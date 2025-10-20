Winsome Sears vs. Abigail Spanberger: The Future of Virginia’s Leadership.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Recently, I was speaking on the campus of the University of Virginia, sponsored by the Young America’s Foundation (yaf.org) in support of the Jefferson Council. What an honor to give an address on the campus founded by the author of our Declaration of Independence, and our 3rd American President.

When you think about the Commonwealth of Virginia and its impact on the establishment of these United States of America, one has to be in awe and give deference. The names are historic and memorable…George Washington, Thomas

Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, George Mason, Patrick Henry, just to name a few. Virginia, along with Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, provided the men who were the foundation of the bringing forth of this incredible Constitutional Republic. However, when we look at the current political landscape in America, one must ask, how would these Founding Fathers vote today?

Of course, our dear delusional and misguided fellow Americans of a Marxist-Leftist, Islamic jihadist bent couldn’t care less about these astute men whose principles have stood strong for 250 years. Leftists would rather follow along with Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, and a plethora of deranged minds who created a political philosophy of failure and ignorance, which, sadly, has gained momentum in certain circles, mainly academia, in America.

Virginia Perspectives: Then and Now

As we approach some very important off-cycle elections in America, we should ponder what is at stake and consider the perspectives of those who created this Nation. I especially would offer that we examine the Commonwealth, which produced our first General, the first, third and fourth Presidents, and the authors of our Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution—Virginia.

There is a heated battle going forth in Virginia for who shall be its next Governor, current Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, a U.S. Marine, or former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger. There could be no greater difference between these two candidates than the sun and the moon.

When one considers Lt. Gov. Sears, well, her story reminds one of Alexander Hamilton. Just like Sears, Hamilton came to the United States from the Caribbean, legally. And the two also have in common their service to the Nation in uniform. I once served in the 5th Field Artillery Regiment in the First Infantry Division, where one of the subordinate artillery units traces its history back to a firing battery commanded by young Alexander Hamilton, “Hamilton’s Own.” Lt. Gov. Sears’ story is that of America, a country that does not regard where you came from or where you were born, but offers the equality of opportunity to allow anyone to reach for and attain the golden ring of American exceptionalism.

Government Grants Right?

Candidate Spanberger has a completely different take, one that is not consistent with the foundations and fundamentals of our America, and those establishing principles. Spanberger comes from a political party that has a former Governor of Virginia, Vice Presidential candidate, and current U.S. Senator from the Commonwealth of Virginia, Tim Kaine. He has a disturbing perspective on unalienable rights, one diametrically opposed to that of Thomas Jefferson. Kaine articulated in a Senate Judiciary hearing last month that he believes that our individual rights do not come from a Creator God, a complete disavowing of Natural Rights theory first introduced by John Locke in 1689, of whom Jefferson read. Virginia Senator Kaine embraces the belief that our rights come from the government, with a small “g.”

I do not recall Abigail Spanberger denouncing that assertion from her Virginia U.S. Senator, which leads one to believe that she believes the same. I can certainly state without equivocation that I do not believe Thomas Jefferson would vote for Tim Kaine or Abigail Spanberger, who thinks biological males should occupy women’s private spaces.

Who Enforces Law?

However, the biggest and most concerning point of separation from Lt. Gov. Sears and Rep. Spanberger is on the issue of illegal immigration. The consequences and ramifications for Virginia could not be more dire. Lt. Gov. Sears believes in the rule of law, namely Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution (after all, she did take an oath as a U.S. Marine to support and defend the Constitution) and Title 18 U.S.C. 1325 that criminalizes the unauthorized entry into the United States as a federal offense.

Lt. Gov. Sears holds the belief that government does not exist to determine your rights, but rather to protect those rights of life, liberty and property. Sears holds this truth to be self-evident that all citizens deserve safety, security and protection from criminal illegal immigrants.

Spanberger, on the other hand, believes that the government, little “g,” grants your rights, and therefore can grant rights to anyone based upon the leftist ideological agenda. In other words, following right along with Joe “Autopen” Biden and Kamala Harris, illegals have the right to enter our Nation, be provided taxpayer-funded benefits, and be granted “sanctuary” from the law. I do not believe that James Madison would be voting for Abigail Spanberger, or any elected official, politician, who did not stand for the rule of law.

A Constitutional Choice

The choice is kinda clear in Virginia, and should be in New York City and New Jersey. There were many early Americans who fought on the soil of New York City and New Jersey and lost their lives so that we wouldn’t elect a Marxist, Islamic jihadist supporting Mayor, or someone who would enrich themselves as a Member of Congress and invoke the arrogance of officialdom in refusing to explain. The State where the shot was fired that was heard around the world, Massachusetts, is now nothing like that for which men took the field at Lexington and Concord on April 19th, 1775.

As we prepare for the 250th celebration of our Nation’s independence, I want you to consider this interesting fact. The two Men who were highly instrumental in the shaping of our quest for independence, John Adams of Massachusetts and Thomas Jefferson of Virginia, were very close. Adams was our second American president, and as aforementioned, Jefferson was our third. July 4th is not just our Independence Day; it is also the day that both of these men passed from this life, July 4th, 1826.

This November election, yes, I ask, how would the founding fathers vote, but more importantly, which candidates, especially in Virginia, embody the courage, competence, commitment, conviction, and determination, as astute intellect as these men? Which candidate do you REALLY want as Governor, or Mayor, when the 250th celebration of American independence comes about?

For me, any candidate that embraces the notion that we are not a sovereign Nation with borders to protect and a rule of law to honor does not deserve the title of an American elected official.

Thomas Jefferson once quipped, “The government you elect is the government you deserve.” Our founding fathers fought and established this Nation because they felt we deserved better than just being subjects. Today’s Marxist leftists who masquerade as the Democratic Party prefer to return us to being subjects. And if there are any places that should not be allowed, they are the Commonwealth of Virginia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

Virginians, rise up and honor your Sons of Independence!

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://x.com/AllenWest