Donald Trump Prime Time Speech Blames Biden Democrats While Ignoring His Record.

(ThyBlackMan.com) One would think Donald Trump, the man now at the White House, did nothing except the things he says he did! Trump did a Prime-Time speech a few nights ago, interrupting all other programs to blame everything on Joe Biden or the Democrats. He took credit for many things he did not do. He left out things he did do. He left out everything about Epstein—the biggest case in town!

President Trump blamed Biden and the Democrats for nearly everything! –for health care costs, for high-priced food, while he said the prices are going down tremendously. He said even eggs have gone down 82%! He said gasoline has gone down in some cases below $2.00! He blamed us for high healthcare costs. He said housing availability had gone down because so many people have been deported, and their deportation has made more housing available to U.S. citizens.

He says “affordability” is just a Democratic scam—even though Democrats are not in charge of the White House, the House or the Senate. We’re expected to forget all the things he promised to resolve on Day 1!

While stirring up wars all over, he was desperately trying to get a Nobel Peace Prize.

He says wages are up. Prices are down. Joblessness is down. He claims things are going so well that he has time to walk through the halls of the White House, labeling untruths about his predecessors. He was trying so hard to convince himself of how successful he is by placing negative plaques of others in the White House under the portraits of whoever it is known far out-performed him: Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, or even George W. Bush, and others who are so far ahead of anything Trump could ever hope to do.

Meanwhile, as he spouts gross untruths, others are suffering, and he’s making silly comments on plaques in the White House about past Presidents who run circles around him in what they did when they were in office. To him, it’s more important to tear down a part of the people’s White House to build himself a party room!

His predecessors performed so high above Donnie. It really is true that when people can’t control you, they try to control how others view you. That’s exactly what he is trying to do with President Obama and others who don’t go along with his hurtful foolishness.

He just came out with renaming our beloved Kennedy Center, indicating the building would now be called the Trump-Kennedy Center! His hunger for unearned positive things to be hooked onto himself that he goes around begging for a Nobel Prize for his so-called peace efforts and ending wars he never ended. Some were made worse by him! He’s still trying to start a war with Venezuela. He loves honoring and pardoning criminals like the January 6th crooks, but claims he is ending violence and getting rid of drugs and a boatload of other things while being a criminal for many crimes himself!

He wastes taxpayers’ money on things to please himself. My people are paying the price for his gross misbehavior. He’s blaming President Biden and Democrats for his inability to succeed. His need to receive undeserved awards and recognition by placing his name before President Kennedy’s makes him feel like a man!

My people are bearing the brunt of his foolishness with the highest rate of unemployment when we’ve done so much to build this country. Yet he’s having fun trying to block our success.

What else does he do? He runs around the world embarrassing Americans. He blames President Biden and other Democrats for the economic woes he himself created. And who is cheering him on? Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker who knows a Blue Wave is coming next year. So, as the song says “People Get Ready!”

Written By Julianne Malveaux

Official website; http://www.juliannemalveaux.com/