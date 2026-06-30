Black Men Should Not Have To Shrink Themselves At Work.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) There is a particular arithmetic that greets a Black man before he has spoken a word, and I have spent the better part of my life on the wrong end of it. Many brothers who look like me know the moment I mean. A room adjusts. Folks measure height against tone, weigh how much space a body takes up, and somewhere in that quiet calculation a decision gets made about whether the man walking in is a threat or a colleague. It happens before the work ever enters the conversation. It happens whether the room means it or not.

That math has followed me my whole career. I write for a living, have done so for decades, and even among educated people who consider themselves fair, the pressure to make myself smaller never fully lifts. Not just physically, though that comes too. I mean softening the voice, tucking away the confidence, dimming the style, flattening the face, swallowing an honest thought so it can come out gentle enough to be tolerated. Younger brothers learn this same lesson the hard way, and it grieves me every time, because nobody hands it to you plainly. A man simply starts bleeding from a wound he cannot see, and in time he locates the knife.

Take the voice, since that tends to be the first thing held against us. A deep register carries. It fills a space whether or not its owner wants it to. The timbre I was given was no more my choosing than the shape of my hands. Yet I have sat in meetings where a white colleague repeated the very point I had made minutes earlier, and his version landed as insight while mine had landed as something people needed a beat to recover from. Same words. Same idea. Only the vessel differed. When my voice carries, the word for it is intense. When theirs does, the word is passionate. One of those is a compliment, and we both know which one skips past me.

So a man learns to shave the edges off his own speech. Up goes the pitch, just a hair. A small laugh gets tacked onto a hard truth to help it down. Statements bend into questions so nobody feels cornered. Years of that wore a groove in me. Few things drain a person like translating himself in real time, standing as his own interpreter in his own native tongue.

Confidence gets read wrong next. Knowing my craft is not a boast, it is a fact I earned. Certainty about the work ought to register as competence, the way it does for everyone else who put in the years. But for a Black man, sureness of self has a way of getting renamed. Arrogance, they call it. An attitude problem. That fellow thinks he is better than everybody. Sitting through a performance review where the only real charge was believing in what I brought and saying so without apology is a peculiar kind of insult. Stay quiet and the label is disengaged. Show conviction and the label is difficult. The gap left for a man to stand in runs about the width of a coffee stirrer, and heaven help him if he leans.

Style earns the same treatment, though people love to pretend clothing is neutral. It never has been. What goes on my body is a language, and I have always spoken it fluently. A sharp suit, a good hat, colors that carry meaning, shoes shined the way my father taught me. Dressing this way honors where I come from, and looking good has long stood as an act of dignity in communities that were told for centuries they possessed none. Still, the sharpness gets watched sideways. Put together, and the read is flashy, or worse, a man reaching to be something he is not. A rumpled figure in the corner, meanwhile, gets called authentic. Care for oneself somehow reads as suspicious, when love is all it ever was. Showing up looking like a man who respects himself is nothing to apologize for.

Facial expressions deserve a moment too, because that one cuts quiet and deep. A face at rest is only a face. It carries no message. Even so, more times than can be counted, someone has asked whether everything was alright, whether something was troubling me, when the plain answer was that I happened to be thinking. A Black man deep in thought, brow settled and mouth easy, gets read as brooding. Read as angry. A whole economy of assumption has been built around what our features supposedly announce, and not one of us signed the paperwork. So we smile past the point of feeling it. We perform ease so nobody mistakes a neutral face for a menacing one. Ask yourself how tiring it is to manage your own eyebrows for the comfort of people who will never once consider managing theirs.

Then directness, which may have cost me the most of all. Saying what I mean was never a choice so much as an inheritance. The people who raised me had no room for hinting, because the price of being misunderstood ran high. Name a concern, they taught me, and call a wrong thing wrong. Clarity like that should be a professional asset, and in plenty of rooms it is treated that way when it comes from somebody else. Coming out of me, though, it curdles into aggression in the listener’s mind before it clears the air. Feedback delivered in the flattest, calmest register I own has still drawn the verdict that I came across as hostile. What reached them was not what left me. What reached them was what they already expected, filtered through generations of images that had nothing to do with the man in front of them.

Here is what I need younger brothers to hear, since it took me too long to grasp it myself. Shrinking does not protect you. Believing it will is the trap itself. Make yourself small enough, quiet enough, unthreatening enough, the thinking goes, and the ordinary respect handed to others for free will finally come your way. It does not arrive. A man can fold himself down to almost nothing and still be seen as too much, because his size was never the trouble to begin with. What warps the picture is the eye doing the measuring. No amount of self-erasure repairs a broken measuring stick. All it costs is the very qualities that made a man good in the first place.

None of this is a call to recklessness. Nobody should go hunting a fight or ignore the genuine politics of survival in a workplace, and those are calculations each man weighs for himself, since some rooms carry more danger than others. My point is simply that disappearance cannot be the aim. Building a career where a man stands fully present as himself, and finding the people and places that permit it, has to be the aim instead. Such places do exist. I found a few. Getting there took time, and it took a willingness to walk away from tables that only wanted a smaller version of me. Walking away holds its own quiet power, and it is one we are rarely told we may use.

An old man now, or close enough to it, I have arrived at a certain peace. My voice will go on carrying. Nobody is buying my confidence off me. Sharp clothes will follow me right up until they lay me down, a resting face will keep on resting, and a true thing, whenever I have one, gets said straight. If that reads as attitude to somebody, the reading is information about them and not about me. Too many years went to believing the reverse, treating another person’s discomfort as proof of my flaw. It never was.

Take up your space, son. The world has no shortage of brothers folded into shapes small enough to keep everyone else comfortable. What it lacks is men standing at full height, doing the work, sounding like themselves. Let the room run its arithmetic. You were never the equation it took you for.

Staff Writer; Lee Walker



This brother is a fitness trainer with 12 years of experience, focused on building strength, clarity, and real health within the Black community. Through his writing, Mr. Walker hopes to uplift younger Black men and men in general through honest conversations about fitness, financial pressure, fatherhood, discipline, mental wellness, and the importance of brotherhood.

Africans& Diaspora

Have questions? Reach me at LeeW@ThyBlackMan.com.