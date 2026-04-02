Black Americans Could Be Disproportionately Harmed by SAVE Act.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) “The SAVE Act is not an election security bill — it is a voter suppression bill, full stop … The CBC will not sit back while extremists continue to strip away access to the ballot box for our communities, and we are calling on every Senator to reject this assault on our democracy and stand up for the integrity of our elections.” — Congressional Black Caucus

Analysis after analysis shows that the Trump administration’s voter suppression legislation will keep millions of Americans from voting.

But pointing out that the bill will disenfranchise huge swaths of the electorate will not deter its proponents—because mass disenfranchisement is the goal.

The President has repeatedly acknowledged that broad participation in elections would disadvantage his party. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah even circulated polling showing his party poised to lose its Senate majority, arguing the bill could “turn this around.” Earlier this month, the President privately assured allies the bill would “guarantee” victories not only this year, but for “every election for a long time.” He is so committed to restricting the electorate—especially Black Americans—that he scuttled a bipartisan deal to stabilize the nation’s airports, holding TSA funding hostage to force passage of the bill.

If enacted, the bill now before the Senate would prevent more eligible citizens from registering to vote than any legislation in American history. Its impact would fall hardest, as always, on Black Americans.

At the core of the bill is the myth of widespread voter fraud—a myth built on racist tropes that have endured since Reconstruction. After the Civil War, white supremacists claimed newly enfranchised Black citizens were inherently suspect voters: “unfit,” “illegitimate,” or easily bribed or manipulated. These lies justified poll taxes, literacy tests, and arbitrary “character” assessments for generations. Today’s fearmongering about “illegal voting” is simply the modern version of those same racist narratives.

The SAVE America Act revives these tactics by requiring specific proof of citizenship—either a U.S. passport or a certified birth certificate and government issued photo ID. More than 21 million Americans lack easy access to those documents, and Black Americans disproportionately face the bureaucratic and financial hurdles required to secure them. Many Black citizens born in segregated hospitals hold older or non standardized documents that may not meet the bill’s strict criteria. Black women, who change their legal names at higher rates, face additional burdens because name matching requirements often force them to track down decades old marriage or divorce paperwork.

And even those already registered are at risk. The bill requires voter roll purges every 30 days—reinstating a tactic that southern officials once used to erase Black voters with bureaucratic precision. Purged voters will not know they’ve been removed until they show up at their polling place. They will have no fallback: the bill bans universal mail voting, even in states that already conduct secure all mail elections. Black voters, who tend to face longer lines, fewer polling locations, inflexible work schedules, and transportation barriers, will be disproportionately harmed.

For nearly two centuries, voter fraud accusations have been a political weapon—but never a factual one. In 18 years, Sedgwick County, Kansas, identified just 18 non citizens on its voter rolls—none proven to have knowingly registered, and only five ever cast a ballot. Kris Kobach, who defended the Kansas law, likewise failed to uncover fraud as vice chair of the Trump administration’s 2017 “Election Integrity” commission, which ended in embarrassment and without evidence.

False claims of voter fraud fueled the fake elector plot and the January 6 attack, but more than 60 post election lawsuits yielded no evidence of widespread wrongdoing—let alone the kind alleged to justify this legislation.

The rhetoric promoting the SAVE America Act is steeped in the white?nationalist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory—the idea that expanding multiracial participation threatens white political dominance. As Washington Post analyst Philip Bump observed, the bill effectively turns that racist conspiracy into law.

The bill’s financial burdens, documentation requirements, and bureaucratic traps are nothing less than a 21st?century resurrection of the poll taxes and literacy tests that defined Jim Crow. Its design mirrors the logic of Plessy v. Ferguson: create barriers that disproportionately harm Black citizens, then insist the rules are “neutral.”

America has seen this strategy before. We know who it targets. We know what it’s meant to prevent. And we know that the myth of voter fraud—rooted in racist lies about Black political participation—has always been a tool to silence Black voters.

The SAVE America Act is simply the latest incarnation of that long, shameful tradition. And like every discriminatory scheme before it, it belongs on the scrap heap of history.

Written by Marc Morial

Official website; http://twitter.com/MARCMORIAL