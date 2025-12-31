Time Is a Man-Made Construct: Why Living in the Present Matters More Than the New Year.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) As we prepare to enter a new year, let’s not forget the notion of time is a man-made construct, the idea of time is something humans made up to serve as a reference point, as a way to align ourselves with natural phenomenon like lunar and solar cycles, the “movement” of the stars or the annual Nile flooding for example. Time really doesn’t exist it is something humans made up.

Calendars are man-made inventions also; there is the Gregorian calendar the Julian calendar, the calendars of ancient civilizations like the Nile Valley dwellers, the Aztecs and Mayans. These calendars and methods to tracking time were created to serve the needs of the people who created them! There are cultural devices to benefit their creators.

Since time is a human construct we must realize there is no magic or mystical divide between December 31st and January 1st. We have become conditioned to believe there is. Sadly, all too often this concept which was created for to benefit the people, has becomes a tool for our undoing. For example, we spend an inordinate amount of thought and energy focusing or worrying either about the past or the future. Sometimes we alternate between them both, so much we squander a golden opportunity to make the most of the here and now, the present.

The past is done and gone; the future is yet to come. For real for real, the present is all we have. The present, the here and now, should be our immediate focal point. Unfortunately, we are spending inordinate amounts of thought and energy focusing on everything but the here and now/present. I am not suggesting the past is unimportant, it is. The past serves as lessons teachable moments we can use to benefit from either other people’s experiences or our own. The past is vital because it is the progenitor of our present.

For me, life is a school, a continuous learning opportunity. In the school of life sometimes we are the student other times we are the teacher and often we are both the student and teacher simultaneously! We use the past as a teachable moment to learn lessons, gain wisdom and use these lessons to improve our lives. Remembering and recollecting are good; but it is not good to live in the past or to use past experiences to stifle our energy, discourage our ambitions or level of performance.

The future is not here, it does not exist yet; however, we impact our future by the thoughts we think, by our emotions, our attitudes meaning the habitual thinking and emotional patterns we’ve formed and hold and by our actions and inactions. The past and present are precursors to our future. The law of consequences is always in effect. We reap what we sow. We sow with our thoughts, words, deeds and our energy. If we want to reap good results we have to sow good thoughts, words, deeds and energy.

I say this to encourage us to live in the present, to be mindful of our thoughts, feelings and the type of energy or vibrations we are omitting. We also have to be aware of what is going on around us, conscious of the beauty and opportunities right here and now and be willing to take full advantage of them. Being mindful means being conscious of the present, focusing on the here and now, not spending most of our mental and emotional energy looking backwards except as a brief means to acquire wisdom and information. Nor should we worry or fret about the future which is yet to come.

People make New Year’s resolutions, but all too often we fail to keep or manifest them. There are numerous reasons for this: ignorance of how powerful we really are and how to use what we have; a lack of: confidence, focus, discipline, specificity and adequate planning etc. Resolutions are good thing but we have to know how to manifest them.

I believe in the power of our minds, our imagination, the power of visualization. We can use these to enhance our present, our here and now which will eventually impact our future. Within us resides the power and ability to change our lives, forge meaningful and purposeful lives. We are powerful beings. The world is what we say it is for us, so let’s use our powers to live fully in the now, to imagine our best selves, our best lives now. This will ultimately carry over into the future. Happy New Year, enjoy every day of this trip around the sun.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton