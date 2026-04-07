Devout Christians: Hitherto Hath the Lord Helped Us – Why Looking Back Strengthens Faith Today.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) It has become fashionable to pour scorn on the past, never to look back for to do so betrays one’s negativity, to always look forward and most certainly never to go back; whatever that may imply. One famous General even went so far as to burn the bridges his army passed over, so that they could not, under any circumstance retreat. We are often reminded what happened to Lot’s wife because she looked back.

All well and good if the circumstances require such an approach, and in general there is much to commend such an attitude; if looking back, going back, or harping for what is behind is detrimental to the achievement of our goals.

This negativity is perhaps what the Apostle Paul had in mind when he said, “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:13-14)

However praiseworthy it is to look ahead and press forward, it is nonetheless true that looking back at where you came from, at the challenges you faced and overcame, at the assistance you were afforded in your hour of need, and the people who were instrumental in delivering your hard-earned success, is at times a useful and necessary exercise.

It was essential, time and again, for God to remind his children to remember the past so that they could better evaluate the present, make the necessary adjustments, look forward in hope, and prepare for a better future:

“And thou shalt remember all the way which the LORD thy God led thee these forty years in the wilderness, to humble thee, and to prove thee, to know what was in thine heart, whether thou wouldest keep his commandments, or no.” (Deuteronomy 8:2)

“Remember his marvellous works that he hath done, his wonders, and the judgments of his mouth; O ye seed of Israel his servant, ye children of Jacob, his chosen ones. He is the LORD our God; his judgments are in all the earth. Be ye mindful always of his covenant; the word which he commanded to a thousand generations.” (1 Chronicles 16:12-15)

“Then thou shalt remember thy ways, and be ashamed, when thou shalt receive thy sisters, thine elder and thy younger: and I will give them unto thee for daughters, but not by thy covenant. And I will establish my covenant with thee; and thou shalt know that I am the LORD.” (Ezekiel 16:61-62)

“Remember therefore from whence thou art fallen, and repent, and do the first works; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will remove thy candlestick out of his place, except thou repent.” (Revelation 2:5)

Hitherto hath the Lord helped us is an affirmation of vital help given at a crucial time, but it was also a looking back, by Samuel, at where God had taken them from as they battled the warlike Philistines.

In their evaluation, as they reflected on the vagaries of prolonged fighting, after all they had previously fought against fierce enemies including the Canaanites, Hittites, Amorites, Perizzites, Hivites, and Jebusites, they were now faced with perhaps the most deadly enemy of all; the rampaging Philistines. A people who scared Israel enormously, because among their population were giants.

Samuel had seen the depravity of Israel as the people turned their backs on God, and he instructed them to repent and put away their false gods. Here was his call: “And Samuel spake unto all the house of Israel, saying, If ye do return unto the LORD with all your hearts, then put away the strange gods and Ashtaroth from among you, and prepare your hearts unto the LORD, and serve him only: and he will deliver you out of the hand of the Philistines.” (1 Samuel 7:3)

The people repented, put away their false gods and turned to God, and Samuel instructed them to meet at Mizpeh, so that he could pray for deliverance from the Philistines. The people gathered as Mizpeh, and when the Philistines heard the news they approached the Israelites and was ready to do battle.

But God had a surprise for the Philistines.

“And as Samuel was offering up the burnt offering, the Philistines drew near to battle against Israel: but the LORD thundered with a great thunder on that day upon the Philistines, and discomfited them; and they were smitten before Israel. And the men of Israel went out of Mizpeh, and pursued the Philistines, and smote them, until they came under Bethcar. .” (1 Samuel 7:10-11)

Remember that Israel had fought the Philistines twice in this same place, and were twice soundly beaten, and the ark taken, and now they had at last achieved a staggering victory. So Samuel took a stone, and set it as a monument of the victory obtained by the help of God, and this he placed between Mizpeh and Shen and called it Ebenezer.

Every believer in Christ can joyfully consent to the sentiments shared by Israel as Samuel declared those memorable words, “Hitherto hath the Lord helped us…” (1 Samuel 7:12)

Every believer in Christ has come through tough battles, be they physical, emotional, mental or spiritual, and can look back, and if not exactly enamoured with the battles, at least can savour the sweet victory, through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Every believer in Christ has testimony of God’s unfailing grace that has brought them through, even when others were doubtful of their success, and can join with Paul in saying, “We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed.” (2 Corinthians 4:8-9)

Every believer in Christ can look back at the seared landscape, know they have been there, battled in the vicious cauldron of humanity, took knocks and falls, and the many attacks of the enemy, and still emerged trusting God; both now and for the future.

There is absolutely nothing to compare with the knowledge and confidence now that God has brought you through it all. You have been tested and tried, and your confidence in God is undiminished, and you know that he will give you more victories in the future.

This is what, in essence, Samuel was alluding to when he said “Hitherto hath the Lord helped us.”

All believers in Christ can now empathise with those undergoing struggle, not because we are perfect, or have already attained, we are far from, but because we have been throughly tested, and have survived, and are witnesses to God’s gracious keeping.

All believers in Christ can speak of the highs and lows of discipleship from the standpoint of personal experience, and is able, not just to offer pray and understanding, but where necessary stand shoulder to shoulder with other believers in Christ and, “Rejoice with them that do rejoice, and weep with them that weep.” (Romans 12:15)

Every believer in Christ can, because God has hitherto been gracious, say like the Apostle Paul, “Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.” (1 Corinthians 11:1) not for any other reason but that you have transitioned to full maturity in Christ through your many tribulations.

Every believer in Christ can be a role model for other Christians, especially the youth, because you have succeeded so far, “…but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.” (1 Timothy 4:12)

All believers in Christ can look back in awe at what God has brought them through, stand firm and strong in God’s grace that enfold and keeps us, and without a shadow or hint of a doubt know assuredly that, “Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.” (Philippians 1:6)

So let’s not be discouraged, or get frustrated and dismayed by the prevailing circumstances, no matter how daunting things look. Our God has brought us here, he has guided us thus far with awesome foresight and care; and will take us all the way home. And remember that no one can pluck you out of God’s hand, and that is the ultimate guarantee for all believers.

Staff Writer; Henderson W.

You can contact this Christian brother at: HWard@ThyBlackMan.com.