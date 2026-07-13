Black Men Need to Read More Books, Not Just Scroll.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Black men have access to more information in a single day than our fathers could have imagined, and most of it slides right through us without leaving a mark.

Let me tell you what got me thinking about it again. I was in the break room at work a few weeks back, standing there waiting on the microwave, and a younger brother at the table hadn’t looked up from his phone since he sat down. Thumb moving. Thumb moving. Every few seconds his face changed a little. Something funny, then something that irritated him, then something that got him hyped, then a clip of some guy in a podcast studio explaining what women want, what the government is hiding, and why the market is going to crash by Friday. Whole lunch hour, gone like that. When he finally opened his mouth, he told the room exactly what was wrong with the economy, and he said it the way a man says something he’s studied. He hadn’t studied a thing. He’d been fed.

Now I’m not about to sit here acting holy, because I’ve been him. I’ve killed entire evenings on my phone while a stack of hardcovers sat on the nightstand collecting dust and quiet judgment. That’s the trap right there. It doesn’t feel like laziness. It feels like being plugged in. You close the app convinced you learned something, when really you just swallowed a hundred pieces of other men’s conclusions without ever seeing how they got there.

Here’s the difference nobody bothers to explain to us. Your feed will tell you what happened. Tells you fast, tells you loud, wraps it in music and a stitched reaction and big bold letters across the screen. What it almost never gives you is why. Nobody in your timeline sits you down and explains how the neighborhood your granddaddy bought into is suddenly worth four times what he paid, while his grandson can’t get approved two streets over. Nobody walks you through how the same policy comes back around under a new name every twenty years, or how a man works steady for thirty of them and still retires with nothing. That kind of answer doesn’t fit in fifteen seconds. It lives in chapters. It lives in the long boring middle that makes you set the thing down and stare at the ceiling awhile.

The staring at the ceiling is the whole point.

Attention works a lot like a muscle, and most of us haven’t trained ours since high school. I know brothers who can bench two twenty five and can’t sit with one argument for thirty straight minutes. We’re strong everywhere except the one place somebody’s actively working to take advantage of us.

Because that’s what this really comes down to. Not culture. Not being fancy or respectable. Money, power, and who gets to tell you what’s real.

Ask yourself who profits when you can’t concentrate. The predatory lender does. So does the finance office at the dealership, every time a man signs paperwork he only skimmed. That crypto boy in your DMs with the rented Lambo is counting on it. So is the politician who needs your anger this season and your silence the next. Throw in the influencer selling a mindset course while you’re at it. Every last one of them wants the same thing out of you, which is a reaction instead of an examination. A man who’s used to sitting with hard text gets a lot harder to work. He starts catching it when an argument’s got nothing underneath it, and after a while he can hear the difference between somebody who knows a thing and somebody who’s just performing knowing. That doesn’t come from watching more clips. It comes from pages.

Now let me say the part that stops most brothers before they ever start.

Nobody’s asking you to knock out fifty books this year. All that challenge talk is fine for folks who already love the habit, but for a working man with kids, a commute, a side hustle, and a body that hurts in three new places, a goal that big is just failure with a calendar attached. I’ve watched grown men buy a beautiful hardcover, get eleven pages in, feel guilty about it for two months, then start avoiding the whole subject like it owed them money.

So make the bar low enough that quitting would embarrass you.

Ten pages a day. That’s it. Ten while the coffee brews, or in the truck before you clock in, or in the fifteen quiet minutes after the house finally settles. Ten a day adds up to 3,650 pages a year, which could land you somewhere between ten and seventeen books depending on what you choose, without ever once feeling heroic about it.

Can’t sit still? Run audio. Some brothers turn their nose up at that and I think they’re being silly. Your commute is dead time. So’s the treadmill, so’s cutting the grass. Fill it. I’ve gotten through more history in traffic than I ever did in a recliner, and nobody’s grading you on posture.

And if even that’s too much where you are right now, then give yourself one every two months. Six a year. Six ain’t nothing. Six good ones, picked on purpose, will carry a man further than three hundred hours of scrolling ever could.

Now, what to pick, and this is where we overthink it worse than anywhere else.

It doesn’t have to be heavy. Nobody said your first one in fifteen years has to be political theory. Start where your interest already lives. If music’s your thing, there are whole volumes about the men who built the sound you came up on and the money that got taken from them. If it’s ball, read about the leagues before the leagues, or the front office moves that shaped the team you’ve been hollering at since you were twelve. Cars, war, cooking, boxing, the church, science fiction, whatever it is. Somebody wrote a serious one about the thing you already talk about for hours.

The subject isn’t the point at first. The stamina is. You’re proving to yourself that you can hold a long thought without your hand crawling toward your pocket, and any decent title will teach you that much.

Once you’ve got the habit though, here are four I’d hand my own son, my nephews, and about half the men I came up with.

Start with The Autobiography of Malcolm X, as told to Alex Haley. Everybody thinks they know this one because they’ve seen the poster and heard the quotes. Very few have actually sat with it. What’s inside isn’t a slogan. It’s a man remaking himself over and over, teaching himself to think in a prison library with a dictionary, and then finding the nerve to change his mind out loud at the exact moment it cost him the most. That last part is the lesson. Certainty is cheap. Revision takes spine.

Next, Black Boy by Richard Wright. Hard reading, in the best way. Wright shows you what it does to a young man’s insides when the world keeps insisting he stay small, and what it costs him to refuse. There’s a hunger in that memoir that goes way past food. I came to it late, in my thirties, and I was angry for a week after. Good. Some anger clarifies things.

Both of those, by the way, appear on the Schomburg Center’s 2026 100 Black Voices Centennial Reading List, sitting alongside fiction, memoirs, poetry, political history, and other work about Black life. That matters. It tells you these aren’t sentimental picks. They’re load bearing.

From there, get your history straight with Black AF History: The Un Whitewashed Story of America by Michael Harriot. Funny, sharp, and thoroughly researched, which is a rare combination. He tells the American story the way the receipts tell it. You’ll laugh, and two paragraphs later you’ll stop laughing, and that whiplash is what learning the truth actually feels like.

Then handle the money, because the money is where they get us. The Black Tax: The Cost of Being Black in America by Shawn D. Rochester lays out in plain numbers what discrimination has cost us over generations and what it’s meant for our ability to build anything and keep it. It isn’t a hype book. It’s arithmetic. Sit with the arithmetic.

Four titles. Two on what pressure does to a man, one on the record nobody taught you, one on the money. Add whatever you actually enjoy and you’ve got yourself a year of real education for often less than a weekend out costs.

I’m not telling you to delete your apps. I still laugh at the same foolishness you laugh at. But there’s a difference between eating and being fed, and a grown man ought to know which one he’s doing.

The goal was never to become the brother quoting books at the cookout. It’s to be harder to fool. Harder to sell. Harder to steer. To sit across from a man who wants something from you and hear the hollow spot in what he’s saying.

Put ten pages between you and the algorithm today. Do it again tomorrow.

Staff Writer; Mark Brooks

This brother writes about faith, money, brotherhood, and the real work of being a man from one day to the next… He keeps it plain, with his attention on home, community, and helping brothers do a little better…

Contact him at MarkB@ThyBlackMan.com.