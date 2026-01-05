What Do Democrats Prioritize In 2026 And Americas 250th Anniversary.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Greetings everyone, and Happy New Year. I am starting this new year with a new right hip. Surgery was back in December, and recovery has gone exceptionally well. I know that many of you have resolutions; I hope you can fulfill them. As we enter into 2026, the year that will welcome America’s 250th celebration of Independence, and a critical midterm election, there is a simple question.

What do Democrats prioritize?

Yes, I know that the shape-shifting Marxist leftists are trying to deflect by coming up with the narrative of affordability. As if they really make anything affordable for Americans. Yes, we have a political party called the Democratic Party, but their philosophy of governance is Marxist, and if you listen carefully, communist. They embrace principles, ideals, and ensuing policies that are antithetical to our Constitutional Republic and its foundation of individual rights, freedom, and liberty. As we celebrate our independence, we should recognize that the Marxist leftists advance a direction to make Americans more dependent. They do not prioritize the individual; they celebrate the collective subjugation of the law-abiding citizen.

Leftists have shown that they prioritize criminal illegal immigrants over the safety and security of Americans. Ideals such as “sanctuary” cities and states are unlawful, unconstitutional, and illegal. How can any elected official support the idea of harboring those who have committed a crime in entering the Country unlawfully, and that is enshrined in the U.S. Statute and Code. Why would anyone support a political party and ideology that demonizes and attacks our law enforcement officers who are enforcing the law? It is plain to see that the American Marxist left places more priority on the illegal element in our Country than our own sworn officers who have a duty to protect us and safeguard our sovereignty.

You just have to scratch your head when considering how the Democrats can actually complain about killing narco-terrorists. These are the non-state, non-uniformed unlawful combatants who have been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, numbers far exceeding our losses in combat from the Korean War to today. One would think that these leftists would join together in an effort to keep Americans, especially young Americans, safe from deadly drugs. Nope, that is not a priority. To the point that leftist members of Congress are even encouraging members of our Armed Forces to disobey “illegal orders,” yet they cannot define an illegal order. Hmm, where were those members of Congress when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris opened up our border? Or how about them speaking up about forcing members of our military to unlawfully get jabbed with an experimental vaccine? Or where were they when 13 Marines, Sailors, and Soldiers unnecessarily lost their lives in the greatest strategic and operational debacle in U.S. military history, the withdrawal from Afghanistan? No, not even the safety of Americans, and our men and women of our Armed Forces, is a priority to the American Marxist left.

Consider how the left, including their media accomplices, are doing everything possible to deflect and shield the clannish criminal Somali community. Are we to believe that holding those who have committed a crime, defrauding the American taxpayer, is acceptable? It is racist because the leftists utilize cultural Marxism to advance their cause. Let’s not forget, this is the same Somali community that contributed the most American-based fighters to ISIS back during the rise and scourge of that terrorist group, which Barry Soetoro enabled. Then again, the Marxist leftists prioritize having a fond supportive relationship with Islamic jihadists, as we have seen on college and university campuses. Or the new darling of the Democrat (Marxist) party, Zohran Mamdani, who in any realm of reality would have never been an acceptable political candidate in America. Then again, it was ol’ Barack Hussein Obama who fully embraced the Muslim Brotherhood during his tenure, so Mamdani is just a newer manifestation of the smiling, charismatic, Marxist jihadist, symbolic of the Red-Green alliance.

Speaking of Mamdani and Obama, leftists do not prioritize your freedom; they love to throw out rhetoric that centers around the word “control.” Maybe they listened to that song by Janet Jackson too doggone much. Rent Control. Price control. Gun control. Why, in this year of celebrating our Independence, would we vote for a bunch of control freaks? After all, that is why America got its start, to break from under the control of a distant tyrant; are we supposed to now celebrate domestic tyrants?

Herein lies the fallacy of the leftists talking about “affordability,” their explanation of such is their having more control over you, your life, and the product of your labor. And let’s be honest, there is nothing “affordable” about the Obama Affordable Care Act. Just like there was nothing positive for our economy about the Inflation Reduction Act. What Democrats do prioritize is a mastery of rhetoric, and sadly, there are just enough mindless lemmings, useful idiots, and illegal immigrants who fall for the lies, deceit, and deception. Then again, when leftists follow the doctrine of Nazi propagandist Josef Goebbels, “tell a lie often enough, and it will be accepted as truth,” and they employ a massive leftist media to that end. That is what they prioritize.

But what is more disturbing about the Marxist left is their hatred of our American children, born and unborn. What manner of depraved mind would say that dismembering a child in the womb up until birth is a right? When did these people become so barbaric? That is called infanticide. What type of disgusting mind would seek to mutilate the bodies of children? And we have 19 leftist States suing to continue to do so? Why do Marxist leftists, aided by their teacher union acolytes, refuse to support educational freedom and parental choice and rights in educating their children, relegating them to failed school systems? And this mania about allowing biological males to compete against girls, and enter into women’s private spaces?

No, the Democrat party does not prioritize our children or women.

So, what does the Democrat party prioritize? It is a deranged ideology that is a failed philosophy, a creed of ignorance, and is rooted in hate and envy. They do not prioritize American Independence. Matter of fact, they despise it. They prioritize control, subjugation, and submission, which is why they find sympathy with Islamic jihadists. Whenever you tune into mainstream media channels, along with CNN, MS Now, PBS, and other leftist media outlets, listen to them. They are telling you what they prioritize, and it has nothing to do with OUR America.

Yes, we are telling each other Happy New Year this week. Shall we still be enjoying a happy year at the end of 2026, remembering that Christmas Eve 2026 will be the 250th anniversary of George Washington’s famous crossing of the Delaware River? It would be a real disappointment if we allow the party of Marxist leftists, illegal immigrants, death and mutilation of our children, and Islamic jihadists to triumph this year.

Let’s prioritize American Independence, this, and every year going forward.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://x.com/AllenWest