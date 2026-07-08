The New Republican Boogeyman for the Upcoming Midterm Elections.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) I was wondering what boogeyman or boogeymen, what mysterious, fake non-existing evil the current occupant of the White House and Republicans were going to unleash on American voters running up to the consequential 2026 midterm elections.

In 2024 Republicans and their ringmaster were utterly effective in having a significant number of Americans believe the fairy tale of open borders and the hordes of brown people invading, raping, robbing and stealing. They were also quite effective in having voters believe that there was a furtive plot engineered by individuals who were transgender to subjugate the nation, in particular the children of the nation, to become transgender.

Those two messages Republicans promoted successfully as well as their perennial boogeymen message, people of color and wayward women, to take control of the executive and legislative branches of the federal government.

So I was left to wonder what boogeyman or boogeymen would be taken from the Republican soiled bag of tricks, dusted off and sprayed on an unsuspecting public.

For a while I thought that the Pied Piper and his Republican gang of flunkies and chicken heads were going to try and present the image of an America ravaged by crime attributed to Democratic politicians, policies and their supporters.

However, Republicans found it increasingly hard to raise the specter of rampant crime when the current regime in Washington is the most corrupt in the history of the nation. The current occupant of the White House declared his regime would drain the swamp. In a masterful magical feat, the White House and Mar-a-Lago became the swamp.

It became hard for Republicans, their influencers, podcasters, lackeys and stooges to point a finger at criminal activity while the administration itself was dogged by the Epstein files controversy, mounting ethics questions, conflicts of interest and accusations that public office was being used for private financial benefit.

However, I no longer have to wonder what message Republicans and their legion will use. Republican operatives, podcasters, influencers, and other sycophants are already in overdrive screaming that the Democratic Party is now in control by Democratic Socialists. Democratic Socialists with emphasis on Socialists and their comrades Communists whose goal is to make America a replica of the 1960s Soviet Union and Maoist China.

An America in which Republican mouthpieces maintain Democratic Socialists would outlaw private enterprise, nationalize big business and engineer widespread and radical redistribution of wealth. Or as Republicans are hysterically declaring Democratic Socialists aim to make the US one big, beautiful taxpayer funded welfare state in which welfare hot mamas drive down streets in Mercedes with nine and ten welfare babies hanging out car windows. I can picture the commercials now. I can also see a whole lot of gullible voters believing it.

Some weak-kneed Democratic leaders are so shaken that they are trying to push back and defeat candidates willing to wear the label of Democratic Socialist prominently and proudly.

I am not a candidate for anything nor am I into being labeled or pigeonholed. However, I would not run under the banner of a Democratic Socialist. Not out of fear but because I don’t know what if anything Democratic means.

But I would run proudly under the banner of Christian Socialist whose platform and tenets were based on the life and teachings of Jesus.

When the disciples suggested that Jesus tell the multitude to leave and go home to eat, Jesus countered and told the disciples to feed the people. They stated they only had five loaves and two fish. Jesus blessed the loaves and fish. It was distributed, and about 5,000 men, besides women and children, ate and were satisfied, with 12 baskets full of broken pieces left over.

I can picture Republican talking heads screaming “socialism, communism, welfare state.” I can see Elon Musk and the sons of the current occupant of the White House looking to see how they could make a profit from the loaves and fish even if it meant there might be those in the multitude who received nothing.

Following the teachings of Jesus my campaign theme would be love my brother and my sister regardless of their race, religion, creed, color, gender, age, origin of birth, language they spoke or sexual orientation.

A campaign unlike the CINOs (Christians in Name Only) for which diversity, equality and inclusion was not some alien evil, but a practice celebrated for its virtuousness. A campaign which sought a world where every man, woman and child could sit under their own fig tree and none need fear. A country where the stranger was treated with hospitality thereby entertaining angels without knowing it.

An America where its greatest, most endearing strength was reflected not in its weapons of mass destruction but its humanitarian treatment of all people equally and justly. An America whose most prized accomplishment was not the number of millionaires, billionaires and trillionaires it had but the number of poor people that it didn’t have.

If it sounds like socialism, I have no problem with it because it sure feels like Christianity, true Christianity to me.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question or comment regarding this article? Feel free to send a message to: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.