Black Men, You Are Not Behind in Life.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) A person reaches an age where he stops performing for the world and simply tells the truth. I am at that age now. So understand that I am not writing to you from some high place, like I have it all worked out. I spent the better part of my years measuring my worth against the wrong things, and I would rather you hear this from me than learn it the slow way I did.

Too many good brothers carry a quiet shame that was not theirs to hold. They look around at the fellas they came up with and somewhere along the way they start keeping score. This one got married at twenty six. That one bought property before thirty. Somebody else had his whole career mapped out while the rest of us were yet trying to find our footing. And there you stand, right in the middle of your unfolding story, feeling like you showed up late to a party everybody else got invited to first.

My grandfather told me something once, and I’m ashamed to say it took me forty years to believe him. Nobody is behind. Each of us is exactly where his own road has carried him.

Now, I know the world tries to sell you a schedule. By this age you should have this, by that age you should be that. For us in particular, that pressure hits a little different. Folks expect a Black man to prove himself twice over, to arrive early and stay flawless, to never stumble out in the open where somebody might use it against him. So a whole lot of us learned to hide the slow parts of our journey. We smiled at the cookout and said everything was fine while everything was actually mid construction.

But building takes what it takes. And your season is not his season.

Picture a brother who buys his first home at fifty. Some fool might snicker at that. Let him laugh. That same brother held on through layoffs and stretched a paycheck raising children. He sat by his mama’s bedside when her health turned. Then came a divorce that emptied him out and left him starting over from scratch. When those keys landed in his palm, that wasn’t a late arrival. It was a victory earned inch by painful inch, and not one person who laughed could have survived what he walked through to reach it.

Consider love too. Say a fella meets the right woman at forty five, after years of quietly wondering whether that kind of peace was ever written for a soul like him. Maybe he needed that earlier season to grow into a person worth loving, and worth being loved by in return. His younger self would have wrecked a good thing. The seasoned version knew how to hold it gentle. There’s no clock ticking somewhere that tells the heart when it’s ready, and anybody claiming otherwise is selling a lie dressed up in Sunday clothes.

Then there’s the body. Lord, let me speak on that. I’ve watched brothers wait clear until sixty before they finally took their health serious. Put down the salt. Started walking every morning. Let the doctor tell them the truth instead of running from it. Was that late by somebody’s chart? Perhaps. But one who chooses to fight for his very life at sixty shows more nerve than the young bucks who assume they’ll live forever. Staring mortality dead in the eye and saying not yet, that’s grit, not shortcoming.

Here’s what I truly need you to grasp about this whole game of comparison. Only ever are you seeing the outside of another man’s world. You catch the house, but you miss the second mortgage keeping him awake. Look closer at the marriage and you miss the coldness sitting between them at dinner. Notice the title on his business card and you’ll never quite feel the emptiness that rides shotgun on his drive home. Comparison always sets another’s highlight reel beside your behind the scenes footage. It’s a rigged fight, and you sign up to lose it every single round you agree to play.

My daddy worked with his hands his entire life. Never made much at all. Yet he raised four children who each turned out decent, and when he passed, that church filled up so full that people had to stand outside in the July heat just to be near his memory. So you tell me, by whose ruler was his existence small? Some accountant somewhere might glance at his bank statement and call him behind. The people who actually knew him called him a giant. Whatever scoreboard truly matters, it is not the one the world keeps.

There’s a particular danger waiting for us, and I want to name it plain. Chase another man’s pace long enough and you rob your family of the fella who was supposed to be present. So busy trying to catch up, you go and miss the very life you were racing to build. Your children need you now, not the polished version that finally shows up five years too late and worn clean through. Meanwhile your wife needs attention this evening, not your ambition. That soul of yours needs a moment of stillness before you grind it to dust proving a point to men who aren’t even watching you.

Because I’ll let you in on a truth that will set you loose if you allow it. That brother you keep measuring yourself against isn’t thinking about you at all. He’s wrestling his own struggles, his private fears, his quiet shame about some other fella he believes is out ahead of him. Everybody is looking up at somebody. This whole line of grown men stands there feeling behind, when in reality every last one of them is dead on time for his particular walk. Trapped in the same illusion, y’all keep staring past your blessings to envy a story you don’t even fully know.

Grace is the word I keep circling back to as the years pile up. Give yourself some, for how long it took and for the wrong turns you made along the way. You deserve it for those seasons when you were doing your level best and it still didn’t look impressive to anybody keeping tabs. Somehow you made it through anyway. Still here, standing tall, able to build something worthwhile from wherever your feet are planted right now. That’s not nothing, son. It’s the whole thing.

Understand me clear, I’m not telling you to quit striving. Reach on. Keep growing into the man you know you’re meant to become. Just do it on your own clock, for reasons that fit you, at whatever pace your particular life allows. Ambition is a beautiful thing when it flows out of purpose. It turns rotten and poisonous the second it starts flowing out of comparison. Learn to feel that difference in your chest. One kind pushes you forward with joy. The other drags you along by the collar and never once lets you rest.

Late is not what you are. Behind is not what you are. And no, you are not a failure just because your milestones arrived in a different order than the next fella’s. A soul on his own path is what you are, carrying his weight, walking toward his version of a good and decent life. Should you get there at seventy, tired but grateful, having loved well and lived honest, then brother, you got there precisely on time.

So next moment you catch yourself weighing your worth against somebody else’s calendar, stop and pull in a breath. Look at how far your feet have carried you, not how far the next fella has run. Give thanks for the road under you, even the rough stretches, because those rough stretches shaped you into a man who can actually appreciate smooth when it finally comes.

Never was this a race against them. It was only ever about becoming who you were made to be, in whatever season it takes to become him. Claim that stretch. It belongs to you and nobody else.

Now go on and live like you believe it.

Staff Writer; Lee Walker



This brother is a fitness trainer with 12 years of experience, focused on building strength, clarity, and real health within the Black community. Through his writing, Mr. Walker hopes to uplift younger Black men and men in general through honest conversations about fitness, financial pressure, fatherhood, discipline, mental wellness, and the importance of brotherhood.

Have questions? Reach me at LeeW@ThyBlackMan.com.