Donald Trump’s Flip-Flop Presidency: How His Inconsistency Threatens America’s Future.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In the 1950’s Big Joe Turner an R&B artist recorded a song entitled Flip Flop and Fly which became popular on the R&B charts what was called “race music” back in the day. That song came to my mind recently when I was thinking about Donald J. Trump. Flip Flop and Fly reminded me of Trump’s constant flip flopping on every issue, whether it was peace to war, his on off and on-again universal tariffs, whether he would defend the US Constitution or violate it, work with Congress or be an autocrat; on and on.

The American people and this nation deserve better. The world deserves better but we are only in the first ten months of his new administration and his recent actions do not bode well for global geopolitics, domestic tranquility, harmony or fiscal prosperity for everyone rather than a few multi-millionaires and billionaires.

The American Empire is in rapid decline and the Trump presidency like those of his immediate predecessors is having a deleterious and exacerbating impact on its decline. In a country longing for stability, a sense of sanity, restoration of tradition and prosperity, Trump campaigned as a peace candidate, one who was going to Make America Great Again. People fell for his rhetoric and okey-doke. People believed his bombast, his hyperbole that he was going to end the war in Ukraine once he was sworn in, that he would end the slaughter, genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza immediately; people actually believed him. Thus far he has done none of this.

Trump said he was going to increase foreign and domestic investment into America. He promised to revive American manufacturing, increase domestic innovative industrial technology and jobs. He said he would accomplish this within hours and days after being sworn in; and people actually fell for his flim flam. He has done none of this; in fact his policies are counterproductive to his promises! His groupies and people who wanted change from the Biden fiasco overlooked Trump’s wishy washy flip flopping and even made excuses for him.

I get it, people are afraid, COVID took a heavy toll on our psyches, our bodies and our economic wellbeing and as a result people were/are anxious. Inflation (the debasement of the US currency) is steadily increasing, meanwhile people’s standard of living and life expectancy are decreasing. I understand the frustration.

I know abrupt and rapid societal change is stressful, especially when people feel they have had no say in the massive changes imposed on them which are severely impacting their lives. I get it, the fearmongering and fear porn is impacting our psyches.

COVID was/is a driving factor in this. The societal disruptions of the lock downs, the tyrannical “sheltering in place” orders, mandatory inoculations of what have proven to be untested, unsafe and harmful mRNA concoctions, dividing the nation into essential and nonessential categories was devastating.

In such a milieu, people crave stability, a sense of certainty, they desire familiarity, what we consider normal and we seek a return to comfortable circumstances even if they are not the best. Many people voted for Donald Trump because somehow, they believed he would bring back a sense of normalcy; he would restore prosperity and the nation to greatness. They were duped.

Some rationalized their vote for Trump by saying he was the lesser of two evils. Trump won the 2024 presidential election in a landslide. He won both the popular and the Electoral College vote decidedly and decisively. For whatever reasons Donald Trump was reelected president.

We the people, are reaping the whirlwind of his election. The fact of the matter is, Trump’s flip-flopping and wishy washiness are not providing his MAGA groupies nor anyone else a sense of comfort, confidence and assurance things are going to be better despite what the controlled media says.

Historically humans turn to their leaders for answers and confidence, we expect them to be viral, vibrant and vital. But with Trump, this is problematic. His constant flip flopping is a clear sign of mental instability, and indecisiveness. Astute people recognize his flip- flopping wishy washiness as a strong indication Trump is suffering from major psychological problems and issues.

Trump’s flip flopping poses a clear and present danger. His flip-flopping is hurting US farmers due to his foolhardy trade and currency wars. His universal tariffs, his threats and warmongering will have dire consequences. America’s allies are aghast at his pronouncements and flip flopping. The Global South Globally is joining together to counter his wishy-washy pronouncements and policies. Domestically, overstepping the bounds of his office will have ominous consequences and his unconstitutional actions are reshaping the political, economic and social landscape.

The Law of Consequences is always in operation; it is universal, immutable and inescapable. Since it is a spiritual law, neither Trump’s bombast and narcissism, the rhetoric of his party nor the plutocrats’ agenda can/will alter its reality! The question for us is, what will the consequences of Trump’s flip flopping be, how will they play out in the national and international stage? Time will tell. Be assured his flip flopping does not bode well for an empire in decline.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton