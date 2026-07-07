Nolan Wells Deserves Answers, Not Internet Verdicts.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Some deaths arrive with their circumstances already settled, and a community can mourn them cleanly. Others arrive with a hollow place at the center, where certainty ought to sit, and that hollow is where the trouble begins. The loss of an eighteen year old named Nolan Xavier Wells, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, is the second kind. I will admit I have not been able to stop thinking about his mother.

He was a wide receiver who ran routes for Southwest Mississippi Community College after starring at his hometown high school. On the Fourth of July he rode out to Horn Island with a group of friends to celebrate. That place sits off the Gulf coast, a barrier island you can only reach by private boat. But he never came home on the vessel that carried him there. Days later a park ranger found his body in the water at the northwest tip of that shoreline.

Now his loved ones are asking what happened, and they have every right to ask.

I will say that part plainly, because I mean it. If that were my grandson lying in a state medical examiner’s lab, waiting on toxicology that will take weeks, I would need to know every single thing. Who saw him last. Why the boat left while he was still ashore. Why his phone stayed behind on that vessel. How much time slipped past before somebody picked up a telephone and told the authorities a child was missing. Those are fair things to ask. A mother named Christine Wonsley is owed that much, and a great deal more.

But I have lived long enough to watch this same story unfold too many times, and I mean to talk with you about the difference between chasing the truth and manufacturing it.

Right now the internet is on fire. The boy was the only Black face in a group of white companions. A video circulating online has fueled speculation about an apparent confrontation on the beach, though authorities have not publicly established exactly what the clip shows or how it relates to Nolan’s death. Their names are being passed around like a wanted poster by people who were nowhere near that sand, writing whole paragraphs about what took place out there in the dark as if they had stood right beside him.

I understand the fear underneath all of it. I carry it too. Any Black man my age can tell you why a young brother alone among white boys in the Deep South sets our nerves on edge. History handed us that instinct, and history earned it. When the writer Ibram Kendi reminds us not to blame this child for going where he felt welcome, I hear him clear. The reflex to say he should have known better is its own quiet poison, and I will have no part of it.

Still, I keep hearing the grandfather’s own words in my head. Christopher Wells posted on Facebook, and in the middle of all his grief he wrote something wise. He said there had been enough finger pointing, and asked everyone to let law enforcement do its job while his kin got room to breathe and mourn. That is a man aching for the truth, telling us plain that the truth is not the same creature as a hunch typed at midnight.

Because here is what we actually know, as opposed to what we feel. The Jackson County sheriff, John Ledbetter, has said his office has no information that a crime occurred. Investigators suspect the young man drowned, though they are still working the case and calling it open. Ledbetter has also said the current understanding is that Nolan chose to remain on the island because he expected to ride back to the mainland with someone else. Witnesses who claim there was a shouting match that evening say the arguing was among the group itself, nothing confirmed beyond that. An autopsy was done. The toxicology is pending. None of that shuts the door on hard questions, and it should not. But none of it hands anybody license to brand a teenager a killer on the strength of a blurry clip and a locked account.

Here is the heart of it, put as directly as I can. At this hour, nobody standing outside that investigation truly knows what happened to that boy. Not you, not me, not the loudest account on the timeline. The young men who rode out there with him have not been charged with anything, and the sheriff has said they are cooperating with investigators. Maybe what surfaces later will trouble them. Maybe it will clear them completely. Either way, that reckoning belongs to evidence and to time, not to a crowd deciding tonight. So be patient. Hold your judgment. Those are somebody’s children too, and no mother among them should be reading her son’s name typed beside the word guilty before a single finding has been made.

I have seen what gossip does. It does not comfort the grieving. Instead it hands them a false target, and then when reality arrives and that target turns out to be wrong, the real wound is still sitting there, only now it is wrapped in shame and confusion and lawyers. Meanwhile the honest answer, whatever it proves to be, gets harder to find through all the noise we made chasing it.

The family has retained the attorney Ben Crump, a name most of us recognize. His statement did not accuse a single soul. It called for a thorough and transparent inquiry, and said they will not rest until every fact about what happened out there is brought into the light. Read those words again. Every fact. Into the light. That is the correct demand. That is the grown demand. It puts the weight where it belongs, on the ones whose job is to find out, and it insists they do that job in the open, where the rest of us can watch.

So what is it I am after, as an old man who has buried more than a few friends and read far too many stories shaped like this one?

I want the sheriff’s office to treat this exactly the way they promised, like any other case, and to be as thorough as the day is long. That toxicology needs to be handled properly and its findings shared with his kin honestly, not leaked out in fragments. Investigators should sit down with every soul who stood on that beach and explain, in plain language, why a group of young folks came back to the mainland without one of their own. That video ought to be examined by professionals trained to examine video, not by ten thousand strangers hunting for a face to hate.

We in the watching public need to sit with something uncomfortable. We can lift this household up without staging a trial. We can demand accountability without appointing ourselves the jury. Those two things do not cancel out. They only feel like they do because grief is impatient, and the phone in our hand rewards the loudest guess.

That young man loved people. His best friend recalled that Nolan told him he loved him in a brotherly way after they arrived on the island. Coaches called him humble. The college president called him well respected. His mama called him a special soul and said the good Lord took extra time in the making of him. A community that never met him has already poured well over a hundred thousand dollars into helping lay him to rest. Somebody who moved that gently through the world deserves better than to become raw material for our darkest suspicions before the facts have even walked in the door.

Nolan is owed the light. So are the ones who raised him. That whole long history that trains us to fear the worst is owed, for once, an answer built from evidence instead of one built from noise.

So let us ask our hard questions, loudly and without apology, and keep the heat on until every fact stands in the open. But the verdict belongs to what can be proven, not to us. Give that grieving mother the one thing the rumors never could. Something solid. Something real.

Until then I am praying for Ocean Springs, and I am waiting, the way his family is waiting, for the kind of answers that are actually worth the name.

Staff Writer; Lee Walker



This brother is a fitness trainer with 12 years of experience, focused on building strength, clarity, and real health within the Black community. Through his writing, Mr. Walker hopes to uplift younger Black men and men in general through honest conversations about fitness, financial pressure, fatherhood, discipline, mental wellness, and the importance of brotherhood.

Have questions? Reach me at LeeW@ThyBlackMan.com.