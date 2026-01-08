Donald Trump Foreign Policy Escalation and the Return of American Imperialism in 2026.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The revelry had barely subsided and the confetti was still not fully cleaned and removed when Donald J. “I’m the peace candidate” Trump fulfilled his threat to take out the leader of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The US Empire struck again. Trump ran in 2024 promising no new wars, a foreign policy based upon mutual respect and beneficial trade among nations has demonstrated again to the world his word means nothing!

On January 3 US military forces which had already attacked numerous small vessels alleging with no evidence or proof they were smuggling drugs, diverted tankers containing Venezuelan oil which is an act of piracy, also targeted Venezuelan military installations and air defense systems partnering with the US CIA moved in and kidnapped the president of a sovereign nation and his wife, then transporting them to the US for “trial”.

The evil Empire strikes again. Prior to kidnapping Maduro, Trump ordered the bombing of sites in Nigeria claiming he did it to protect white Christians who were under attack from Islamic terrorists when in fact Jihadists have been attacking Black and White Christians and fellow Muslims in Northern Nigeria.

Keep in mind, the US is also bombing Somalia and aiding the Saudis in their ongoing conflict with Ansur Allah aka The Houthis in Yemen! Trump is becoming even more bellicose and bombastic threatening Putin because he will not stop his military campaign to rid Ukraine of Nazi elements who were emboldened by the US instigated coup d’état in Ukraine in 2014.

Based upon these occurrences and Trump’s unfailing support of Israel in its genocidal campaign against the people of Gaza, Israel’s ongoing attacks against their neighbors in Syria, Lebanon and the West Bank; it is crystal clear 2026 is not going to usher in an era of peace and stability.

Trump acerbates tensions and uncertainty with his wishy washy on, off, on-again threats of universal tariffs and his arbitrary and capricious travel ban against countries he doesn’t like, who resist or refuse to bow to his wishes.

Trump recently bragged that he took several cognitive tests, claiming he passed them with flying colors yet his behavior demonstrates an obviously illogical, inconsistent and reckless mindset which call into question his mental state! His words and actions are not those of a stable-minded, deliberate, thoughtful person. His actions are however, consistent with the behavior of an American Empire, callous, reckless, imperialists motives are designed to maintain and or extend its’ hegemony around the world.

The problem is Trump’s actions are putting peace and global stability at severe risk. In other words, his behavior while consistent with an imperialistic neocolonial empire are putting the world on notice the US empire is moving in an aggressive direction whose actions could trigger hostilities, conflicts and quagmires the US may not be able to extricate itself from.

The US empire is in decline; due to its moral rot and its fiscal recklessness. It is the last bastion of Western imperialism and there are formidable forces moving to counter its influence and hegemony. The Global South nations and some Asian countries are requesting membership and joining the BRICS + alliance; or forming alliances of their own to assure and insure stable trade and commerce relations. Soon these alliances will begin to establish military and security partnerships among themselves. It’s only natural to do so when they see the American Empire so out of control!

You don’t have to be a prognosticator to see Trump’s actions are placing the world in a precarious position. The sad part is the MAGAites, his Evangelical zealots base and the warmongers fail to see the short- and long-term implications of his actions. Buckle up, 2026 is going to be bumpy.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton