Tuskegee University Aviation Program Training the Next Generation of Black Pilots.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) For many years we have heard about Tuskegee airmen. A few years ago, we had the opportunity to see the movie Red Tails. We were delighted in the fact that they were Black as they performed seemingly impossible feats. Now may be a time for people wanting to be involved in the aviation industry to shine again. The ones we saw in the movie were masters of their trade. Now, as we face another problem with TSA suffering from massive problems that are heavily complicating air travel, it’s time for new blood in the field of aviation. Tuskegee University has a new training program.

Over the years, there has been an increase in the demand for skilled airline personnel. Many current pilots are reaching retirement age, so replacements are in high demand. Tuskegee has an opportunity to meet the need. The new aviation program prepares students for high-demand, high-paying careers in commercial, airline transport, and military aviation. Tuskegee graduates enter the workforce with both technical skills and a legacy of excellence, positioning them for success and upward mobility in the field. With the aviation industry facing pilot shortages and rising demand, pilots from Tuskegee are well-prepared to seize these and other career opportunities and achieve their professional goals across different aviation sectors.

The mission of the latest program at Tuskegee University’s Aviation Science Program is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of aviation professionals through innovative education, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to excellence. Rooted in the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, the program strives to foster diversity, leadership, and integrity within the aviation industry. The mission is to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and ethical foundation necessary to excel in all facets of aviation, while empowering them to be pioneers in an ever-evolving global aerospace landscape. The program is committed to preparing graduates who will succeed professionally. It will also inspire positive changes in their communities and beyond. The goal is to become a leader in producing the next generation of aerospace professionals guiding innovation in our community and nation.

There was a time young Black people were extremely limited in the kinds of work they could expect to be involved. We then went through a period when new opportunities opened to them. Each time I look at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) offerings, I am amazed by all the new subjects. Students began having opportunities which my generation had never heard! However, with a return to a lot of the racism we faced in the past under the current Administration, it’s important for our Historically Black Colleges and Universities to expand and provide offerings such as the one Tuskegee is offering. Once trained, their students will be ready to meet new opportunities they can use not just in the United States but around the world.

Aviation is a field that allows them to open their own business not only as a pilot, but in other aspects of aviation. They can be aircraft electrical mechanics or technicians. They can be aircraft engineers and much more. This would include design, maintenance and operation of aircraft. All of this is necessary to ensure safety and efficiency. It includes applying scientific and technological principles to research, develop, and design aircraft and their components, as well as overseeing their maintenance and performance testing. They don’t all have to be pilots once they go through aviation training.

In summary, there is potential to be involved in aircraft design, aircraft maintenance and avionics dealing with the electronic system of the aircraft. This training opens many new opportunities for those who are trained to open their own businesses not only as a pilot, but as a flight instructor, mechanic, aircraft designer, air traffic controller, aviation safety inspector, airport manager and more. There are many benefits for participating in the Tuskegee Aviation Science program. For more information, call 334/727-8011.

Written by Julianne Malveaux

Official website; https://www.juliannemalveaux.com