Donald Trump’s Iran Ceasefire Raises Bigger Questions After Strait of Hormuz Crisis.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) During a profanity laced rant on Easter Sunday, Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iran into the stone age, then he gave Iran an ultimatum, a deadline to open the Straits of Hormuz. Trump reiterated his threats again Monday providing an Eight PM Eastern Time deadline on Tuesday April 7th for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and come to the negotiating table. The clock was ticking; there were rumors of frantic back-channel negotiations but no proof. Then at almost the last moment a two-week ceasefire was announced! Tuesday TACO which was a good thing.

Up until then Trump, being a bully, was into his usual bombast, bluster and bravado designed to keep up the illusion the US was obliterating Iran and winning the war. Trump in his insanity openly boasted the US was going to commit war crimes by attacking Iranian civilian infrastructure, bridges, power generating and water treatment facilities and, in his own words, “destroy Iranian civilization”.

But Trump’s swag and bluster are fake, he has been thoroughly out-strategized by Iran who holds all the cards. All the US has is the ability to commit mass murder and devastating destruction at will; but given what happened before Easter when the US tried to launch a snatch and grab raid into Iran under the guise of rescuing a downed fighter jet crew which met severe disaster, the US has once again shown itself to be outclassed in this conflict!

What the US mind control apparatus failed to tell Americans is that during the illegal and unprovoked attacks against Iran, Israel and the US both in June of 2025 and this current war, were totally unprepared for Iran’s asymmetric military response. Yes, Iran suffered massive damage to its military facilities and some of its civilian infrastructure but the truth of the matter is, Iran has dealt devastating blows against Israel and US allies in the Gulf! Iran hit US bases, radar, defense, air fields and oil and natural gas facilities hosted by US allies in: Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates. These attacks have wreaked global havoc, causing major consternation, distress, ill will against the US and by extension Israel! By choaking the Strait of Hormuz Iran has totally disrupted supply lines and denied access to oil, natural gas and other essential materials needed by global markets! Trump is taking a massive PR hit for this!

Iran totally outplayed the US and Israel. The US was forced to withdraw its vaunted aircraft carriers out of range of Iran missiles and drones thus showing the world the US it a paper tiger who couldn’t honor its promises to protect its Gulf Cooperation Council allies and the fact the US prioritized Israel over them and its Asian allies like Japan and South Korea. This was not a good look and Trump and Co found themselves in a major pickle. Potential adversaries watched and saw how vulnerable the US military really is.

Iran has tactfully won this war! By restricting traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. with the Houthis their staunch ally threatening to choke the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb which connects the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, Iran has dealt a powerful blow hitting America and the world where it hurts the most, economically. Trump’s folly of attacking Iran has blown up in his face and left him with limited options; either: more escalation which is a lose-lose scenario for him or press for a cease-fire. He was forced to press for a ceasefire, Trump not Iran begged for the ceasefire!

Meanwhile Israel is taking a tremendous pounding because they have used up all of their defense missiles and their protective defensive systems have been neutralized. Iran is targeting them at will. Tel Aviv is starting to resemble a bombed-out Gaza. Israel has strict censorship; they do not allow pictures of the massive damage to get into the public domain; but the limited optics which are getting out show Israel is in tatters.

Keep in mind the same thing happened during the June 2025 conflict, Iran shocked Israel with their response, they were able to probe and discover Israel’s weaknesses then get through the Israeli defense shields. It was so devasting, Israel urged Trump to press for a ceasefire after twelve days! The same thing is happening now only its worse for Israel. Israel is being pummeled.

The recent US raid failed and the US lost several aircraft assets and suffered major personnel casualties; nevertheless, Trump is spinning it as a heroic rescue. Based upon this, the US knows a full-scale invasion or land assault will not work, further limiting Trump’s options. Like a man who only has a hammer Trump treats everything like it’s a nail. All Trump could do was make threats, talk tough and bluster. There is an anacronym, TACO which stands for Trump Always Chickens Out, this is what he did again. So now Wyllie E Coyote has proposed a cease-fire for two weeks. However, if I were in Iran’s position, I would never trust anything Trump, Netanyahu or America says, ever. We have seen how Trump fulfills the Native American saying, “The white man speaks with forked tongue”. Iran holds the major leverage and has shown its reliance, valor and unity as a nation. Most of the Europeans aren’t willing to side with Trump on this folly because they see what Iran is capable of and they are feeling the pain this war is causing them. This war is a lose-lose proposition for Europe and Asia so they are cheering the ceasefire. But for my money, I would never give the US/Israel the chance to regroup again, ever. But time will tell. Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com