Devout Christians: Understanding “Stiff-Necked” in the Bible – What It Really Means for Christians.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The ordinary dictionary at times describes a word with so many derivatives that it is difficult to apply the exact and definitive meaning to the word if you are reading the script. Nuance comes to mind here. When a word is used it is often the case that you, the writer, have in mind a specific meaning, but someone may very well perfectly understand the word but apply to it a meaning different from what is intended.

Stiff-necked is one such word.

When a person is described as stiff-necked, the normal take is to see the person as stubborn, or obstinate, or merely strong willed. Some people may even see the word as implying doggedness, determination and persistence, which may not be a bad thing.

In biblical terms and in Christianity generally, when God describes a person or people as stiff-necked, it is never used in an approving sense.

Throughout the entire Bible the word stiff-necked is used just nine times, (in the KJV), and in just one instance is the word used in the New Testament. The one reference to stiff-necked in the New Testament is Acts 7:51 and it is where the first Christian martyr Stephen accuses his tormentors as identical to those Jews who had crossed Jordan but had not as yet reached the Promised Land. Here is the scripture:

“Ye stiff-necked and uncircumcised in heart and ears, ye do always resist the Holy Ghost: as your fathers did, so do ye.” (Acts 7:51)

Notice carefully that Stephen made the important connection between the Jews, who were about to stone him to death, and the Jews awaiting entry into the Promised Land, with this significant statement. “…as your fathers did, so do ye.”

Stephen was saying that these Jews were just like their ancestors, this generation of Jews was similar to the previous generation of Jews; these were stiff-necked exactly like the others.

If we now look at the original description of stiff-necked, we find where the word is first used.

“And the LORD said unto Moses, I have seen this people, and, behold, it is a stiff-necked people.” (Exodus 32:9)

Notice carefully that the first use of the word stiff-necked came directly from the mouth of Almighty God. This is significant. God was the first person to describe the Jews as stiff-necked.

Since it was God who used such a compelling description it means that the word was used correctly in all its applications.

And what is most remarkable is that every description thereafter allude to the original description of Almighty God. And here is the full list (with stiff-necked capitalised):

“Unto a land flowing with milk and honey: for I will not go up in the midst of thee; for thou art a STIFF-NECKED people: lest I consume thee in the way.” (Exodus 33:3)

“For the LORD had said unto Moses, Say unto the children of Israel, Ye are a STIFF-NECKED people: I will come up into the midst of thee in a moment, and consume thee: therefore now put off thy ornaments from thee, that I may know what to do unto thee.” (Exodus 33:5)

“And he said, If now I have found grace in thy sight, O LORD, let my LORD, I pray thee, go among us; for it is a STIFF-NECKED people; and pardon our iniquity and our sin, and take us for thine inheritance.” (Exodus 34:9)

“Now be ye not STIFF-NECKED, as your fathers were, but yield yourselves unto the LORD, and enter into his sanctuary, which he hath sanctified for ever: and serve the LORD your God, that the fierceness of his wrath may turn away from you.” (2 Chronicles 30:8)

“Understand therefore, that the LORD thy God giveth thee not this good land to possess it for thy righteousness; for thou art a STIFF-NECKED people.” (Deuteronomy 9:6)

“Furthermore the LORD spake unto me, saying, I have seen this people, and, behold, it is a STIFF-NECKED people.” (Deuteronomy 9:13)

“Circumcise therefore the foreskin of your heart, and be no more STIFF-NECKED.” (Deuteronomy 10:16)

Stiff-necked isn’t just stubbornness or obstinacy, or merely strong willed as before mentioned; it is a lot more.

Every use in the Bible of the word stiff-necked is related to one of the strongest domestic animal in antiquity; the ox or the more familiar oxen.

Oxen in Old Testament times were used mainly for ploughing land, some for beef, some for breeding and some for milk. Those used for ploughing had to be specially trained for the task but there were those that could not be broken to the plough.

The word stiff-necked was therefore a figure of speech used for an ox that could not be broken to the plough. In his Bible commentary Adam Clarke described stiff-necked as “A metaphor taken from untoward oxen, who cannot be broken into the yoke; and whose strong necks cannot be bended to the right or the left.”

In Christianity a stiff-necked believer is one that sets out on a wrong path, is warned by the Holy Spirit that the path is wrong and the consequences will be severe but ignores the Holy Spirit and continues as before.

There are some believers who do not take heed to any warning, from any source, if it means doing something other than their chosen preference. Such a believer is stiff-necked.

The reason some believers do not read and study the Bible is because they are not prepared to obey God, they pay no heed to the promptings of the Holy Spirit and so do not avail themselves of the sanctifying grace of God and so do not mature as Christians. These are stiff-necked.

The sober truth is that being a devoted believer in Jesus Christ is all about discipleship, and discipleship is about obedience and self discipline.

All believers have personal preferences, and that is good and as it should be, but at times our preferences are not conducive to the glory of God. In such cases God gives us a nudge, a prick, a prompt so that we may fall in line.

It is amazing how many believers have made wrong choices in terms of bad friends, wrong jobs, evil associations, incorrect attitudes and the likes, and all in defiance of the Holy Spirit.

It is for good reason that the Bible warns us about disobedience. We should remember that, “Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice, and to hearken than the fat of rams.” (1 Samuel 15:22)

The Holy Spirit is faithful in prompting us to do right, and will always be looking out for our welfare, but if we are stiff-necked and resistant we become our biggest enemy, and the victory that has been won for us on Calvary’s cross, can be of little effect.

Let us therefore do the right thing and be submissive to the Holy Spirit knowing that, “…if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.” (1 John 1:7)

Staff Writer; Henderson W.

You can contact this Christian brother at: HWard@ThyBlackMan.com.