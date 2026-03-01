Epstein Files Distraction? What the Media Isn’t Pressing On and Why Iran Matter.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Epstein files have become a major distraction; they are being used by the powers who shouldn’t be to re/misdirect Americans’ attention away from other critical and pressing issues. Yes pedophilia, financial manipulation and fraud and government corruption/capture are extremely important issues but unfortunately, what we are seeing now is a form of national voyeurism and salaciousness propagated by the media. Other than Epstein and Maxwell no one else in the US has been indicted, arrested or gone to jail! Why isn’t the media asking why? Around the world the fallout from the release of the Epstein files has been more severe, unlike here in the US, in Europe numerous prominent men have been arrested or forced to resign! Why isn’t the US media asking why this hasn’t happened here?

The media knew over ten years ago what Epstein was up to, how he received a sweet heart plea deal in Florida which allowed him to serve minimal jail time and be released for short periods of time every day to go to his office! Epstein was charged in both Florida local and US courts. Alexander Acosta the US Attorney trying the case in Florida was told Epstein was “intelligence” meaning he was either CIA or Mossad which supposedly prompted him to approve the lenient deal Epstein received. This deal when it came to light prompted Alexander Acosta to resign his position as US Secretary of Labor in the first Trump administration. At the time the local media made a fuss but the deal was done.

The media and authorities also knew prominent men were flown on Epstein’s private jet to his private island in the Caribbean and around the world. They also were told by the victims underaged girls the names of several prominent men who abused them. Plus, Epstein’s flight logs also named names of the men who flew when and where. However, Epstein’s fortunes changed when he was indicted in New York on federal sex trafficking and networking charges.

The questions for me are: when are more people in the US going to be held accountable, when are more US men going to be indicted, arrested and jailed and what are the Epstein files coverage keeping off the front pages and the main spotlight? The media only focuses on one big story at a time so when are the Epstein files going to fade into the background.

While all of this Epstein stuff is going on in the media, little is being said about Trump’s saber-rattling, bluster and bluffs against Iran. Trump has massive US military assets parked within striking distance of Iran but little is said in the press because the media is fixated on the Epstein files. Is there a cover up, no doubt. Do Epstein and Maxwell’s victims deserve their day in court and justice? Certainly. But what about the potential for WWIII? Isn’t this important?

We have to realize the media selects the stories and “analysis” they want us to internalize and believe. We are routinely lied to by our government and the media working in cahoots as a team to treat us like mushrooms, kept constantly in the dark and feed massive amounts of cow manure. We were fed a bunch of cow dung about Iraq’s WMDs and COVID-19. We are being gas-lit and lied to about the economy and affordability and why the government does what it does.

We are being told by Israel, our government and the media Iran is the bad guy, a sponsor of terrorists and a prime agitator within the region. But let’s look at the facts. Which country, the US or Iran, formed, armed and sponsored Al-Qaida a global terrorist organization with components around the world the US or Iran? Which two nations have been engaged in expansionist wars since their founding the US, Israel or Iran? Which nation is currently engaged in a genocidal campaign within the region against unarmed harmless civilians, Iran or Israel? Which country has been lying for thirty plus years about the other having nuclear weapons Israel or Iran? Which country actually has nuclear weapons Israel or Iran? Which country is bombing and targeting Syria, Lebanon, Yemen; Israel or Iran? Which two nations launched unprovoked attacks on another country in June 2025, the US, Iran or Israel? Which nation overthrew the duly elected government of Iran in 1954? Which two nations (Iran, Israel or the US) are currently threatening to launch preemptive attacks which could potentially spark a regional or global conflagration? Which nation is a global empire with over eight hundred military bases around the world and is currently engaged in hostile actions against numerous nations, Iran or the US? Based upon the answers to these questions which two nations are the greatest threats to peace in the region? Food for thought. Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com