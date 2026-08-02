LeBron James Earned the Right to Choose How His NBA Story Ends.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) This past July, after more than two decades in the league, LeBron James faced a decision hardly any athlete gets to make on his own clock. Keep playing, or hang it up. For a good while there, even he did not know which way it would land. The money was not the issue, since that argument ended a long time ago. What mattered was whether the love had survived all these years. It had. With that settled, James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and called it his last decision. Sitting inside that quiet choice is a truth plenty of us keep forgetting. A man who has given this much has every right to decide how the story closes.

Let that word sit for a second. Earned.

We are talking about a kid from Akron who walked into the league as a teenager carrying the weight of a whole city on his back, and who somehow carried more each season after. Four rings across three franchises. Regular season MVP trophies, four of them. Twenty two All Star selections, a run longer than plenty of careers last from the first whistle to the goodbye. The all time leading scorer in NBA history, a number nobody thought would ever fall until he simply refused to slow down. Twenty three seasons already completed, with a record twenty fourth waiting for him in Philadelphia. Two full decades as the face of a billion dollar business, the poster on the wall, the reason casual fans tuned in at all.

And still hated.

That part deserves honesty, because it is the strange truth sitting underneath his whole run. Plenty of grown men cannot stand the guy. Some of them look just like us. Brothers who came up watching him, who own the jersey, who quote the highlights, will turn around and tell you with a straight face that they never rocked with him. Ask them why and the reasons get thin fast. Something about the way he left Cleveland that summer. Maybe it is that he got handed too much too soon. For others it comes down to him not being that other fella who wore forty five and twenty three before him. Scratch any of those excuses and the same thing sits underneath. Resentment. Plain old resentment. A brother kept betting on himself, kept cashing those bets, and it drove people crazy that he never once waited on anybody’s permission to do it. For a certain type of person, that alone is unforgivable. We watch that jealousy dress itself up as basketball opinion, and we nod along as if it fools anybody.

Now here comes the last chapter, and watch how the same crowd handles it.

He did not chase a bag to Philadelphia. Eight million dollars over two seasons is pocket change for a man who prints money in his sleep, and the King knew that the moment the pen hit paper. What LeBron wanted instead was a feeling. A locker room stacked with All Star talent, Joel Embiid anchoring the middle and Tyrese Maxey buzzing on the wing, plus rising second year guard VJ Edgecombe soaking all of it up. Even Jaylen Brown is there now, the former Boston rival who used to trade playoff scars with him, an All Star and a proven champion, suddenly wearing the same jersey. A packed arena filled with a fan base that has been starving for another reason to believe. One real shot at a banner before the body finally says no more. Rich Paul called it basketball happiness, and honestly that phrase says everything. None of this is running away. He is walking straight toward the thing that still makes his heart pound inside a gym.

That is his business. Nobody voted on it. No panel in a studio needs to bless it.

Which brings me to the loudest room in all of this, the sports media machine that treats every move the King makes as a crime scene. For more than twenty years these people have built entire livelihoods off his name. They scream about his clutch gene one night, then question if he ducked a rival the next, then argue his jewelry count against a ghost from the 90s. A villain moves the needle. Outrage sells, plain and simple, and they manufactured plenty of it. So they poked and prodded and framed his choices as betrayals when the truth is much simpler. A working professional went where he wanted to go. That is it. Nothing else to the story. Yet somehow the panels will burn a week deciding whether he owed it to Los Angeles to fade away in purple and gold, as if that franchise ever owed him a graceful exit in return.

Let me say the quiet part plainly. He does not owe any of us a thing.

Not a farewell tour. No tidy finish in the city we picked for him. And certainly no retirement podium scheduled around our convenience. This is a person who gave the sport everything for more than two decades. No major off court scandal ever swallowed his career. His sons grew up watching their father put in work. There is a public school back home created through his foundation’s partnership with Akron Public Schools. Whole neighborhoods the country wrote off saw real money from him. And through all of it, the shots kept coming and he kept standing. If somebody like that decides his final act happens in a red and blue uniform on the other side of the country, the only correct response from the rest of us is respect.

I think about my own father when this stuff plays out. Forty years he gave to that job. When his time came, the old man did not poll the room about the proper way to bow out. He shook a few hands that meant something to him. The rest he left behind without a second thought, then pointed the car home for good. No one demanded an explanation. Everybody understood the exit was his call and nobody else’s. We grant that grace to plumbers and teachers and bus drivers without blinking. Why the greatest to ever lace them up somehow has to justify his last stop is a question worth sitting with, and the answer usually reveals more about the person asking than about the fella they are dragging.

So he is a Sixer now. Wild to type, but here we are. Maybe it wraps with a parade down Broad Street. Or maybe it ends with a first round exit and a soft goodbye. Either way the pen belongs to the King, and it always did. The rest of us are just readers hoping to catch the final pages before the book shuts. We do not get a vote on the closing lines, and honestly, we never should have.

More than two decades bought him that. Every bruise, each buzzer, all those late nights dragging a roster past its ceiling, every summer somebody swore he was cooked, added up to a plain privilege that too few folks want to hand over. The freedom to decide when the story ends, and the freedom to decide where.

Let the man write his own last page. He paid for that ink with his whole life.

Staff Writer; J.G. Lacour

Covering the NBA, NFL, college basketball, college football, and Major League Baseball from a Black man’s perspective. He loves the full world of sports, but the NFL remains his favorite.

Need to contact this bro, feel free to use this email address; JGLacour@ThyBlackMan.com.