Devout Christians: The Two Witnesses and an Adar Bet.

(ThyBlackMan.com) What two witnesses are we referring to? They are the ones mentioned in Revelation chapter eleven.

3 And I will give power unto my two witnesses, and they shall prophesy a thousand two hundred and threescore days, clothed in sackcloth.

4 These are the two olive trees, and the two candlesticks standing before the God of the earth.

The two witnesses are Enoch, who was taken to Heaven first, and Elijah who was taken to Heaven second. The body of Moses was buried in the earth, and his soul was taken to “the bosom of Abraham”. No one whose body is buried on Earth is in Heaven. So throw away any notion that Moses will be one of the witnesses.

So, what is an “Adar Bet”? An Adar is the twelfth (last) month of the Hebrew year. The first month is “Aviv”. You will see a Jewish calendar that says “Nisan”, but it is ungodly. Yehovah (God) told Israel that the first month is Aviv, the month that Israel was delivered out of Egypt.

Exodus 12: 1-2

And the Lord spake unto Moses and Aaron in the land of Egypt saying,

This month shall be unto you the beginning of months: it shall be the first month of the year to you.

In the King James Version, the month of Aviv is misspelled. They have it as “Abib”.

Deuteronomy 16:1

Observe the month of Abib, and keep the passover unto the Lord thy God: for in the month of Abib the Lord thy God brought thee forth out of Egypt by night.

While Israel was in captivity in Babylon, the Pharisees changed the name of the first month to Nisan. That’s why it is ungodly. You will find it twice in the KJV, in Nehemiah 2:1 and Esther 3:7.

The word “aviv” has three Hebrew meanings, pending on the context. First it is the month of Aviv. Second it is in reference to the (new) moon. Thirdly, it is in reference to the ripeness of the barley crop. In order for the barley to be used in the appointed time of the First Fruits Offering, the barley has to reach the stage of ripeness called “aviv”, during the twelfth month Adar.

Esther 8:12

Upon one day in all the provinces of king Ahasuerus, namely, upon the thirteenth day of the twelfth month, which is the month Adar.

Yehovah controls the growing season. If by the twenty-ninth day of Adar, that the barley is not yet “aviv”, a second twelfth month is declared, in order to give the barley an extra twenty-nine days to ripen. Adar Bet means “second twelfth month” in Hebrew.

In AD 2026, it looks like the end of the twelfth month will be the evening of March 19th, which would be on the borderline of the time for the barley to be “aviv”. In AD 28, about six weeks before Yeshua was crucified, the barley was examined in the Kidron Valley. On about March 17th of that year, it was determined that the crop was not yet aviv, so a second twelfth month (Adar Bet) was declared, making April 15th the start of the first month of the new year. Therefore, April 28th AD 28 was the day of Passover that year, when Yeshua was crucified.

