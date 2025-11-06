Gavin Newsom Calls Joe Biden “One of the Most Successful Presidents” Amid Questions About Credibility.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who leaped into 2028 Democrat presidential front-runner status in the wake of the passage of Proposition 50, recently said former President Joe Biden “was one of the most successful presidents in the last century.”

Newsom also expressed disdain for politicians who “lie.” Responding to a question about whether he intends to run for president, Newsom said: “(There’s) nothing I dislike more than a politician that sits there and lies to you. And we all just sit there rolling our eyes, going, ‘Give me a break.'”

For now, let’s put aside Newsom’s many lies and his assessment of Biden’s record. And, for now, let’s put aside Newsom’s record as governor of the state with average home prices twice that of the national average, the highest unemployment rate, the highest electricity prices in the continental U.S., the highest gas prices, the most homeless people, the highest unfunded government pensions liability and the state ranked by Chief Executive magazine as the worst in which to do business.

For a politician who professes to “hate” politicians who lie, obviously referring to President Donald Trump, Newsom ignores Biden’s shameful record of prevarications, big and small. This list, in no particular order, includes:

Biden was accused in law school of plagiarism. The New York Times wrote: “(Biden’s academic record) disclosed relatively poor grades in college and law school, mixed evaluations from teachers and details of the plagiarism.”

He said he received “three” college degrees and “went to law school on a full academic scholarship.” PolitiFact said not true.

Biden said he “went back to law school and in fact ended up in the top half of my class.” The AP reported: “But last week Biden released his law school records showing he had graduated 76th in a law school class of 85.”

Biden claims to have met his wife, Jill, on a blind date. The Washington Times, however, wrote: “Bill Stevenson, a prominent Delaware rock-venue owner who was married to Jill from 1970-76, has told media outlets that she met Mr. Biden during his 1972 campaign for Senate, before the accident, and that they later had an affair that broke up the Stevenson marriage.” The Bidens deny this.

Biden said, “For four years, I was a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania.” PolitiFact said, “Biden’s role involved panel discussions and other public appearances, but not classroom teaching.”

About Biden’s possession of classified documents, special counsel Robert Hur declined to press charges because a jury would likely view Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory.” But CNN wrote, “Hur released a searing report Thursday that concluded President Joe Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified military and national security information …”

Biden also lied about the man who was involved in the fatal vehicle crash that killed his first wife. He falsely claimed that the man was drunk. He was not. The investigator of the accident concluded that Biden’s wife likely caused the accident by driving through a stop sign.

Biden also:

Lied about what Trump said about Charlottesville.

Lied about his civil rights record. He claims he “got arrested” trying to defend a black family; got arrested attempting to visit Nelson Mandela; was “raised in the black church”; and claimed he desegregated movie theaters and restaurants in Wilmington, Delaware. None of this is true.

Claimed his uncle, a World War II veteran whose plane had been shot down, was eaten by cannibals in New Guinea.

Accused ex-staffer Tara Reade of lying when she claimed that he sexually assaulted her. Kamala Harris, before becoming Biden’s running mate, sided with Reade.

Lied about his house almost burning down when there was a small, quickly extinguished fire in the kitchen.

Lied/misled about his mental decline and the use of the autopen.

Lied about Afghanistan, claiming no one advised him against the abrupt pullout when two generals testified to the contrary.

Had his administration claim the southern border was “not open” and later attributed the inability to close the borders to the lack of “comprehensive immigration reform.”

Mislead the public about the efficacy of the COVID vaccine.

Lied about “not knowing” about Hunter Biden’s overseas businesses.

Lied about not pardoning Hunter.

Lied about the Hunter Biden laptop.

Omits what Trump said in his speech prior to the Jan. 6 “insurrection.”

Shall I keep going?

Columnist; Larry Elder

Official website; http://www.larryelder.com