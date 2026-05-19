Are Americans Tired Of “Winning Yet?” A Sharp Political Satire.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) When he ran to become president, the current occupant in the Oval Office stated, “We’re going to win so much, you may even get tired of winning. And you’ll say, ‘Please, please, it’s too much winning.”

I don’t know about you, but I can truly say I need a little break from all the winning. It has been overwhelming. It has been breathtaking.

I could use a break from the winning for a while. It has been lightning quick, non-stop winning on so many fronts. Out of fairness, perhaps we should allow the other guys to win some, just to make it competitive.

Let’s look at some of the many wins so far.

From day one before, he could warm up his desk seat, he single-handily brought the runaway inflation that he inherited from the previous administration completely under control. Like a masterful magician he waved his magic wand and the high price of eggs, bacon, bread, beer, coffee, gas and oil vanished into thin air.

Affordability was no longer some mysterious concept but a living reality for everyday American families.

Americans everywhere have seen unbelievable low prices on items never ever witnessed in years. Perhaps, ever. It has been nothing less than amazing and miraculous.

Prices continue to fall to the point it is just overwhelming. There is serious concern that with prices so low and continuing to fall Americans may become severely overweight.

Then there are the tariffs established by executive orders. Before the ink could dry, manufacturing plants relocated from other countries to the US. Thousands if not millions of jobs overnight flowed into the US. It has been nothing short of mind-blowing.

There would have been far more new plants and manufacturing jobs if the courts would not have interfered with the winning. But even with those courts interfering, manufacturing plants from Asian and other places began to relocate to the US. American workers, especially younger workers, are ecstatic and are rushing to fill the slots on assembly lines in those plants.

As one young man pointed out, “This is a dream come true. More than anything, being an influencer, rap artist or social media creator, I always wanted to work on an assembly line in a plant.”

The credit for this great win is due to the tariffs and the fantastic, unprecedented deals won by the current occupant of the Oval Office. Let no one be mistaken, only the current occupant of the Oval Office and no one else could have done it.

Countries for years probably going back to the early days of the nation’s founding have unfairly taken advantage of American presidents. Suckering them into terrible economic trade deals. But no longer.

New trade deals have been established within a wink of an eye. The current occupant of the Oval Office is a grand negotiator. A supreme deal maker.

The US is no longer a victim nation. The economic trade war has been won by America. It is just another in a barrelful of wins.

The US has gone from a place that foreign visitors were reluctant to travel to. Now it is the hottest place on the planet to visit. Everyone wants to visit the US.

There was a time foreigners questioned if it was safe to travel to the US. They were told it was too risky.

That ruthless, foreign street gangs and alternative, multi gender cabals had invaded the US spreading unbelievable terror across cities, towns and farm areas.

That is no longer the case. Bathrooms and bedrooms have been made safe again.

Federal troops and ICE are out there on the streets protecting lives and rights. Foreign visitors are flocking to the US in unprecedented numbers now.

Tourist centers, hotels and motels are now overbooked for the unforeseeable future. It has been incredible.

The US is so hot it is on fire. It has been a great win for everyone, not just the millionaires and the billionaires in the US. Everybody is winning.

People in other countries used to look at the US and Americans worryingly. Americans they felt were fat, ugly, uncouth and uncivilized. Not anymore.

The Canadians, Greenlanders, Mexicans, Nigerians, Cubans and people around the world have rediscovered America and Americans. They have nothing but love for the nation and its people. They now sing hosannas in praise of America and its people.

Until the current occupant of the Oval Office, American presidents were mocked and ridiculed by foreign leaders. They laugh behind their backs at them. No longer.

The current occupant is hailed and respected by foreign leaders everywhere. Jokes are no longer made. Foreign leaders are breaking down doors in an attempt to meet with the current occupant. Many have taken to dressing even speaking like him.

Then there was the war with Iran. It was a huge win for the US. Overnight the US was able to completely obliterate its nuclear weapons and its military capabilities.

Less than a year later the US returned just to ensure that Iran was not trying to piece together the destroyed pieces. Have to give them credit, the Iranians are an enterprising people.

Still, one would have thought Iran would have learned a lesson the first go around when they saw all their nuclear efforts setback to the stone age. But they didn’t.

The Iranians have since learned their lesson. It has been a painful lesson: Don’t mess with the US. It is not a paper tiger.

They were given 24 hours to surrender. It only took them a few minutes for them to bend their knees. Another great win for the US. World leaders including China, Russia and others were forced to conclude definitively the current leader of the US is not only not a buffoon but a military genius, perhaps one of the greatest in all history.

In recognition of how much we have been winning, the current occupant of the Oval Office is planning a new huge White House ballroom, an arch of success and a new garden project featuring all the founding fathers and others. During these great economic times this is exactly what the nation needs and wants.

We have been “winning bigly.” We have been winning so much it is tiring.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question or comment regarding this article? Feel free to send a message to: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.