Everything else. That total included property taxes, insurance, utilities, internet, cable and maintenance. Some of those bills follow renters too, but the number still shows how far the mortgage payment falls short of a real household budget. The maintenance estimate alone came to 8,808 dollars. A separate 2026 survey found that 82 percent of homeowners had watched their nonmortgage expenses rise since buying, while 45 percent said ownership cost more than they expected. Then comes insurance.

Average property insurance payments for mortgaged single family homes climbed nearly 70 percent over the five and a half years ending in mid 2025, and depending on the state, that line alone can run into thousands. Property taxes climb whether your paycheck does or not. In that 2026 survey, 41 percent of homeowners said their taxes cost more than expected, while two thirds said their assessments had increased significantly since they bought.

Now here is where I speak to Black men directly, because the general version of this story leaves us out.

For a Black man, the hidden cost is not only the roof and the furnace. Ours can include the appraisal. Federal research found that appraisals below the contract price were at least 23 percent more likely in majority Black neighborhoods than in similar neighborhoods with no Black residents, even after researchers controlled for numerous appraisal inputs. Separate research found that homes of similar quality in majority Black neighborhoods were valued 23 percent lower, or about 48,000 dollars less on average, than comparable homes in neighborhoods with few or no Black residents. That disparity follows us to the property tax office too. Research shows that Black owned homes are often over assessed relative to what they would sell for, producing effective property tax burdens 10 to 13 percent higher than those on white owned homes. So you carry extra weight going in, and the market can shortchange you coming out. That is a tax few people name, and it falls disproportionately on us.

Learned this the hard way myself, some years ago now. My first place, I budgeted for the note and felt proud doing it. Then the water heater died in February. The roof started weeping in a slow brown circle across the ceiling. By spring the county reassessed, and the escrow portion of my monthly payment climbed right along with it. There I was at my own kitchen counter, running numbers on a torn paper towel, feeling like a fool who had missed something the closing table never warned me about. Nobody had. That silence is the thing I am trying to break right here.

Understand, I am not telling you to keep renting forever. Rent has its own quiet cruelty. You pay and pay without building equity, and a landlord can raise the rent, decline to renew the lease or hand you a notice when the law permits. Ownership can still beat that over time for many of us, but only when the price is manageable, you stay long enough and the full cost fits your household budget. What I am telling you is to walk in with your eyes open instead of your chest puffed.

So how does a grown man actually protect himself? A few things I wish somebody had grabbed me by the collar and said.

Build yourself a real cushion. Every single year, aim to tuck away one to two percent of the home value for maintenance and repairs. If the place is older or has neglected systems, you may need closer to three or four percent. Stuff will break, and it rarely picks a convenient month to do it. Treat that account like a bill you owe your own self.

Fight the appraisal if it comes back low. Ask your lender for a reconsideration of value. Point out factual errors, bring your own comparable sales and request another appraisal when the evidence supports it. Challenge the property assessment at the county level if the number does not match the home’s market value. The system counts on you being too tired or too proud to push back. Push back anyway.

Shop that insurance every couple of years like your life depends on it, because your budget does. Loyalty to a carrier is a one way street they will never pay you back for.

Last thing, read every page of it. HOA rules. Insurance exclusions. Tax estimates. That special assessment clause letting your neighbors vote a surprise five thousand dollar charge onto your lap. Fine print is where they hide the second loan nobody mentioned.

Here in 2026, with rates stuck high and prices refusing to blink, more of us are asking harder questions before we sign, and thank God for that. As of July 1, a national industry database counted a record 2,746 homebuyer assistance programs. Buyers also have more room to negotiate than they did during the frenzy that came before. One national analysis found sellers outnumbered buyers by 51 percent in July and classified nearly 80 percent of major metropolitan areas as buyer’s markets. Conditions still vary from one city to the next, but the leverage has shifted a little, and whoever does his homework can use that.

I still want you to own something. Bad, matter of fact. Picture driving through our neighborhoods and seeing deeds with our names on them, equity in our families, something solid to hand a child. Becoming a homeowner was never the whole aim, though. The aim is generational wealth, the kind you transfer down so the next one starts further up than we did. That vision is real, and it is worth chasing.

Black men have been handed enough dreams with the fine print torn off, so I refuse to sell you this one clean. A real elder tells you the road has potholes and then hands you a good map anyway. So take the map. Buy the house when you are ready, not when the pressure tells you to. Keep enough in reserve to survive the winter the water heater picks to die.

That is not fear talking. That is love that did the math first.

Staff Writer; Lee Walker



This brother is a fitness trainer with 12 years of experience, focused on building strength, clarity, and real health within the Black community. Through his writing, Mr. Walker hopes to uplift younger Black men and men in general through honest conversations about fitness, financial pressure, fatherhood, discipline, mental wellness, and the importance of brotherhood.

Have questions? Reach me at LeeW@ThyBlackMan.com