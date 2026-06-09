Donald Trump, Black Voters, And The Problem With Political Assumptions.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) I have lived long enough to know when somebody is talking with us and when somebody is talking at us. That is part of what makes the Donald Trump conversation so tiring. It is not always about whether a person likes the man, dislikes him, voted for him, prayed against him, or turns the television when his face comes on. A lot of the frustration comes from how people start acting the minute a Black person says something about Trump that does not fit the usual script.

A brother can raise one honest question about Democrats, and before he even finishes his thought, somebody is ready to call him confused. A sister can say she wants no part of Trump, and somebody else acts like she is just repeating what she heard on television. A young man can admit he is tired of both parties, and the next thing you know, folks treat him like he needs a political babysitter.

That kind of talk gets old.

Our people have been through too much, voted too often, carried too many elections, and listened to too many promises to be handled like children at the ballot box.

The real problem is assumption. Too many political conversations about us are built on it. Folks assume every Black church sounds the same. They assume every brother sees government through race alone. They assume every sister is loyal to one party forever. Older people get dismissed as stuck in yesterday. Younger people get written off as internet followers. None of that is real life.

We are not one big voting machine. We are people with memory, bills, faith, pain, family, work, disappointment, hope, and different ways of measuring what matters.

Now let me be clear. This does not mean every political choice is wise. It surely does not mean Donald Trump deserves a free pass. He has said and done plenty that deserves a hard look. His mouth has caused storms that did not need to happen. His style can be loud, personal, and rough around the edges. Certain parts of his politics make people uneasy, especially those of us who know what can happen when power starts acting like it owes nobody an explanation.

Still, disagreeing with somebody is one thing. Talking down to him is something else.

I know men who would never vote for Trump under any circumstance. I also know others who may not like him much as a man, but believe the other side has taken them for granted. There are people who vote Democrat because that party, for all its faults, lines up closer with what they believe government should do. Others lean Republican because of faith, taxes, guns, business, immigration, school choice, or a belief that government has gotten too big and wasteful. Then you have plenty of citizens who have no love for either side. They are simply tired.

That kind of mix makes political people nervous because it does not fit the easy story.

The easy story says our community belongs in one lane. It says a good Black person votes one way and a lost one votes another. It says if a man questions the Democratic Party, somebody must have tricked him. It says if a woman rejects Trump, she must be controlled by the media. Both views are lazy. Both are insulting.

A grown person has a right to think things through.

Politics is not Sunday school, and no party is the Bible. That may sound simple, but plenty of folks forget it once election season gets hot. They start speaking as if one side is pure good and the other side is pure evil. Life has taught me to be careful with that kind of thinking. I have seen people shout about justice while ignoring local suffering. I have heard family values preached by men who showed little mercy to actual families. I have watched candidates smile in churches, clap on rhythm, quote Scripture, eat our food, and vanish once the votes were counted.

Our community remembers.

We remember promises made on porches, in barber shops, at rallies, on college campuses, and inside sanctuaries. We remember being told this election would change everything. We remember hearing that democracy itself was on the line. We remember the speeches about how our lives depended on showing up. Then after the election, many of the same neighborhoods still had poor schools, high rent, closed grocery stores, bad roads, crime, weak job options, and young people wondering where opportunity went.

That is not bitterness. That is memory.

When people talk about Trump, they often miss that part. His appeal to certain citizens is not always about love. Sometimes it is protest. Sometimes it is frustration. Sometimes it is a way of saying the old political arrangement has not worked well enough. A person may hear Trump speak rough and direct, and even if the words are messy, that person feels he is saying what other politicians are scared to say.

Now, that feeling can become dangerous if it turns into blind loyalty. Anger can make a bad deal look better than it is. Frustration can cause people to mistake noise for leadership. A man being loud does not make him right. A politician attacking the system does not mean he plans to fix it. That needs to be said too.

But honesty also requires admitting where Trump has connected with working people. His America First message may bother certain circles, but plenty of Americans hear it and feel somebody is finally speaking their language. Factories matter. Manufacturing matters. Building here in the USA matters. Families understand what happens when work leaves a town and never comes back. A young person should be able to learn a trade, work with his hands, make a decent living, and not have to leave home just to find a future.

