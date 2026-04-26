Eric Swalwell Allegations Spark Debate Over Due Process and Public Accusations.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) With the recent orgy of accusations surrounding former Congressman Eric Swalwell, I have concluded that radical feminist women are the problem, not Swalwell.

Swalwell and I have had many interactions over the years. We are by no means friends or even acquaintances; but my interactions with him did not give me a warm and fuzzy.

I found him to be extremely arrogant, condescending and thoroughly full of himself.

With that background, I think he got a raw deal in the media and within life regarding these baseless allegations leveled at him by all these women.

He and I agree on nothing when it comes to politics. Despite our political disagreements, no one should be subjected to unfounded charges and have their life totally destroyed without due process.

As important as due process is, these women never presented one shred of evidence to back up their salacious allegations.

Swalwell’s predicament is a continuation of the perverted radical feminist dogma of the “me to movement” from ten years ago.

This man bashing feminist dogma led to the idiotic belief that “women have a right to be believed.”

There is no such accommodation afforded to women in our constitution and there is absolutely no jurisprudence to substantiate such foolishness.

What women and all citizens are afforded is the right to be heard by a jury of one’s peers; to have their day in court to air out the facts.

Our legal system is based on a simple principle: it is not what you know, it is what you can prove. As imperfect as this system may be, it is the best system we have and it has worked pretty well over the past couple of hundred years.

One of Swalwell’s accusers, Lonna Drewes, claims, without evidence, that she was drugged and raped in a hotel room.

I find it ironic that in all of her incessant speaking to the media, there is no mention of how and why she was in Swalwell’s hotel room. Hmmmm?

According to her, “He raped me, and he choked me…And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness. I thought I died. I did not consent to any sexual activity, although I did not undergo a rape kit at the time, I disclosed the assault to the people closest to me.”

Again, where is the evidence? If you are lying and you tell your best friend and your family the same lie, they can confirm what you told them; but they cannot confirm whether what you said really happened.

So, she was allowed to destroy a man’s career and reputation without providing a shred of evidence. Is this really the America we want to live in?

Word to the wise, any person who is represented by attorney, Lisa Bloom, should be viewed very skeptically, but I digress.

You really think women have a right to be believed? Ask the Duke University lacrosse players how they feel about this.

This radically extreme “me to movement” has done more damage to the plight of women being treated fairly than any piece of legislation proffered by a perceived misogynistic legislator!

Former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, singer Tara Sloane have all said that all women should be believed anytime they make an accusation against a man.

Not only is that illegal, it is unethical. But why let facts stand in the way of a good radical feminist narrative? Destroying a person’s life be damned.

I am not making an argument either way as to Swalwell’s innocence or guilt; my argument is about the fact that women today can simply make an unfounded accusation and be given the benefit of the doubt.

This must stop! Now!! Right now!!!

What these radical feminist promoting this “me to movement” mean is women have a right to be believed as long as they are accusing Republicans.

Do not believe me?

Look at how the radical liberal media and people like Pelosi responded when former President Joe Biden was credibly accused of rape by Tara Reade during the 2020 presidential campaign. Pelosi stated that “she believed Biden’s denials and it was a closed issue…I’m not going to answer this question again.” Though there was no investigation!

Finish story here; Eric Swalwell Allegations Spark Debate Over Due Process and Public Accusations.