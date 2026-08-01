Enough Is Enough: War, Trump, ICE and America’s Crisis of Leadership.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) I can remember the time we had horrific wars where family members and numerous friends died. That was a sad period in our lives and we prayed that wars would end as quickly as possible. We didn’t have a cheerleader making constant threats about killing people casually. We still support our troops and grieve with the families of those who’ve been killed or injured in the war of the 2 leaders in which they’re willing to collect endless taxpayer money for the war. Add the ballroom, the pool and no-bid contracts to friends, but not for the people’s healthcare, education or ways to deal positively with the economy.

Previously, we didn’t have to listen to the daily news questioning the sanity of our leaders who told us so many things that were not true. Yes, we wanted the old wars to end. We even protested then. I don’t remember our Presidents then calling us communists! The current one has no problem doing that when several of those who are his best buddies make no mistake are real communists! Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China, Kim Jung Oun of North Korea and others. Never before did our leaders talk like a child who’d just learned a new word. The word popular now is HOT! He constantly talks about everything being HOT and how we are the HOTTEST country in the world. Recently he added the city where I live to be HOT!

The Chief jokes about affordability and mocks our concern as the price on everything goes up! He’s still more concerned about his rich friends and known fellow criminals than about the least of our people.

After basically thanking criminals for attacking the U.S. Capitol, while costing taxpayers to have to come up with millions for clean up, he just told the perpetrators he loved them and to go home. After some of them were convicted, and sent to prison, he pardoned them with no regard for the taxpayers and loss of lives and injuries caused by his friends. They came out of their brief incarceration, then we were asked to pay them, and he treated them like beloved citizens of our country! Despite killing and injuring some of our police officers in the District of Columbia, the man made sure they were not punished and even tried to extract more money from taxpayers to pay them!

What a nightmare the man has been for the world! Many ICE agents have illegally attacked, arrested and killed people while the victims were simply being Good Samaritans trying to help others. Some ICE members seem to be trained to be killers! Good people have been hurt and others killed for no reason.

Some people have been illegally deported or dragged into prison having to take their minor children with them. After the bodies of some of our brave soldiers were returned to Dover, the war leaders showed no grief. Their family members were not involved in these wars—at least none of their children served our country in the military. The leader personally dodged the military by indicating he had a bone spur! This seems to be a joke for him. I wonder how long it will take for these men to end their dangerous war?

They can and they must stop the war, stop the killing and truthfully acknowledge all who’ve been killed. They’re too busy dropping women from the promotions list, firing men with years of experience—including the great Chaplin, Major General William Green, Jr. without cause, as had already been done with General Lloyd Austin.

Now, the man in direct charge of war is demanding a testosterone test to help him achieve a more macho service! One can only wonder what the women he has not yet named or has refused to promote will have to do to gain his favor!

Who will say ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH?

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; https://x.com/DrEFayeWilliams