Where Heaven Meets the Cosmos: Victor J. Glover, the Moon, and the Faith That Fuels the Journey.

(ThyBlackMan.com) “If the stars were made to worship, so will I” (Psalm 147:4)

There is a point, a space in time, somewhere above the clouds, but before the stars appear. Where the noise of our daily lives — drops away. And all that is left is a vast, empty, silent space where we are left with our own presence in that space. A silence that astronaut Victor J. Glover has seen 3,000 times as he resides above the Earth on the International Space Station (ISS) for nearly six months. And will again experience in March when he travels to the moon aboard the NASA Orion spacecraft for the Artemis mission.

A historic moment in space exploration is about to be reached. Astronaut Glover and his team are set to board the Artemis II spaceship. This will be the first time humans have visited the moon since the Apollo 17 mission over half a century ago. However, this is more than just about traveling in space or reaching a planet. It is also about the historic feat of the person who will set foot on the moon. Victor Glover, an astronaut in the Artemis II mission, is expected to become the first Black person in space to visit the moon. He will be followed by becoming the first Black man to walk on the moon in a subsequent mission of the Artemis program. Glover will have achieved two remarkable records in a relatively short period of time.

This is an exploration story for many, but for me, this is also a story of connection. Victor Glover and this writer share three things in common. Three values that define us as people and define the way we view the world. First, we are followers of Christ. Second, we are believers in science and technology. Third, we are members of the noble fraternity of Phi Beta Sigma. As I watch my brother ascend into space, I know that I would be witnessing something special happen. Not only will I be witnessing history being written, but I’ll be also watching him take our shared values to new heights in space.

Faith in the Cockpit

Glover says he is an “open” practicing Christian, affiliated with the Church of Christ. He prays before every flight he takes everything from an F/A-18 ride to launching a mission to the moon atop a rocket. His faith, he explains, is not an emergency generator; it is the foundation upon which everything else rests.

He has plainly said that his faith was the “money in the bank” that paid off in his military and scientific career. He was once asked about the old saying that there were no atheists in foxholes, and he agrees, but smiles and adds, “And there aren’t no atheists on top of a rocket either.” He goes on to add that his faith is deeper than just a last-minute prayer in an emergency. Rather, it is an attitude of humble submission to the unknown and wonder for the mysterious — and nowhere is that attitude more naturally at home than in the cosmos.

During his six months aboard the International Space Station, Glover took communion in orbit. In a photo posted on Twitter, Glover is shown floating near the ceiling of the International Space Station (ISS) receiving the elements of the Eucharist using pre-packaged wafer and cup. “It taught me that space didn’t make the Lord’s Supper any more special,” Glover tweeted later in the month. “The act was already sacred. Location is incidental. The promise is everything.”

“I should have known that before getting here,” he admitted. “But now I know that in my bones.”

Science and Scripture: A False Divide

Glover is a Navy test pilot, an engineer, and a 26-year veteran of the military. He has done spacewalks in the emptiness of space. He knows the equations. He also opens the Bible. And he has given considerable thought to why so many people feel that those two things cannot be mixed.

He waves away the supposed “war” between Genesis and physics with the air of someone who has been having this conversation for years. “Tell me what cosmology says about the origin of the universe,” he invites. The Big Bang—the explosion that scatters light and energy in space. The universe cools and grows dark. The first stars are ignited, and then heavy elements are formed into planets with atmospheres and oceans. “Now, read Genesis 1:1-19,” he invites. He’s simply pointing out the obvious coincidence between cosmology and Genesis.

The fact that the theoretical physics of the origin of the universe is confirmed, even supported, by the Bible and the Bible confirmed and supported by the findings of science doesn’t necessarily mean that there are two separate accounts of two separate events. As Glover puts it: “Two different languages describe one tremendous event.”

Glover is due to become the first black person to walk around the periphery of the moon in March of this year. An obvious reason why the moon is very special to him. It is estimated by scientists to be around 4.5 billion years old, which is a snapshot of the very early days of our solar system. Some religious people find this hard to reconcile with the Bible, but it doesn’t cause any issues for Glover. He said: “The power of the Gospel is not in a timeline. It’s in that message, in that promise.” He doesn’t need the universe to be young to be convinced that the universe is loved.

A Phi Beta Sigma Man Among the Stars

What NASA isn’t reporting is another side of Victor Glover that we in the fraternity need to acknowledge. Victor Glover is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated. Black Greek-letter organizations were founded in 1906 on the campus of Howard University, and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity was chartered at the Alpha chapter on January 9, 1914, on the principles of Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service.

For millions of Sigma men worldwide, Glover’s accomplishments will evoke a very special feeling. Phi Beta Sigma fraternity was founded upon the creed of brotherhood, and brotherhood is not just a word – it is a promise, a solemn pledge, and an unbreakable bond of principles that transcend time and space, education and profession. Every Sigma man in the world will feel a very personal attachment to the Sigma brother who navigates in a space suit while orbiting the moon.

One aspect of Glover’s achievement is lost in the discussion of him being the first Black astronaut selected for a moon mission by NASA—although that aspect is certainly a part of his achievement. What is more important is the fact that for Glover, his love of Christ, his love of science and technology, and his love of Phi Beta Sigma have been blended into such a unique mixture that history will have to take note of him for the rest of time.

Three Pillars, One Launch

In March, the Orion capsule; Artemis II, that will take people to the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years will at last leave the tower that supports it, rise up from the launch pad, break free of Earth’s gravitational pull, and take up into space. And Victor J. Glover will be at the controls of this rocket. He’ll be focusing, of course, on the mission plan, on navigation, and on a million and one details that he’s no doubt mastered during years of preparation. But he’ll most certainly be praying, as this writer will; for a safe journey for the entire crew.

And somewhere here, across the world, there will be millions of people who feel an irreplaceable connection to this man – loved ones, acquaintances, or strangers – watching profoundly because of his special place in their lives. And as the rocket carrying one of their number rises, ascends on a parabola, and disappears into the distance on its journey to the moon, millions of people will also be carrying a load. An invisible load that cannot be measured or assessed in any way. A load of faith, of identity, of brotherhood.

The heavens declare the glory of God, the Psalmist wrote. In March, a Sigma man — a Christian, an engineer, a pilot, a father — will go up to listen. And when he comes back down, he will report to the rest of us what he heard. Godspeed to Victor J. Glover!

