This Too Shall Pass, But America Must Not Forget The Damage.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) It is a refrain which down through the years has been uttered by many. It underscored a belief, a hope, that the tough, unnerving, difficult period that they were in would in time pass. “This too shall pass.” Usually in one form or another it did.

Many Americans and others have been compelled especially over the last year and a half to utter in faith and hope that the ugly cloud over America will soon be gone. That it moves out to sea to be seen no more.

That the nation which they were once proud and believed special among nations would free itself of the curse that afflicted and diseased its body and soul. A curse so unrelenting and destructive that they no longer recognized the country of their innocence.

No longer could feel the pride that they once had when they stood with others and saluted the flag and proclaimed their allegiance. Forced to wonder if it was all just some bizarre lie. “No, Virginia, Jamal, Maria, Bill, like Santa it was all just make believe.”

Forced to see their country, a country that they loved and was proud of, become something which it never in their wildest imagination believed would ever become.

America was first among nations in liberty, freedom, justice. A nation of immigrants from Ireland, Germany, Poland, Italy and all over the world who came to America for a better life. A better life for their children and their children’s children.

They came to America without a single document. Only the hope for a better life, a faith in their God and the clothes on their back.

They came because they heard America was a land of opportunities. A land where immigrants were welcome. Where they could get a new start, a new day. So, they came.

Some experience trials and tribulations that would crush their spirits. That would break their hearts. Some were forced to return back to their country of origins. Others would die in America believing it had been a huge mistake to have come.

They were not expecting to be confronted with the harassment, prejudice, mistreatment and discrimination that they were forced to experience. Treatment directed at them as the most recent others. Mistreated and unwelcomed by previous others. America they would learn was not the promised land.

Others weathered the storms and will themselves through the trials and tribulations certain “this too would pass.” They continue forward one day at a time. If not for themselves than their children and their children’s children.

In time, their children and their children’s children would no longer view themselves as merely Irish, Italian, German, Polish, Swedes but American. They would fight its wars all in the name of democracy, freedom, justice, liberty and what was right and just.

Those earlier Americans, if they saw the nation today, would they see the America for which they believe in, felt proud of and were willing to give their life for? Had it all been in vain?

If America survives and there is no guarantee that it will, there will be many who will demand accountability and retribution. They will want to hold those they believe responsible for America’s current troubled, unhealthy condition. It will be understandable.

They may see it also necessary as a deterrent to prevent the nation from ever again sinking into the abyss of chaos and insanity.

Many will urge federal lawmakers to push for investigations, hearings and tribunals. They will seek and demand punishment. It clearly will be understood. However, it might not be the most useful course of action.

Instead of a new Congress, hopefully far more responsible Congress will use all its energy, time and resources to legislatively undue all of the regulations, policies and directives enacted by the current regime that helped to make America a pariah nation.

Hopefully put all its efforts into reversing the damage and evil unleashed on America and the world in the last year and a half. Not waste energy on impeachments. Let the current regime remain in place, but render it basically a eunuch.

A new Congress, more responsible however, will need the people of the nation to insist and safeguard its representative democratic form of government will never again end up in the outhouse. They will need to vote. They will need to be more selective in how they elect to represent them. They will also need to be far more attentive and involved in their government.

From this dark, storming night in America there may be a new morning, a new day. The evil regime will have breathed its last unholy breath.

Unfortunately, however much of the destruction, pain, suffering, embarrassment, alienation, disappointment experienced by Americans and others will remain for a long time perhaps forever.

Unfortunately also, many inside the nation and outside may never be able to think of America as a land of hope and goodwill. Of great promise and opportunity. Of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question or comment regarding this article? Feel free to send a message to: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.