Devout Christians: God Created Women for Dignity, Not Chains.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is difficult for most people to understand just how restrictive, and demeaning, the roles women played in the old days where patriarchal customs prevailed. It was the Franco-Swiss philosopher, Jean Jacques Rousseau, who said, “Man is born free; and everywhere he is in chains.” If this was true of anyone, then it was doubly true of women.

Ancient societies regarded women as liabilities, and from birth the male and female were regarded as opposite entities in the affections of the community. When a male was born, the community celebrated, that was the occasion for partying, dancing and feasting sometimes went on for days, the parents were lauded, and the merriment lifted the spirits of everyone, and emboldened the warriors. When a female was born, it was met with a roaring silence, glum faces of disappointment were everywhere, and the parents were met with an attitude of, “sorry about that, better luck next time.”

In one sense this was understandable. Men were the protectors of the community, they were the warriors, they were the ones to hunt in the jungles, gather fruits and berries for their family and the community, at night the man guarded his family and often had to engage in battles to protect them, and it was he who had to find shelter for his family, and look after their welfare. In patriarchal societies, the role of women was restricted mostly to being mothers and domestics.

When Jesus was born, he was born into a patriarchal society, with all the norms and customs of patriarchy that were in existence for thousands of years. Jesus, therefore, had to operate within that man-dominated structure, yet he did not allow the customs and traditions to limit his outreach, and treatment, of women; as demonstrated in the gospels, time and time again.

Jesus showed the world, that whatever social or political system prevails in society, the norms of the kingdom of heaven must take priority.

Jesus demonstrated his transformative approach:

1. With the woman caught in the act of adultery. The woman was guilty as charged, and Jesus knew it, and her accusers knew it. This fact was established by the witnesses, because she was literally caught in the act. The Bible says, “At the mouth of two witnesses, or three witnesses, shall he that is worthy of death be put to death; but at the mouth of one witness he shall not be put to death.” (Deuteronomy 17:6). The penalty for adultery was death by stoning (Leviticus 20:10)

What the accusers did wrong, was to let the man go free. They were, in truth, shutting their eyes to the iniquity of the man, while relishing the misery and coming death of the woman. This was misogyny at its worst, and Jesus was about to teach those accusers a bold lesson in justice. As you know, Jesus ended up by shaming her accusers and telling the woman, “Neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more.” (John 8:11)

2. With his dealing with the woman at the well. There were some things that were traditionally abhorrent to Jews, and the woman at the well represented two such. First, she was a Samaritan, and the Samaritans were less than dogs in the esteem of the Jews. (This goes back to the 10 Northern Tribes that were captured by the Assyrians, enslaved and intermarried with foreigners, and so regarded by Jews as unclean.) Second, this woman was probably of dubious reputation, and as such was ostracised even by the Samaritans (that is probably why she went to the well alone, rather than is customary with other women).

Jesus started by opening a conversation with the woman, something that no Jew would even dream of doing, and secondly, he actually asked her for a drink of water. This mystified the woman completely. Jesus, as we know went on to convert the woman, and many Samaritans from her village.

3. With his dealing with the widow of Nain and her dead son. Jesus did not raise many people from the dead, three such are recorded in the Bible, and the only male, besides Lazarus, was the widow of Nain’s only son. Here, Jesus showed his complete understanding of the patriarchal society, and where his sympathies really lay. This was twice Jesus ressurrected people to alleviate the deep sadness of bereaved mothers, and once for a bereaved father. The other time he raised Lazarus from the dead (John 11:43), and he did so on behalf of Lazarus’ two sisters, Mary and Martha.

So, how are we to interpret what Jesus said to Martha as he sat in her house.

Remember that Jesus visited the house as was recorded here:

“Now it came to pass, as they went, that he entered into a certain village: and a certain woman named Martha received him into her house. And she had a sister called Mary, which also sat at Jesus’ feet, and heard his word. But Martha was cumbered about much serving, and came to him, and said, Lord, dost thou not care that my sister hath left me to serve alone? bid her therefore that she help me. And Jesus answered and said unto her, Martha, Martha, thou art careful and troubled about many things: But one thing is needful: and Mary hath chosen that good part, which shall not be taken away from her.” (Luke 10:38-42)

As we reflect on this scripture, here recorded by Luke, many interpretations are possible, but I want to look at it from the perspective of Mary’s attitude, as it related to the patriarchal society.

Many women are lauded as heroes because they are credited as doing something mighty, or noble, or super-human, and thereby earn our admiration. In this case, Mary displayed a quiet, dignified, rejection of a cumbersome and discreditable patriarchal system, and she did it with Jesus’ approval.

How so?

First, Mary refused to occupy the kitchen. This was an almost domestic insurrection, since the custom was that when a group visited, the women were to engage themselves in preparing victuals and serving the guests. In her way, Mary was having none of that.

Second, Mary was asserting her right to be somebody. Given that women were virtual non-entities, this was a powerful statement. Remember how women were regarded. When Jesus fed the 5,000 from the two fish and five barley loaves, the women were not counted, the Bible just said, “And they that had eaten were about five thousand men, beside women and children.” (Matthew 14:21). Even in the Jerusalem Temple, the women were confined to the women’s court, and no women could enter the Court of Israel that was reserved for men only.

Third, Mary affirmed that she wanted to hear, and question Jesus, if necessary. In the patriarchal system, what Mary was doing was akin to guerilla warfare, this simply was not done. When Jewish men discussed serious matters, women were to withdraw and let the men get on with it, and when it was a public gathering, women could neither speak, nor ask questions. This practice even entered the church, and who can forget what Paul said:

“Let your women keep silence in the churches: for it is not permitted unto them to speak; but they are commanded to be under obedience as also saith the law. And if they will learn any thing, let them ask their husbands at home: for it is a shame for women to speak in the church.” (1 Corinthians 14:34-35)

Mary, by her quiet demeanour, and dignified presence, sent a signal that day, that she was not to be sidelined in any future engagements as far as discipleship was concerned.

And Jesus endorsed that when he said to Martha, “But one thing is needful: and Mary hath chosen that good part, which shall not be taken away from her.” (Luke 10:42)

Mary went on to become of the most faithful disciples of Jesus Christ. It was this Mary that used the expensive, aromatic ointment and anointed Jesus as he dined (John 12:3). It was this Mary that was standing there with the others at the cross when Jesus was crucified. There she was again in company with others observing the wrapping of Jesus’ body in a burial shroud. And there she was yet again at Jesus’ resurrection, among the first on that Sunday morning.

Yes, when Mary took a stand in defiance of the patriarchal system, who knew that it would lead her to become a principal disciple of Jesus Christ? And if, as some believe, that this Mary, and Mary Magdalene, is one and the same, then by taking a principled stand, she surely got it right; a good name in this life which is rather to be chosen, and everlasting glory in the life to come.

Staff Writer; Henderson W.

You can contact this Christian brother at: HWard@ThyBlackMan.com.