Iran’s Military Response Has Trump Facing A Harsh Reality.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Viewing current events, it appears the ruling elites, the people who really run this country and world, are doing everything in their power to sink the American Empire and reduce it to the hung heap of history. Why do you say this you ask? Because everywhere we look we see chaos, confusion, consternation, distraction, deceit and mind-numbing mis and malfeasance have become the norm. The government and media lie, they tell us the economy is doing well, they expect us to believe Wall Street and Main Street are the same, that Wall Street’s uptick is also happening on Main Street, that inflation is transitory, America is winning the war against Iran and we should be ready to celebrate the two hundred fiftieth anniversary of the founding of this nation in July!

The gaslighting and lies are at tsunami strength and energy levels; if we don’t think for ourselves, we will be permanently bamboozled and lobotomized into falling for their Bizzaro World okey-doke. For example, take the war in Iran, Trump is telling us the US is winning, the US and Israel have obliterated Iran’s war making capacities and crippled its ability to fight back. But the reality on the ground is, prior to the ceasefire, Iran was pounding Israel relentlessly, hitting Gulf state allies who host military bases in the region with devastating accuracy and inflicting massive infrastructural damage on all of them.

Trump and Netanyahu, in their arrogance and hubris, thought their sneak attacks and decapitations would render Iran fully discombobulated, in total disarray, that their attempted color revolution would topple the regime and they could install compliant compradors as their vassals. The warmongers thought their initial attacks would be so devastating, Iran would collapse, crumble and capitulate.

Alas, they thought wrong! Iran circumvented the CIA and Mossad’s color revolution by disconnecting the country’s Internet and blocking the Starlink satellite signals the CIA and Mossad were sending to their provocateurs inside Iran. The protests immediately fell apart and fizzled. This enabled Iran to track, locate, arrest and neutralize them as they needed to do to preserve their national security and sovereignty.

Iran has ingeniously changed the rules of engagement and innovated modern warfare against a superior arrogant military force. By designing and manufacturing thousands of low-cost military drones and highly accurate supersonic missiles Iran has successfully neutralized the advantages the US and Israel presupposed they had! Iran has destroyed the GCC’s early detection radar and defense systems provided by the US; thus, rendering them defenseless against Iran’s blistering attacks!

Now the US can’t protect the GCC and they see Israel is America’s top priority which will not bode well for the US as this war rages on or when it finally ends. The Iranians have rendered US aircraft carriers totally ineffective due to their fear of Iranian missiles and drones! If Iran destroyed a US aircraft carrier in the region, it would be a devastating psychological blow to the US Empire. The US hypes their aircraft carriers as their invincible global projection of military force; if one or several were destroyed that would be catastrophic for the American Empire’s image.

Trump is so desperate to extricate himself from this fiasco, he had to press for a ceasefire because of the immense pressure Iran has put on the global oil, LNG, petrochemical trade supply chains! The economic aspect has proven to be Iran’s trump card and they are playing it to the hilt! Iran has Trump over the proverbial barrel with his pants down around his ankles. Trump’s options are limited so in his frustration don’t be surprised if he resumes military action.

The fact Iran survived the massive assaults on its leadership, civilian infrastructure and Iran has fought back so valiantly totally surprised the Israeli and American aggressors who thought this war would be a wham- bam type operation. Iran’s lethal military and economic strategies have shaken Trump to his core. He is unable to rally NATO, Europe, Japan or any of his erstwhile allies to come to his aid. (One reason is his trade wars and tariffs against them have come back to bite him) This has also devasted his narcissistic psyche.

The economic shock coupled with Iran’s uncompromising resilience have taken the bully’s heart. Now Trump is trying to find a way to extricate himself from his war of choice. But Israel will not allow it! Israel is seething, the ceasefire is a major setback for them, even though they are being pounded relentlessly (and rightly so) by Iran, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Nevertheless, Netanyahu is itching to resume the bombing. He is livid Trump demanded Israel stop bombing Lebanon even though Hezbollah is enjoying a high success rate against the IDF and putting up a courageous fight against the IDF interlopers. Israel, the US Neocons and US Christian Zionists are eager to resume the conflict! So don’t be surprised if and when Israel violates the Lebanon ceasefire or conducts a false flag operation to make folks think Iran did it to get their war started again in earnest. The Israeli warmongers have an insatiable bloodlust as their history has demonstrated. But Trump is also liable to do something stupid to resume hostilities. I would love to be incorrect about this issue but based upon America and Israel’s histories, I believe it’s only a matter of time before this war restarts. Time will tell. Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com