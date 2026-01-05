The US Might Want to Leave Venezuela Alone.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are probably a few Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan veterans and retired military strategists and analysts who would convey to Trump the message “Leave Venezuela alone.” American soldiers and the American public are not cut out to fight a war longer than two weeks. Playing a video war game yes, but not an actual boots on the ground full scale military campaign.

At the same time, there will be a host of keyboard, internet and podcast warriors who will counter that this is not the 1960s. That the US government and military have all types of advanced military technology that allows them to sit on a battleship or some other luxury location and click buttons that will allow them to destroy the enemy while texting their lunch menu. That may very well be true.

But as the Vietcong proclaimed and showed during the Vietnam Conflict and the Iraqis and Afghans years later, the power of the people is greater than the technology of the oppressor. It was a lesson learned the hard way by Americans. Shock and awe in the first moments of the conflict later turned to a steady chorus of taps and gun salutes.

Apparently, there were those who lived through those years and learned nothing. Then again, money and privilege allowed some to escape not having to fight and/or pay attention to those earlier military campaigns. It is understandable if their intimacy with that history might be suspect.

It would be similar to a person due to daddy’s, or mommy’s money and privilege never having held a job, drove themselves, shopped for groceries or filled up their car with gasoline.

During the first regime of Trump, he ordered Venezuelan military leaders to drop their support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Those military leaders responded by laughing at him.

Those military leaders may not have been in love with Maduro. But they like so many other people around the world they have no respect for a wannabe, make believe tough guy.

One thing which true, authentic men, real tough guys and gangsters understand is courage, respect and strength. They feel embarrassment and resent having to witness a fake man conduct himself as an eunuch.

In his press conference announcing the kidnapping of Maduro, his wife and son, Trump while barely being able to keep his eyes open went off script. He conveyed the real reason for violating international law. The seizure of Venezuela oil from Venezuela land and its people.

It had absolutely nothing, nothing at all to do with America’s drug problem. Trump and his minions can continue to blame Venezuela and everywhere else for America’s drug problem. He knows a whole lot of Americans will believe that lie. Why not? They have been willing to believe all his many other lies.

America does have a drug problem. Too many Americans are troubled and unhappy. America also has a mental health problem. Too many Americans are troubled and unhappy. Maybe one day America will address its drug and mental health problems.

Trump once said that he could kill someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any of his followers. That tells you what he thinks of his followers. It also tells a lot about his followers. Their values, morals and character. It seems they would be willing to march into hell following behind him.

Among the many things that Trump will be notoriously remembered for will be as another US leader, on the wrong side of history. Another US leader using US resources to undermine, destabilize and overthrow a government. In this case in a country where half the population considers themselves to be “morena” Spanish for black, brown or dark skinned. This time it is Venezuela.

In the past, it was the Congo, Vietnam, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Haiti, Grenada, El Salvador and Nicaragua among others.

The Trump regime with cooperation from American business interests and allies is involved in regime change. Seeking to replace a government it did not like. A government it instituted economic measures against to weaken its economy.

What is it about Venezuela’s government that Trump and previous US leaders did not like? Probably because Venezuela’s Maduro and Chavez like Patrice Lumumba of the Congo, Fidel Castro of Cuba and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe refused to be puppets or harlots for the US.

American propagandists would have you believe that America does not like dictators and Maduro was a dictator. However, American presidents including the make believe one currently in the Oval Office loves them some dictators. As Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un will testify they have no better friend than Donald.

It has nothing to do with human rights, freedom of the press, democracy, religious persecution or minority and women’s rights. It definitely does not have anything to do with drugs.

Let us not forget while Nancy Reagan was telling school children to “just say no “to drugs, the US government headed by President Ronald Reagan by way of its CIA was bringing drugs into the US. Drugs like child sexual trafficking is big money. Let us not be fooled. Let us not forget.

If the dictator is good for business as usual, there is no problem. What is important is profit. To hell with the exploitation of the common man and woman.

Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world. US oil interests would love to have those oil reserves. Enter Trump like a thief in the night. A stickup, grand theft larceny.

Venezuela had a strong, stable economy as a result of being an oil producing nation. However, through trade manipulation, sanctions, sabotage, news distortions and disinformation campaigns, the US and its stooges worked to wreak havoc on the Venezuelan economy causing widespread shortages and starvation. Men, women and children have died as a result, courtesy of efforts and activities funded by American taxpayer money.

Hopefully, the Lord will be more merciful to Americans on that Great Judgment Day than American courts have been. Under American law, ignorance of the law is no excuse in sentencing. Americans better hope that the Lord will be more forgiving of not knowing or not caring what their government has and continues to do in particular to the least of us worldwide.

It is time for Americans of conscience to tell the regime in Washington, “Get your hands out of its pocket and your knees off its neck, leave Venezuela alone!“

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question or comment regarding this article? Feel free to send a message to: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.