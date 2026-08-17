Robert Griffin III, Caitlin Clark and Who Sports Media Chooses to Protect.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Turn on the debate shows long enough and you start to notice who gets handed the microphone when a Black athlete steps out of line. Not the loud one. Not the guy who might scare the room. Producers want somebody who looks the part, talks the culture, and still lets a nervous crowd exhale. Robert Griffin III has quietly become that guy.

Understand me before you get heated. This is not about his heart. I have no window into what he prays about or what he tells his children at night. What I am watching is a role, the slot television keeps warm for a certain kind of brother. Credible enough to carry the conversation. Never dangerous to the people signing the checks.

Look at his lane since Clark turned pro. Caitlin Clark catches a shove, and he is quick to get online, stat lines ready, righteous. The league mishandled her. The players underrated her. The haters need to stop. He has played that part since her rookie year, quick to the keyboard whenever anybody questions her shine and ready to defend the young star against whatever criticism is circulating. A few of those takes landed as fair. Then turn the camera the other direction. When it came to Angel Reese, the whole temperature changed. He went out of his way to declare she hated Clark, dressed it up as basketball evidence, and kept returning to the claim even after it drew heavy criticism.

Then came the truly ugly episode. A racist edit floated around showing Reese as a monkey on a video game cover. Griffin reposted it, typed the correct words about hatred having no place anywhere, and could not stop there. In the same breath, he circled back to the feud, claimed folks in her “inner circle” phoned him to confirm she resents her rival. Reese’s mother came out swinging, said nobody close to her daughter ever made such a call. The player herself called it what it looked like. Clout.

Watch who lined up against him. Shaq, threatening to punch him in the face over it, telling him to leave the young woman be. Mark Henry, the wrestling legend, admitted the mess made him look at Griffin differently. Even his former ESPN colleague Ryan Clark pointed out the strange fixation. A grown quarterback with a platform, again and again, aiming his fire at a then 23 year old sister while buffing the halo of the woman across from her.

That direction is the whole point.

The word I keep reaching for is “safe.” Not safe as an insult about his soul. Safe as a plain description of a job. Sports television loves a brother who will scold other Black folks on cue, because it lets a mostly mainstream room nod along without ever feeling accused of anything. He hands the segment its stamp of authenticity. He also hands everybody permission to stay cozy. You cannot call the take bigoted, look, a Black man said it. That is the trick, and it is old as dirt.

Here is where memory gets interesting. Back in 2012 an analyst named Rob Parker went on morning television and questioned whether Griffin was really “one of us,” floating his white fiancée and his rumored politics as proof. Cornball brother, Parker sneered. It was reductive and mean. ESPN suspended him and later declined to renew his contract, citing those RG3 remarks among its reasons. I am not resurrecting that garbage to co sign it. I raise it because the same industry that once tried to read this quarterback out of the family later found a use for that exact posture, only pointed outward instead of at him. What got Parker pushed out became, years on, a marketable stance.

None of this bought him protection. ESPN let him go in 2024. Two years still on the deal, cut loose anyway. Then came the Jackie Robinson business. Griffin argued that Robinson breaking baseball’s color line was not itself a political act, and Stephen A. Smith was not having it. Carved him up publicly. Called the routine passive aggressive. Reminded everybody that this exact tap dance was why folks at the network had soured on him ages ago. So the reward runs thin. You keep the crowd cozy, and the shop can still show you the door when the numbers or the relationships change.

I keep circling back to the women in all this, because that is the tell. Critiquing a player is ordinary. Every analyst does it. But notice how often his sharpest energy lands on Reese, on the league, on sisters who dared to be loud in their own lane, while his softest instincts get saved for the phenom the mainstream already adores. He frames the whole thing as colorblind. Right and wrong has no color, he likes to say. Sounds noble. Works out differently. In practice the scolding pours toward a single bench, and the cover flows steadily to whoever the mainstream already loves.

Somebody reading this will decide I am too hard on him, that a man is entitled to his opinions, that both athletes are grown professionals who can absorb a little heat. All true. I am not asking him to like anybody. Rivalries are real. Ballers talk trash, hold grudges, want to bury the opponent on the scoreboard. That is sports, and pretending it ought to be all hugs is silly. My problem sits somewhere else. When a highly visible Black sports commentator keeps volunteering to referee young Black women for the benefit of viewers who were never going to root for those women anyway, something is being sold, and it is not merely a basketball opinion.

And that seat costs something real. The old heads could tell you. Build your whole name on being the reasonable one, the guy who checks his own people so the set stays calm, and you learn a hard truth soon enough. They are renting you. Nobody at the network is adopting you. No chair with your name carved into it. Just a chair you borrow while you stay useful. Griffin is living that lesson right now, a layoff here, a Stephen A. monologue back yonder, the welcome always on a lease.

Nobody needs him to be a militant. I would happily settle for plain consistency. Defend the young star, by all means, but pump the brakes when your outrage on behalf of a favored competitor somehow always shows up carrying a lecture aimed at the sister across the way. People clock what you protect. And plenty of us clock exactly what you are willing to spend to stay welcome in that room.

Staff Writer; J.G. Lacour

Covering the NBA, NFL, college basketball, college football, and Major League Baseball from a Black man’s perspective. He loves the full world of sports, but the NFL remains his favorite.

Need to contact this bro, feel free to use this email address; JGLacour@ThyBlackMan.com.