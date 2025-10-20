Omnicide: How Humanity Is Facing a Global War Against Life Itself.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) This may be news to some of you but humanity finds itself in a protracted, continuous war in which everything and I mean everything, is weaponized for use against us. Some call this Omniwar; I call it Omnicide which is defined as: the multifaceted destruction of all life; human, plant and animal by human means. The objective of war is conquest, subjugation and control. As we see in Gaza the goal there is genocide and ethnic cleansing. No amount of propaganda and disinformation can alter this truth. This is exactly what is happening to humanity on a global scale but on a more subtle level!

While this idea may seem farfetched or hyperbolic this is indeed what is happening. Life itself is under attack under the guise of modernity, progress and human innovation. Not only is life under attack, everything is being weaponized against us, the environment, food, the media, our institutions and the government. It is an all-out blitz campaign that includes ecocide, menticide, massive slaughter through wars, planned famines, economic and political coup d’états, geoengineering and the systemic altering of the natural order!

We should neither be shocked nor surprised at what I am saying. Look at human history, we have seen humans willfully slaughter whole species of animals like the Euro-Americas did the buffalo in North America or what their kin did to the whales, Mexican Grizzly Bears and Tasmania Tiger for a few of hundreds of examples.

We’ve seen and experienced humans waging incessant wars that benefited a select few while doing irreparable harm to humans, animals and the environment. Now this pattern has been accelerated and ramped up through the use of modern technology driven by a psychopathic and megalomaniacal mindset.

Humans are also responsible for knowingly killing off myriad species of plants via deforestation, soil depletion, poisoning, genetically modified organicism’s which cause massive and wanton ecological disruption. GMOs are now ubiquitous. The big money behind them have successfully censored and suppressed the truth about the adverse impact of GMOs.

This type of killing was/is being done for numerous reasons: to enable the theft of lands, the altering of the natural order, greed, ignorance but most importantly a mindset of wanton indifference and callousness. Today this omnicide is taking on a whole new focus; the violation of the natural order by psychopathic megalomaniacs who see themselves akin to Lucifer the Biblical fallen angel who imagined he could defy, defeat and supplant THE CREATOR.

These modern Luciferians are arduously at work totally committed to creating and establishing a brave new world order hellscape which includes the elimination of billions of human beings! They know the consequences of their actions are evil and harmful to the planet but they just don’t care.

Of courses they are not going to tell us they deliberately plan to kill billions of us although they openly say this among themselves. Even though we are in the midst of this omnicide campaign, we have been duped into thinking it is not happening and worse, we cooperate with their agenda. For example, in America alone millions of souls are killed via abortion every year because we have been programmed and duped to believe abortion is a natural right and how dare anyone suggest it is part of a global depopulation plan. The fact of the matter is abortion is a key plank in the global depopulation plan.

Of course they don’t call it that, they talk about sustainability, bridging the income, wealth and quality of life inequality gaps that currently exist; but the bottom line is they want to reduce the number of humans on this planet and one way is through abortion, sterilization and contraceptives.

Not satisfied to stifle human reproduction using contraceptives, sterilization and abortion, the globalists are pushing extremely dystopian measures such as transhumanism, bio-digital convergence (melding humans with machines), gene editing as well as the LBGTQ+ agenda. Much of their horrific agenda is hidden, using noble sounding words to conceal their real agendas and plans. We have to learn from history and focus on the consequences of behavior not their lofty words! While they say one thing, they do another and their words do not match their actions.

Earlier, I mentioned menticide the deliberate destruction of a people’s mind. Through indoctrination, constant mind entrainment and propaganda we are being programmed and subjected to a deliberate psychological operation whereby an alternative reality, a false narrative, traditional humanitarian values are being supplanted and replaced by anti-life depravity under the guise of “modernity, progress and innovation”; all of which has been created to manipulate us into acquiescing to their Luciferian agenda.

It is not merely one thing, it is a panoply of multifaceted weaponization designed to either kill or enslave us in a techno-feudalistic hellscape the Luciferians are constructing as we speak. Wake up!

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton