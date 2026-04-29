What Do We Know for Sure, as American Voters and Working-Class People?

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(ThyBlackMan.com) The United States government, more specifically, the Trump administration, is confusing American voters, when it comes to what is the real monthly unemployment situation of American workers. And guess what, the number one issues of American voters are Jobs, inflation (affordability) and the economy. If the Trump administration refuses to acknowledge, what is the nation’s real month to month unemployment situation, that means President Donald Trump isn’t serious, about fixing high unemployment and inflation. Fixing the economy starts with using the right numbers. Thus, “ we know for sure, ” finding a doable solution to long-term unemployment, will be at best difficult for ALL of us, if not impossible, as without the right numbers, or true data, how can you reach a sound solution?

Showing up for working-class people requires President Trump to first, recognize and acknowledge the plight of American workers;

1) The most accurate and comprehensive March unemployment rate, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) economists is, actually 8.0%, and not his official or political rate of 4.3%

and

2) Working class Americans shifting their vote helped Mr. Trump immensely. They did this because they were disgusted with Democrats underreporting unemployment number s, and at the same time allowing millions of economic immigr a nts into the country, who competed for available Jobs.

Now, unemployment, affordability (inflated prices) and Jobs, are issues, being weaponized by Democrats, and being used to defeat Republicans in the coming midterm elections. But American voters are not spoiling for a bitter fight, they just want effective, and doable solutions to the issues of Jobs and affordability. Mr. Trump, constant promotion of his notion, he is overseeing a great economy, is in no way a solution. Polls reflecting voters’ disenchantment with his handling of the economy will not and cannot be easily dismissed. A notion is an opinion, not an answer to the problems of high unemployment, and economic prosperity.

We know for sure, i t is time for American voters to speak with one voice, when it comes to the real unemployment rate, if voters are going to get positive action, when it comes to the creation of millions of good paying Jobs. Competing and confusing views, as to what the real unemployment rate is, only serves the best interest of – and let us face facts – politicians , like President Trump, Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, the House Minority leader, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, social media influencer, as it leads to ineptness, and slow or no action , when it comes to solutions, to the #1 issue s of Job s and the economy. As stated above, American voters want to see doable and effective solutions, which these politicians have yet to produce.

The Trump administration promotes the U-3 category rate from the Table of Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization, as the most comprehensive and accurate rate of the nation’s monthly unemployment situation, which for March, our latest report month is 4.3%. The U-3 rate measures persons, who actively looked for a Job in the last four weeks. So, if you are unemployed, and have not actively looked for a Job in the past 4 weeks, “you are not considered by Trump to be unemployed. ”

Additionally, the 4.3% is representative of another very important benchmark. Investopedia, a highly regarded financial educational web site, which states their experts offer more than 250 years plus of combined experience to ensure they are giving readers the most accurate information, states, “ Unemployment of 5% or lower is often considered full employment in a real-world context.”

Essentially, President Donald J. Trump is telling Americans and its labor force of 170 million workers, that there is no compelling reason to be concerned about Joblessness. The U-3 category rate, 4.3%, implies , if these fully employed Americans, in his fully employed economy, wanted to switch Jobs in pursuit of a better Job; per President Donald Trump they could do this with relative ease, as there are enough Jobs being produced monthly in his economy, to allow them to do so.

Working-class people know for sure that is not true or accurate , because they are living and working in Trump’s Top 10%-20% $3.4 Trillion Tax Cut driven economy, to billionaires, millionaires and corporations. The Bureau of Labor Statistics showed 178,000 Jobs were created in March, however when you average Job creation out over the last 3 months in Trump’s erratic economy, we get a different story. January saw 160,000 Jobs created: February saw no Jobs created, as a matter of fact, there was 133,000 Jobs lost. Thus, the average number of Jobs created over the last 3 months is 68,000; woefully inadequate, when it comes to switching Jobs, when you consider the nation has a 170-million-person labor force.

Furthermore , we know for sure, President Trump’s action , in promoting the U-3 category rate as the most accurate and comprehensive rate does not line up with the Bureau of Labor Statistics economists conclusion, who declared in 1994, when the unemployment rates were adjusted, under the Clinton administration, the U-6 category rate of unemployment is the most accurate and comprehensive rate. That rate for March is 8.0%, almost two times the rate of Trump’s political rate of 4.3%. The 8.0% rate means, 8 out of every 100 workers cannot find a full time Job that pays a living wage, as these workers understand what a living wage is, in Trump’s poor economy. The African American rate is 2.7% higher at 10.7%.

We know for sure, the Trump administration, when they promote the U-3 category rate as being accurate and comprehensive, also does not line up with the international definition of unemployment, as established by the International Labor Organization (ILO). The ILO, the only tripartite United Nations Agency, since 1919, brings together international governments, employers and workers of 187 member states, to set labor standards, develop policies and devise programs promoting decent work for all women and men. Their definition of unemployment, not only measures those actively looking for work as stated in Trump’s measurement but workers who are underemployed. Trump does not count underemployed workers as part of his unemployment definition.

Underemployed workers are individuals who are working part-time but desire full-time employment. They may also include those whose skills and education exceed the requirements of their current jobs. For example, a college degreed person working as a door keeper. This group often faces financial instability due to insufficient hours and low wages. Trump’s U-3 category rate doesn’t count this group.

However, BLS economists in declaring the U-6 category rate in 1994, as being the most comprehensive and accurate unemployment rate does include underemployed workers and persons actively looking for work, just as the international definition does. Additionally, the U-6 rate goes beyond the ILO definition of unemployment and counts discouraged workers, who may not be actively seeking work. Common reasons for discouragement could include a lack of skills, age and prolonged unemployment, and the lack of available Jobs, as illustrated above in Trump’s economy. Click on https://www.bls.gov/opub/mlr/1995/10/art3full.pdf .

The U-6 category unemployment rate, which is the most accurate and comprehensive unemployment rate, better reflects the realities of and gives a fuller picture of the Job market, such as low Job creation numbers, that politicians may not want to discuss or deal with. So, they hide behind the lower U-3 rate category, while neglecting to tell voters the U-3 category rate is not comprehensive or is not the most accurate state of the United States monthly Job situation, which is unfair, and unjust to voters. Voters have a right to know the full story when it comes to our economy.

So, what is the long-term solution? End the Clinton era policy of underreporting/undercounting our unemployment rates. The s olution to the nation’ s Job, and growth problem, which by the way solves the affor d ability issue, is to move immediately away from the current 10-year, Top 10%-20% Tax Cut d riven e conomy, which cost the nation $3.4 trillion, to a 10% 10-year $25,000 Bottom 70%-80% Tax Cut d riven e conomy, which will only cost $1.7 trillion, which is half the cost of the One Big Beautiful Bill. It is an opportunity for the Trump’s Treasury Secretary to directly control $1 trillion, when it comes to spending on spurring the economy and economic growth. Click on TheFixThisTime.com for details.

We know for sure, you are going to get 4 times the spending on products, and services through a larger group of some 62 million consumers. The bottom 70%-80% spending will also be different, as they will spend the tax cut money on a wider array of products and services, whereas the top 10%-20% usually spend tax cut money on real estate and in the investment markets, which result in low Job creation numbers. We are observing these low Job numbers in real time based on the latest numbers of Jobs created in Trump’s Top 10%-20% Tax Cut driven economy.

A 10% Tax Cut to the Bottom 70%-80% of Americans, will produce surplus revenues. It is mathematically and empirically sound economics. Finally, we know for sure, if the Truth is told “good neighbors,” 5 major tax cuts, since 1986 to the Top 10%-20%, have not proven to be effective, when it comes to Job creation and long-term economic growth!

Staff Writer; James Davis

Mr. Davis is a Financial Analyst. His articles are about relating facts in a usable, truthful, and understandable way. That way, WE ALL WIN . James is, the author of three books, among them, “The Fix This Time,” Boost Your Retirement Income! Simultaneously Create Jobs and Spur Economic Growth (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00MI3PD2M). Reach out to James @ his blog https://thefixthistime.com.

Question? Comment? One may use this email address; MrDavis@ThyBlackMan.com.