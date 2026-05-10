Could California Democrats Lose the Governor’s Race to MAGA?

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Nothing would make California Democrats, less Democrats, and more a laughingstock than the election of an up-front MAGA California governor. Note I said MAGA governor not a Republican governor.

One candidate, the front runner, Steve Hilton, proudly gushes over the endorsement he got from Trump. The other, Riverside County Sheriff. Chad Bianco, near the top in some polls also proudly wears the MAGA allegiance badge.

They are perched at the top because of California’s strange, and actually silly, primary rule. The top two vote getters face off against each other in the November general election. This is in sharp contrast to the standard top voting Democrat and Republican candidate general election face-off. The fact that one MAGA candidate has held the top spot so long should be an embarrassment.

The terror of a MAGA California governor is so great that a legion of influential Democrats has screamed for the bottom rung of the half dozen or more Democratic gubernatorial candidates to drop out. In March, the state’s Democratic party chair, Rusty Hicks, penned an open letter to the candidates who had zilch chance. He was blunt: “If you do not have a viable path to make it to the general election, do not file to place your name on the ballot for the primary election.”

The warning came way too late. The current crop of Democratic candidates had already filed. Worse, they all pushed back, and continued to push back against the “drop out now” calls. The Democrats who see a pending Armageddon with two MAGA guys poised to steal the gubernatorial seat have gotten no help from outgoing governor Gavin Newsom and former House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

They have made clear they’ll make no endorsement before the June 2 primary. They have also been hush on the “drop out now” appeal to the bottom rung candidates. The grave fall out of a top voting one maybe two GOP candidates facing off against each other for the top spot would be colossal.

One, on general election Day in November tens of thousands of Democratic voters would be essentially disenfranchised in the governor’s contest. The thought of voting for a MAGA candidate would be simply too nauseating for many. That almost certainly would depress the turnout. That would potentially swing the door wide open for a slew of GOP candidates to either be competitive if not outright win state assembly, senate, and congressional seats.

Two, it would diminish California’s Democratic party’s political clout. The state is viewed as the state that Democrats nationally bank on to put a semblance of a check on the Trump and GOP juggernaut in Congress and nationally. That would be put in jeopardy.

Three, California Democrats would never hear the end of Trump crowing loudly that he torpedoed the Democratic party in California. Further, it would embolden him to escalate his assault on the Democratic party’s fight back against him on his immigration crackdown and a range of health, education, job, and environmental and labor programs and protections wildly at odds with his administration.

Four, it would force California Democratic state legislators into a non-stop, knock down drag out battle with the GOP governor over every program and spending initiative. That almost certainly would force Democrats to consider cutbacks in vital programs to get anything done.

Five, it would ignite an orgy of finger pointing and second guessing among the state Democrats. That in turn would dampen enthusiasm and support from Democratic voters for future Democratic candidates.

The dangling question many puzzle over is just how did two MAGA gubernatorial candidates emerge at or near the top of the voter heap. How could that happen even with multiple Democratic candidates in such a top heavy Democratic, deep Blue state?

The answer goes far beyond a slew of Democratic gubernatorial candidates potentially shooting the party in the foot. The answer lay in what one commentator once wryly observed about California politics. That is when you get past the coastal cities and travel inland California looks like Alabama. In other words, there’s much mythmaking about supposed ultra-liberal California.

Much of California is not blue but deep red. I might add that includes wide stretches of L.A. County. There are a lot of Republicans in the state, some open, and many quieter. A bigger percentage of those on the QT side Republicans are MAGA enthusiasts. So, the blunt truth is that California is not the iron clad, lock down Democratic state that it’s continually depicted as.

Trump himself made that point when he said that he if he had aggressively campaigned in the state in his two presidential bids he could have won it. That is typical Trumpian balderdash. However, the element of truth to that is that he almost certainly would have bumped up his vote total here if he had devoted serious campaign time and resources in the state.

None of this doomsday scenario may come to pass, let’s hope anyway. However, just the fact that it has come to this point and made so many Democrats sweat an election in which Democrats have routinely won for the past three decades and which on paper should have been a walk over for Democrats is a rude wake up call. This alone makes them the nation’s laughingstock.

Written By Earl Ofari Hutchinson

One can find more info about Mr. Hutchinson over at the following site; TheHutchinson Report.

Also feel free to connect with him through twitter; http://twitter.com/earlhutchins

He is also an associate editor of New America Media. His forthcoming book is From King to Obama: Witness to a Turbulent History (Middle Passage Press).