There is nothing wrong with wanting America to build again.

When Trump talks about bringing companies back, protecting American industry, pushing foreign corporations to invest on our soil, and making more products here at home, that message hits a nerve. A man in a small town who watched factories close understands it. A woman trying to keep a family business open understands it. A worker who has seen cheap foreign labor used against American wages understands it. Even someone who dislikes Trump personally may still agree with the idea that this country should not depend on everybody else to make what we need.

That is one place where he deserves some credit. He has pushed the conversation back toward building, manufacturing, jobs, and national self interest. Every promise may not land the way his speeches make it sound. Every announcement may not turn into paychecks overnight. Working families may still have to wait before they feel the difference in their pockets. Even so, the basic message of build here, hire here, and put the American worker first is not foolish. Both parties should have been speaking that language louder a long time ago.

That is why it is a mistake to act like anyone who sees a positive in Trump has lost his mind.

A person can give him credit for pushing American jobs and still question his character. A brother can agree with building in the USA and still dislike the chaos. A sister can support bringing work back home and still worry about his tone. A churchgoing family can respect parts of his America First message and refuse to worship politics. That is called thinking. It is not betrayal.

Now, folks who stand with Trump need to hear something too. Every Black person who refuses to support him has not been fooled by the news, scared by Democrats, or trained to think one way. Some looked at the man, listened to him for years, watched how he moves, and decided his way of leading is not something they can stand behind. A person can reach that conclusion honestly. Same speech, same debate, same headline, and two neighbors may walk away seeing two different things.

That is part of being free.

What bothers me most is the ownership language around our vote. It shows up from both sides. Democrats sometimes talk like loyalty is owed because of history. Republicans sometimes treat any support from our community as proof they have solved something they have barely tried to understand. That kind of thinking is why people get tired before the real conversation even starts.

The vote does not sit in somebody’s back pocket because a singer, preacher, activist, radio host, or cable news panel told people where to go.

It belongs to the folks standing in line after work, the ones checking their registration twice, the grandmother with her purse on her arm, the young brother voting for the first time, and the working man who still has to clock in the next morning no matter who wins.

That is why many are tired of being told how to think about Trump. The issue is bigger than one man. It is about dignity. It is about having the right to weigh a candidate for yourself. It is about questioning Democrats without being called a traitor. It is about rejecting Republicans without being called a pawn. It is about asking what a leader has done for your family, your neighborhood, your church, your business, your school, and your future.

That kind of independence should not scare anybody who truly believes in democracy.

Our community brings a lot into that voting booth. A veteran may be thinking about war. A teacher may be thinking about schools. A preacher may be thinking about morality. A small business owner may be thinking about taxes and payroll. A union worker may be thinking about wages. Somebody who learned life the hard way may be thinking about survival more than party.

Try fitting all of that into one campaign slogan. It falls apart quick.

So when Trump’s name comes up, maybe people ought to slow down before reaching for insults. Why are certain folks open to him? Why are others firmly against him? What has worn people down? Where have both parties missed the mark? What are working families saying that political people keep brushing aside?

A conversation like that might actually teach us something. Name calling never has.

I am not here to tell another grown person how to vote. That is between that person, conscience, household, and God. What I am saying is simple. Our people deserve to be heard, even when the room disagrees. Candidates need to earn support instead of assuming it. Media voices need to stop acting like one opinion speaks for everybody. A man or woman should be able to think out loud without getting dragged just for stepping outside somebody else’s comfort zone.

There are Trump supporters in our community. There are Trump critics who cannot stomach him. There are people watching both parties with one eyebrow raised. There are also citizens so worn out by politics that staying home starts to feel easier than choosing between disappointments. That ought to trouble the political class, but it should also teach them something.

People are tired of lectures.

Results matter. Respect matters. Honesty matters. A vote is not a love letter. Sometimes it is a warning. Sometimes it is a protest. Sometimes it is hope. Sometimes it is the only tool a person feels he has left.

America needs to remember something simple about our community.

No party owns our vote. Folks are paying attention, and respect still has to be earned.

Staff Writer; L.L. McKenna



Politics explained through the lens of justice and equity. Offering perspective that informs, challenges, and empowers.

One can contact this brother at; LLMcKenna@ThyBlackMan.com.